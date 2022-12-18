Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
diva-dirt.com
Sol Ruca Comments On The Response She Has Received From Her Finisher
Sol Ruca is very new to the game but as of the Dec. 9 episode of NXT Level Up, she is getting a lot of attention already. Ruca comes from a gymnast background. She took on Valentina Feroz and came out with a second singles victory since entering a WWE ring. What caught the attention of fans on social media was her finisher which she has called the Sol Snatcher.
diva-dirt.com
Roxanne Perez Sits Down To Speak As New NXT Women’s Champion
The pre-taped Dec. 20 episode of NXT had a lot of attention from the women’s division. There were three matches and a fourth that never got underway. First, we had Nikita Lyons take on Zoey Stark as their feud continues to rage. Stark tried to attack Lyons from behind to start the match but unlike the last sneak attack, Lyons was ready and caught her with a Buzzsaw Kick. The match was pretty back and forth leading up to the ending which saw Stark stealing a victory. Stark reversed an O’Connor roll with a roll of her own while holding the ropes to get the pin.
diva-dirt.com
Mandy Rose’s Reported Earnings From FanTime Since WWE Release
It has been nearly one week since the shocking release of former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. Rose, who held the gold for an impressive 413 days, dropped the title to new champion Roxanne Perez on the Dec. 13 episode of NXT. By the next day, it was confirmed that Rose and WWE have parted ways.
Comments / 0