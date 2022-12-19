ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Post University basketball player found fatally shot in Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Police are investigating how a 20-year-old man who played basketball at Post University in Connecticut wound up dead in his car in Hopewell.

Police say Philip Urban, of Manalapan, went to the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve to meet up with someone he knew.

Urban was found shot to death inside a white Mercedes inside the preserve. He was reportedly discovered slumped over in the driver's seat.

The team's Sunday game was canceled after the discovery.

Post University President and CEO John Hopkins wrote in a statement, "The Post University community is heartbroken to learn of the death of freshman student Philip Urban...We hope that his family, friends and those affected  by his passing will find strength during this extremely difficult time."

No arrests have been made at this time.

