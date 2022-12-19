Biden administration finalizing its plans as it braces for end of Title 42 and a rush at the border

Then shut it down except for people who are fleeing active war torn countries. We have no obligation to economic migrants whom we are totally incapable of handling. All we are doing is increasing the poverty and government dependence in this country, placing more and more of a burden on those who actually pay federal income tax. Develop a work program and let people from other countries apply who are qualified for those positions. This is a total abuse of the asylum system. People in this country are dealing withe same issues they use for “asylum” of drugs, gangs, trafficking, poverty, disasters.
So they’re fleeing, poverty, corrupt government, a criminal activity and gangs . Their fleeing into the wrong country. The US is screwed up because some people thought Biden was going to be the greatest thing for this country.
Stop fleeing your country. And fix what you don't like. Economic hardships are NOT an excuse or the American taxpayer's responsibility.
