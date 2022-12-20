ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heavy rain, potentially damaging wind may hamper holiday NYC travel this week

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

NOW: Clear and chilly weather with few clouds. Lows hover below 30.

NEXT: Expecting periods of heavy rain, damaging winds and plunging temperatures Thursday and Friday. Arctic blast arrives by Christmas weekend with temps dropping to the 20s.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says it will be a sunny and cold start to the new workweek in New York City ahead of potential rain Thursday and Friday.

Tonight: Mostly clear and very cold. Lows near 29.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, less windy and cold. Highs near 40. Lows near 29.

Wednesday: WINTER SOLSTICE - Mix of sun and clouds, and cold. Clouds increasing late. Highs near 39. Lows near 34.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Afternoon rainy, breezy with steadily rising temps. Highs near 46. Lows near 50.

Friday: Chance of rain and snow, mild and gusty. Dramatic drop. Highs near 55. Lows near 23.

Christmas Eve: Flash freeze possible. Sun and clouds, with bone-chilling temps. Feels like the single digits. Highs near 28. Lows near 19.

Christmas Day: Bright, breezy and biting cold. Highs near 30. Lows near 22.

CBS New York

Red Alert: Winter storm threatens holiday travel

Red Alert: Thursday p.m. into Saturday a.m. for 1-2.5" of rain, a little tail-end snow, 35-55 mph winds, 2-4' coastal flooding and a sharp drop in temperatures.Forecast: Wednesday will remain dry and quiet with highs around 40. We'll see increasing clouds tonight with lows in the 30s. Then our next system impacts the area Thursday through Friday. At this point, it looks like rain develops the second half of Thursday, perhaps a little snow well north and west of New York City, with pockets of heavy rain possible Thursday night through at least the first half of Friday. Some snow is likely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

New York Gears Up for ‘Significant’ Winter Storm

New York is preparing its emergency response teams in advance of the second “significant” winter storm expect to hit the region this weekend with a polar vortex smackdown. Beginning Thursday and continuing through Saturday, the storm is expected to create multiple hazards throughout the state. Heavy, rain, snow,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

National Weather Service issues flood warning for parts of NYC, N.J. related to winter storm

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a coastal flood warning, which is in effect from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday. The agency is warning that one to two feet of flooding could occur in areas near the waterfront and shoreline in NYC. The warning is in effect for Staten Island along with Brooklyn and Manhattan as well as areas in New Jersey such as Hudson, Eastern Essex and Union counties.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Cold weather preparedness tips

NEW YORK -- Winter officially started Wednesday afternoon. The season known for slamming the Tri-State Area with snow and extreme cold plans to make its presence well known late Friday as arctic air plunges into the region, with a flash freeze likely to follow. Red Alert: Winter storm threatens holiday travel; Frigid temperatures for ChristmasFrom warm, wet and windy to what happened? Temperatures will crumble Friday by more than 40 degrees. Wind chills will land in the single digits and lower. The time is now to mentally and physically prepare yourself and your home. Chris Petri with Petri Plumbing says following a cold...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC temps to plummet over holiday weekend: How to keep pipes from freezing, especially if you are going away

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As New York City residents brace themselves for a frigid holiday weekend, the last thing homeowners want for Christmas is frozen pipes. Though temperatures on Friday are expected to reach a high of 52 in the early afternoon, that number will quickly plummet into the low teens by Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
