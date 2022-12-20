UPDATE: Teen arrested in connection to Oswego Walmart bomb threat

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego City Police Department has arrested a 13-year-old in connection to the bomb threat that happened in the Oswego Walmart on Sunday night.

The Oswego Walmart was evacuated by the Oswego City Police on the evening of December 18 after an employee received a bomb threat through an “airdropped” message.

The Oswego City Police were dispatched to the Oswego Walmart at 7:31 p.m. for a possible bomb threat that was received by one of the employees via airdrop on their iPhone.

The message was very convoluted in its intent, however, in an abundance of caution, Walmart management evacuated the store and waited for police to respond.

The Oswego City Police and New York State Police K9 units assisted Walmart employees with checking the building for any suspicious items. Walmart management decided it was safer to remain closed for the duration of the night.

The teenager that allegedly sent the bomb threat was arrested and charged with, if the alleged actions were committed by an adult, Making a Terrorist Threat, a class D felony.

The Oswego City Police Department is currently investigating the origin of the message and Walmart has re-opened and is operating as normal.

The teen was released on an appearance ticket to their parents. This incident is now being handled through the Oswego County probation department and Oswego County family court.

After this incident, The Oswego City Police Department is encouraging everyone to control the privacy settings on their phones and not accept contacts from unknown sources.

Anyone who was in the store and received a message or anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Investigator Balloni at 315-342-8178.

