ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

'Terrifying': Air passenger recounts crashing into ceiling

By BEN FINLEY and AUDREY McAVOY Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iISSP_0jnW7HFW00

Tiffany Reyes had just gotten back to her seat from the bathroom and was about to buckle her safety belt when Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35 dipped.

In an instant, Reyes found herself on the aisle floor, staring up at caved-in ceiling panels and a cracked bathroom sign that was hanging.

“I asked everyone around me, ’Was that me?” Reyes said in an interview Monday. “They said I had apparently flown into the ceiling and slammed into the ground.”

Reyes, 40, was among 20 people on the flight — passengers and crew — taken to hospitals after turbulence struck their plane flying from Phoenix to Honolulu without warning Sunday.

Eleven people were in serious condition. In all, 36 people received medical treatment for bumps, bruises, cuts and nausea, said Jim Ireland, director of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Reyes was heading home after picking up her daughter Kaylee from college. She initially thought something had hit the plane and that it was crashing. She briefly thought they were going to die because she had never encountered anything so violent on a flight before.

“That’s the most terrifying experience I’ve been through in my whole 40 years of life,” Reyes said.

Reyes wasn’t bleeding. And the adrenaline surging through her dulled the pain that would eventually come. She crawled back into her seat. And her daughter, who was buckled up and escaped injury, “just held me the whole time.”

Others had it much worse, Reyes said. She saw a woman walk off the plane with gashes in her head and blood on her face and clothes.

An ambulance took Reyes to an emergency room where she received X-rays, had her blood taken and various other screenings. After five hours there, she and her family – her daughter, son and husband – went home to decompress.

She had a headache which began to fade Sunday night. But the left side of her body started to ache.

“I can’t even move around in bed,” Reyes said. “So I have to sleep right on my back without even moving.”

The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday it is investigating the incident.

The full flight had nearly 300 people aboard and carried many passengers traveling to Hawaii for the holidays, like Jacie Hayata Ano, who was heading home.

“It was just rocky,” she told KHON-TV. “And then, it quickly just escalated to the point where we’re shaking so much that we were pretty much like floating off of our chairs."

Hawaiian Airlines Chief Operating Officer Jon Snook said such turbulence is isolated and unusual, noting the airline had not experienced anything like it in recent history. Three flight attendants were among the injured, he said.

Jazmin Bitanga, who was also traveling home for the holidays, said there were two drops in altitude, including one that was so strong it sent her boyfriend’s water bottle into the plane’s ceiling.

“Just all around me, there were people crying,” she told Hawaii News Now.

There was some internal damage to the aircraft during the turbulence, Snook said. The fasten-seat belts sign was on at the time, though some of those injured were not wearing them, he said.

The airline was aware of the forecast for thunderstorms and unstable air and weather conditions, but had no warning that the particular patch of air where the turbulence occurred "was in any way dangerous,” Snook said.

He did not know how much altitude the plane lost during the turbulence, saying that would be part of an investigation involving the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane's flight data recorder would provide those details, he said.

The investigation would also address precisely what the passengers and crew were doing at the time, he said.

The Airbus A330-200 began its descent immediately after the turbulence, Snook said. The crew declared an emergency because of the number of injuries on board and air traffic controllers gave the flight priority to land.

The aircraft will undergo a thorough inspection and maintenance, mostly to fix components in the cabin, Snook said.

Snook said he could only speculate whether some passengers hit their heads, but that was likely based on the injuries and the damage to cabin paneling.

“If you don’t have your seat belt on, you stay where you are as the aircraft goes down, and that’s how those injuries occur,” Snook said.

The investigation will examine what other measures were taken, aside from turning on the fasten seat belt sign, to ensure passengers were buckled in, he said.

A high wind warning and flood watch were in effect Monday for Hawaii as a strong front moves across the islands, according to the National Weather Service.

On Monday, severe turbulence hit a United Airlines flight traveling from Rio de Janeiro to Houston. The airline said two passengers and three crew members suffered “minor injuries” and were taken to a hospital shortly after the flight landed at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. The airline did not describe the nature of the injuries.

A 2021 NTSB report on preventing turbulence-related injuries on scheduled passenger flights said wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of serious injury. It also found that air traffic control procedures for processing pilot weather reports were “time-consuming and nonstandardized.” The report said that air carriers often share observations about turbulence with their own personnel, but not throughout the national airspace system.

In 2019, 37 passengers and flight crew members were injured when an Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Sydney hit intense turbulence about two hours past Hawaii. The Boeing 777-200 was diverted to Honolulu, where the injured received treatment. Thirty people were taken to hospitals and nine had serious injuries.

