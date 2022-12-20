Heavy rain, potentially damaging wind may hamper holiday NYC travel this week

NOW: Clear and chilly weather with few clouds. Lows hover below 30.

NEXT: Expecting periods of heavy rain, damaging winds and plunging temperatures Thursday and Friday. Arctic blast arrives by Christmas weekend with temps dropping to the 20s.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says it will be a sunny and cold start to the new workweek in New York City ahead of potential rain Thursday and Friday.

Tonight: Mostly clear and very cold. Lows near 29.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, less windy and cold. Highs near 40. Lows near 29.

Wednesday: WINTER SOLSTICE - Mix of sun and clouds, and cold. Clouds increasing late. Highs near 39. Lows near 34.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Afternoon rainy, breezy with steadily rising temps. Highs near 46. Lows near 50.

Friday: Chance of rain and snow, mild and gusty. Dramatic drop. Highs near 55. Lows near 23.

Christmas Eve: Flash freeze possible. Sun and clouds, with bone-chilling temps. Feels like the single digits. Highs near 28. Lows near 19.

Christmas Day: Bright, breezy and biting cold. Highs near 30. Lows near 22.