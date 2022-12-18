Read full article on original website
Related
nftplazas.com
Amazon Launches Exciting New Series: ‘NFTMe’
The Amazon series ‘NFTMe‘, which features industry professionals, collectors, and artists sharing their experiences with NFTs has launched. NFTMe explores NFT culture and disruption worldwide. In the documentary series, NFT buyers and artists share how NFTs have positively affected their lives. Because NFTs sit at the intersection of...
Phillips Notched a Record $1.3 Billion in Global Sales This Year
Phillips made $1.3 billion in sales over the last year, the auction house said in a statement last week. While the annual figure was a record for the house, it marked a mere 8 percent increase over the previous year’s result of $1.2 billion, which was a 32 percent increase from its pre-pandemic level in 2019. In 2022, Phillips reported that it generated just over $1 billion from public auctions, marking only a small increase over last year’s figure of $993 million. However, its private sales channel performed well past the 2021 marker, bringing in an estimated $250 million as the house pivoted focus to...
nftplazas.com
Yuga Labs Names Activision Blizzard Departing Exec as New CEO
Yuga Labs has named Activision Blizzard departing COO and president as its next CEO. Daniel Alegre, current Chief Operating Officer of Activision Blizzard plans will join the Yuga Labs organization next year. A filing dated December 16th, 2022, reflects Alegre’s departure from Activision Blizzard, the video game holding company. Just...
nftplazas.com
Affyn’s Nexus Metaverse Kicks up a Storm in Singapore
One interesting type of project that has emerged over the months months involves the rendering of physical locations as NFTs. This has been done for landmarks all across the world and has garnered a significant amount of attention. Case in point, blockchain gaming company Affyn announced the sale of NFTs that represent real-world locations in Singapore as part of its NEXUS World metaverse. As a result, the project achieved a great deal of success, with all 2,000 NFTs selling out in just over 2 hours.
Comments / 0