Most people associate turbulence with heavy storms. But the most dangerous type is so-called clear-air turbulence. The wind-shear phenomenon can occur in wispy cirrus clouds or even clear air near thunderstorms, as differences in temperature and pressure create powerful currents of fast-moving air.

Planes can sail into clear-air turbulence without warning.

———

Finely reported from Norfolk, Virginia. Associated Press researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York and writers Becky Bohrer in Juneau, Alaska and Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas contributed to this report.

Comments / 8

Private Beauregard
7d ago

Clear air turbulence. Caused by climate change. I never had turbulence growing up and flying back and forth with divorced parents.

Reply
3
Björn Thorsson
7d ago

That’s why you stay seatbelted in till the plane stops moving. From a TWA brat.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Death of co-pilot who mysteriously exited plane midflight during emergency landing was an accident, autopsy says

The death of a pilot who fell out of a twin-engine plane in North Carolina in July was an accident, according to his autopsy report. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, who was co-piloting the CASA CN-212 Aviocar on July 29, suffered multiple blunt force injuries in an accidental fall, according to an autopsy report obtained Wednesday by NBC News from the North Carolina chief medical examiner’s office.
RALEIGH, NC
The Independent

Woman forces emergency landing after biting passenger and claiming Jesus told her to open plane door mid-flight

A woman forced an emergency landing after biting a fellow passenger and claiming that Jesus told her to open the plane door mid-flight. The Southwest Airlines passenger was arrested after the assault and the attempt to force open the door at 37,000 feet (11,2km). Flight 192 from Houston to Ohio on 26 November was landed at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas. The woman has been identified as Elom Agbegninou, 34, court documents show. Ms Agbegninou allegedly had to be restrained after forcing her way to the plane’s rear door. In the process of attempting...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
New York Post

Turkish woman shares eerie selfie moments before fatal plane crash

A young Turkish beautician chillingly posted a selfie video with a caption bidding farewell moments before the small plane she was flying in crashed to the ground, killing her and the pilot. Burcu Saglam, 22, and Hakan Köksal, the 54-year-old president of the Yunuseli Sports Aviation Association, had taken off from Pamukova, Turkey, on the ill-fated trip Thursday afternoon, according to Central European News. Saglam was all smiles as she posted footage and pictures of herself from the cockpit on Instagram with the caption, “Byee.” The single-engine jet they were traveling in plunged to the ground when its wing hit an overhead power...
TheDailyBeast

American Woman Killed by Massive ‘Rogue’ Wave on Cruise Ship

An American woman was killed after a massive wave hit a Viking cruise ship on Tuesday night, authorities said. The wave broke cabin windows of the 231-foot long boat, hitting the 62-year-old woman with broken glass and injuring four others, who are expected to survive. An Argentinian federal court has opened an investigation to determine what happened, with Viking calling it a “rogue wave incident” in a statement. The woman has yet to be publicly identified.Read it at Associated Press
New York Post

Missing pilot gushed about first solo trip before family died in plane crash

The pilot who is presumed to have been killed along with his wife and 12-year-old daughter when their small rented plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico shared his elation about completing his first solo flight in his last Facebook post. Christian Kath, 42, — who remains missing after the Piper Cherokee went down on Saturday during a trip from St. Petersburg to Venice — had gushed about completing his first solo flight on his way to getting his wings on March 21, People magazine reported. “I flew solo for the first time today! Felt so proud to finally achieve something...
VENICE, FL
People

At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia

Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including five children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least seven people have been hospitalized while, fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than 90 people were sleeping...
ZDNet

8,000 Southwest Airlines passengers were ready to take a chance

I often wonder about companies and the ideas they have. Do they always think them through? Do they feel pressured by internal or external forces, of the social or political kind?. And how do customers truly react when a company thrusts an idea upon them, especially an idea the company...
The Independent

Five cars rented by Biden family burst into flames in Nantucket

Five cars rented by President Joe Biden’s Secret Service detail for his Thanksgiving weekend trip to Nantucket mysteriously burst into flames a day after he left, according to reports.Footage of the burned out rental vehicles in a car park at Nantucket Memorial Airport was obtained by the Nantucket Current.The local news site reported that the cause of the fire was under investigation. No one was injured in the blaze.Footage showed firefighters dampening down the smouldering remains of several vehicles including a Chevy Suburban, a Ford Explorer, an Infiniti QX80, a Ford Expedition, and a Jeep Gladiator.In a statement, the...
NANTUCKET, MA
ABC News

ABC News

954K+
Followers
201K+
Post
554M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy