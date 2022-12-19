ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Man arrested after his roommate died in a Sacramento house fire

By Shawnte Passmore
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28oLD0_0jnI2GBS00

Deadly Sacramento fire leaves one man dead, roommate arrested 01:12

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Police have arrested a man after his roommate died in a house fire.

The fire happened on Dec. 18 in Faberge Way and Roseburg Court in Sacramento County.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District shared footage of bright orange flames lighting the early morning sky.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke.

"We couldn't see," said Youron Knight, one of two people who managed to escape. "We couldn't breathe."

Knight said he and his roommate, Tyrone Gregory, escaped before first responders arrived.

Later, crews rescued his landlord, but a fourth person who was in the residence later died.

Officials are not saying whether the victim died because of the fire or if they died before the flames broke out.

"It was just very shocking to me that anything like that could happen in the way that it happened," said Ron Silvas, a neighbor.

Hours after flames erupted, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced it arrested Gregory.

The 61-year-old faces voluntary manslaughter and is expected to make his first court appearance on Dec. 20.

Neighbors on and off-camera describe the suspect as nice and outgoing.

"It is particularly shocking that he would be involved in something like that because he was the friendliest of them all," Silvas said.

As some roommates recover, questions mount, including what happened to the fire alarms.

"We have fire alarms in every room. It's equipped. It should've not caught on fire, but it didn't do that by itself," Knight said.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has identified the person who died as 55-year-old Sacramento resident Terry Andre Williams.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Families forced out after Stockton mobile home park deemed uninhabitable

STOCKTON, Calif. — Some families in Stockton are scrambling to find shelter after being forced out of their mobile home park Thursday morning. Officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office say their deputies enforced a clean-up court order Thursday at a mobile home park on Auto Avenue near Waterloo Road. The order deemed the location uninhabitable.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: Sacramento County standoff suspect arrested after allegedly firing shot at deputy

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A man is under arrest after he allegedly shot at a Sacramento County sheriff's deputy during a short standoff on Wednesday. The sheriff's office says, a little after 9 a.m., deputies responded to a home on McKinley Avenue in unincorporated south Sacramento County to investigate a 911 call where someone reported that their son was shooting. More calls soon came in that the suspect, Juan Martinez, had allegedly shot at a neighbor's home. He also allegedly fired some shots into air. Deputies arrived and found that Martinez was inside a home by himself. Martinez then allegedly fired at shot out a rear window at a home at a deputy after he was asked to come out and surrender. A short standoff ensued. The sheriff's office says Martinez was eventually taken into custody by a K9. Martinez is now under arrest and is facing numerous felonies; he's being held on $100,000 bail. 
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Thomas O'Donnell, suspect in killing of CHP captain's husband, extradited from Sacramento to Kentucky

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).SACRAMENTO — The suspected killer of a California Highway Patrol captain's husband has been released from Sacramento County jail and extradited to the Kentucky county where the killing happened.Thomas Francis O'Donnell, 60, was released from the custody of the Sacramento County Main Jail on Thursday, authorities confirmed.O'Donnell, of Napa, is accused of shooting Michael Harding, who was found dead in a home in Burkesville, Kentucky on September 26. He was arrested at the Sacramento International Airport on December 8 and faces a murder charge in connection to Michael's death.Michael was the estranged husband of CHP Capt. Julie Harding who was found dead weeks later in the yard of her Tennessee home. She was working in the Yuba-Sutter area prior to her death.    Several law enforcement sources tell CBS13 that O'Donnell was paid to kill Michael. They also believe Julie committed suicide.  
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Antelope fatal collision involves Sacramento County deputy

(KTXL) — A collision between a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy and a civilian vehicle killed at least one person on Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento Station. The collision occurred at the intersection of Watt Avenue and Elverta Road in Antelope just after 2 a.m., according to CHP. The deputy’s vehicle, […]
ANTELOPE, CA
FOX40

Gang member fugitives arrested; one in the Caribbean, Sacramento Sheriff says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect it had been searching for was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands.  Detectives were searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers, who both had arrest warrants, the sheriff’s office said.  According to the sheriff’s office, Tagami had arrest warrants for assault […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman injured in homeless camp fire in Arden area

SACRAMENTO — A woman was hospitalized after suffering burns in a homeless encampment fire in the Arden area, the Sacramento Fire Department said Wednesday night.The fire happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. in an area beneath the Arden Way bridge between Evergreen and Harvard streets.Emergency vehicles at the scene impacted traffic on Arden Way.The fire department said there was no threat to any nearby structures.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Two suspects caught in Woodland Bel Air fire and robbery

(KTXL) — A Citrus Heights man and a Rio Linda man were arrested in connection to a robbery involving arson in Woodland on Oct. 27, according to the Woodland Police Department. On Oct. 27, Sean Larsen, 45, of Rio Linda and David Nelson, 34, of Citrus Heights enter a Bel Air in Woodland, along with […]
WOODLAND, CA
ABC10

2 arrested, 2 more wanted after fire at Woodland grocery store

WOODLAND, Calif. — Two people were arrested in connection with an arson at a Bel Air store in Woodland, and investigators are looking for two more. According to the Woodland Police Department, the fire happened on Oct. 27. Investigators say four people entered the store to steal items, so they set a fire in the paper goods aisle to create a distraction and run to their truck.
WOODLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Victorian home in downtown Sacramento catches fire

SACRAMENTO — Crews extinguished a fire at a Victorian home in downtown Sacramento Thursday night.The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire, which sparked shortly after 8:35 p.m., burned in the area of 15th and Q streets.Multiple units were called to the scene to put out the fire, which was occurring in the attic of the home.While crews worked the fire, Q Street will be closed between 15th and 16th streets, while 16th Street will be closed at R Street.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries have been reported.A spokesperson for the fire department said no one currently lives in the home as it appears it's under construction or being renovated.Additionally, both homes directly neighboring the one that caught fire sustained minor cosmetic damages.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

1 dead in shooting in North Sacramento neighborhood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are investigating a shooting in North Sacramento that left one man dead Tuesday morning. According to the Sacramento Police Department, a shooting was reported before 11:30 a.m. at the 3800 block of Haywood Street in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood. The victim, an adult male, was transported to a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Hospitalized CHP officer returns home after being hit by suspected drunk driver in October

SACRAMENTO — A California Highway Patrol officer who has been hospitalized after he was hit by a suspected drunk driver in October will be at home with his family this Christmas.His homecoming comes after more than two months of receiving treatment at the UC Davis Medical Center.Officer Aaron Weikert was met with a sea of applause by his fellow officers Wednesday morning as he left the hospital for the first time since October. "To go through what he's gone through and to make it this far is a miracle in itself," said CHP spokesperson Mark Leavitt.Officer Weikert will be returning home...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

DA declines to file charges against person arrested after deadly Sacramento County house fire

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – The man who was initially going to face charges after a deadly house fire in Sacramento County has now had those charges dropped. Tyrone Gregory was arrested on Sunday and booked for voluntary manslaughter. Investigators have said two roommates who lived in the Roseburg Court home had gotten into an altercation just before the fire.Four people were inside the home when it caught fire. Two people got out on their own and crews rescued a third, but Metro Fire officials say a fourth person suffered fatal injuries.That victim has been identified as 55-year-old Terry Andre Williams. On Tuesday, the district attorney's office announced they had decided against charging Gregory. "We have declined to file charges at this time due to insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt," said Chief Deputy District Attorney Rod Norgaard in a statement. A sheriff's spokesperson said on Monday that Williams had "some culpability" in starting the fire. 
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Folsom police investigating possible connection to alleged jewelry theft scam

FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Police Department is investigating a possible connection to an alleged jewelry theft scam that hit neighborhoods throughout the city. Folsom police said the scam involves a woman with an Eastern European accent talking with the victim, telling them it was her birthday and putting fake jewelry on the victim while removing the victim's authentic jewelry. According to police, the thefts are done with sleight of hand and have not become violent.
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 dead in Del Paso Heights shooting

SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead in Del Paso Heights late Tuesday morning. The scene is along the 3800 block of Haywood Street. Sacramento police have confirmed that officers responded around 11:29 am. To investigate a shooting. One victim, a man, was transported from the scene. Officers later learned that the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.An active investigation is still ongoing in the area. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
122K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy