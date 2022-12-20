ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

UPDATE: Teen arrested in connection to Oswego Walmart bomb threat

By Megan Hatch
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q7ABh_0jnYt6NX00

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego City Police Department has arrested a 13-year-old in connection to the bomb threat that happened in the Oswego Walmart on Sunday night.

The Oswego Walmart was evacuated by the Oswego City Police on the evening of December 18 after an employee received a bomb threat through an “airdropped” message.

Patti LaBelle rushed offstage after bomb threat

The Oswego City Police were dispatched to the Oswego Walmart at 7:31 p.m. for a possible bomb threat that was received by one of the employees via airdrop on their iPhone.

The message was very convoluted in its intent, however, in an abundance of caution, Walmart management evacuated the store and waited for police to respond.

The Oswego City Police and New York State Police K9 units assisted Walmart employees with checking the building for any suspicious items. Walmart management decided it was safer to remain closed for the duration of the night.

The teenager that allegedly sent the bomb threat was arrested and charged with, if the alleged actions were committed by an adult, Making a Terrorist Threat, a class D felony.

The Oswego City Police Department is currently investigating the origin of the message and Walmart has re-opened and is operating as normal.

The teen was released on an appearance ticket to their parents. This incident is now being handled through the Oswego County probation department and Oswego County family court.

After this incident, The Oswego City Police Department is encouraging everyone to control the privacy settings on their phones and not accept contacts from unknown sources.

Anyone who was in the store and received a message or anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Investigator Balloni at 315-342-8178.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

20-year-old shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg on Friday, December 23, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that around 5:53 p.m. they responded to the 100 block of East Matson Ave. for a reported shooting in the 100 block of Roney Lane, Syracuse. After police arrived, they found the 20-year-old […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Woman charged with DWI following pedestrian hit-and-run in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A Rome woman is accused of leaving the scene after hitting a pedestrian while driving intoxicated early Thursday morning. Around 12:50 a.m., two people walked up to an AmCare ambulance that was on West Embargo Street and reported a man had been hit by a car on the corner of West Thomas and North Madison streets.
ROME, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Police: Fulton larceny suspect tried to get into car with child

FULTON — Police are trying to identify a man who stole $70 worth of merchandise from a store and then tried to get into a car with a child before fleeing in a separate getaway vehicle. The larceny occurred at the Family Dollar, 368 W. First St., in Fulton...
FULTON, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NYSP: Oneida County man charged with intoxicated driving in Remsen

REMSEN- A man from Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving in Remsen, authorities say. Jeffery M. Ferguson, 37, of Holland Patent, NY, was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a/ .08 of 1% BAC).
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police arrest Remsen resident for alleged DWI in Trenton

TRENTON- A resident from Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving, authorities say. Marc J. Manno, 37, of Remsen, NY was arrested Tuesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). Manno is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
REMSEN, NY
informnny.com

Watertown woman accused of violating order of protection

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown woman was arrested on Thursday after allegedly violating an active order of protection, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Katrina Schloop-Navarra was charged with second-degree criminal contempt on December 15 after allegedly sending messages and...
WATERTOWN, NY
13 WHAM

Woman arrested after police chase in Geneva

Geneva, N.Y. — A woman faces several charges following a police chase in Geneva last week. Police said Erika Riley, 28, sped off during a traffic stop Dec. 14, attempting to flee officers through downtown and residential streets in an unregistered car. Officers caught Riley on Brooke Street and...
GENEVA, NY
cnycentral.com

Traffic diverted around scene of tractor trailer fire in Mattydale

MATTYDALE, N.Y. — Emergency crews responded Tuesday morning to a tractor-trailer fire near the intersections of East Molloy Road and Brewerton Road in Mattydale. Crews were dispatched just after 6:00 a.m. to the scene, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatch. As of 7:00 a.m., the fire was out, according...
MATTYDALE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy