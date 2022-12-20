ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk news – live: Police investigate ‘crazy stalker’ incident as Tesla stock drops sharply

By Abe Asher,Alisha Rahaman Sarkar and Graeme Massie
 4 days ago

Elon Musk has been quiet since losing an online poll in which he asked users if he should step down as CEO of Twitter and told them he would “abide by the results”.

On Sunday night, Mr Musk tweeted the poll and asked users: “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”

The poll attracted more than 17 million voters in just 12 hours, with 57.5 per cent voting ‘Yes’.

It comes after a difficult start of Mr Musk’s leadership of the platform, with the latest uproar coming over a policy that barred users from linking to certain rival social media websites, including Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon.

Twitter then reversed the policy within hours, with Mr Musk tweeting that it was being “adjusted” to only suspending accounts “when that account’s *primary* purpose is promotion of competitors”.

“Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again,” he added.

Mr Musk has also been strongly criticised for policies that have led to a substantial rise in hate speech on the platform since he took control.

Related
The Independent

Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’

The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
Washington Examiner

Elon Musk puts DNC on notice as he warns of 'smoking guns'

Elon Musk is putting the Democratic National Committee on high alert as he threatens to expose more "smoking guns" in his efforts to release internal communications and documents to the public. Musk, who recently became Twitter CEO, released never-before-seen information regarding the social media platform’s decision to suppress news stories...
RadarOnline

Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire

Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
WASHINGTON STATE
Indy100

Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social

Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
The Independent

Kanye West dares Elon Musk to ban him by handing Twitter account over to Nick Fuentes and Alex Jones

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West said on Thursday he plans to give Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and right-wing conspiracy monger Alex Jones the keys to his Twitter account, in protest against Elon Musk’s stance that he won’t let Jones back on the platform after a 2018 ban.“I got a Twitter account and today I’m gonna have Nick and Alex tweet from my account,” Mr West, who now goes by Ye, said on Jones’s Infowars show, part of an antisemitic rant where he praised Hitler and attacked Jewish figures in Hollywood.“I do find it a little bit hypocritical...
The Independent

Monkey with Elon Musk’s brain implant appears to ‘telepathically’ communicate

A monkey fixed with Elon Musk's brain implant appears to have demonstrated the ability to "telepathically" communicate. This incredible footage shows Sake seemingly ordering some fruit using the technology by moving a cursor across a virtual keyboard.Speaking at Neuralink's Show and Tell Fall 2022 event, Musk said: "The monkeys actually enjoy doing the demos. And they get the banana smoothies, so it’s kind of a fun game."I guess the point I’m trying to make is that we care here about animal welfare."The flashy event took place on Wednesday, 30 November. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Apple threatened to remove Twitter from its app store, says Elon MuskApple threatened to remove Twitter from its store, says Elon MuskElon Musk promises 'amnesty' to suspended Twitter accounts
The Independent

The Independent

