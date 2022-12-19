Roadways clear after truck crash, oil spill caused traffic on Bruckner Expressway

A truck flipped over on the Bruckner Expressway early Monday morning, sending one person to the hospital, police say.

The FDNY says a truck somehow flipped over around 1 a.m., spilling about 20 to 30 gallons of oil. The Department of Sanitation was called in to clean up that oil spill.

All lanes reopened after hours of closures , but traffic was still moving slowly. One commuter told News 12 they were stuck in traffic for five hours.

The traffic slowed down other roadways, including the Bronx River Parkway and the Hutchinson River Parkway.

Fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital, but it's unclear the extent of injuries.

Cars were being rerouted from the expressway onto the Bruckner service road.