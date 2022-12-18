ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Peek inside Santa’s secluded $1.15M North Pole home

By Addy Bink, Kayla Morton, Nexstar Media Wire, Kevin S. Held
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SS9lG_0jnCw7Dt00

NORTH POLE (WNCN/KTVI) — As the story goes, every Christmas Eve, Santa Claus dons his wooly red suit, climbs aboard his magical sleigh and delivers presents to children all around the world in a single night. But now it’s our turn to get a glimpse inside his North Pole retreat.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus claimed the home on Zillow in 2016, according to the online real estate marketplace, giving those who believe a chance to view the cozy cabin. According to Zillow’s Zestimate, there are no similar homes anywhere in the world.

Six years ago, Zillow experts valued the Claus home at $650,000, basing the estimate on “comparable homes in remote locations” on the coast of Alaska and by adding a “Santa premium” of 78%, the percentage of respondents in a survey that called Christmas their favorite holiday.

This year, Zillow estimates the snowy home to be worth over $1.15 million, up from slightly more than $1 million last year. If you were hoping to claim the home, you’re out of luck – the home, which appears without an address on Zillow, is off the market.

The Claus’ home was first built in 1822 and has undergone a few recent remodels.

Some of the home’s most special features include an oven with 12 different cookie settings, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and a study where Santa makes his naughty and nice list, the Zillow listing said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04evgi_0jnCw7Dt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h2vN0_0jnCw7Dt00

It’s tucked among giant fir and spruce trees on 25 sprawling acres, along with a state-of-the-art toy workshop, reindeer stables, a sleigh garage, and a litany of cabins for the elves.

New this year, Zillow is offering a 3D tour of Elf Village, where elves live on-site in their own private family accommodations.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The fictitious Claus home has been one of the most viewed homes on Zillow’s website, according to the company.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brothers transform family home into Christmas lights display

Two brothers have turned a family home into one of Britain’s brightest Christmas lights displays.Lee and Paul Brailsford have been decorating their mother Rosemary’s house in Brentry, Bristol, since 1994 to raise money for charity.They have already raised more than £92,000 for The Grand Appeal, the charity for Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, and hope the total will reach £100,000 this year.It takes six weeks for Lee, a carpenter, and Paul, a bricklayer, to erect the display which features dozens of figures including Santas, reindeer, snowmen and 50 rope-light shapes.There are trains, elves and a life-size nativity from America, powered by thousands of LED lights.The display is usually illuminated for five hours a day but will run for four hours this year, from 5pm until 9pm, due to energy costs.Donations can be made in person when visiting the Christmas display, or online at www.brailsfordlights.co.uk. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
pethelpful.com

Shih-Tzu's Annoyed Reaction to Mom's Christmas Decor Makes Us LOL

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. You never know how your beloved family pet is going to react to holiday decorations, and that can even change from year to year! Some dogs and cats love the festive season, and others, like gorgeous Shih-Tzu Tito here, have had enough of decking the halls before it's even started.
The US Sun

35 Best Christmas decorations, including indoor and outdoor decor

IT’S CHRISTMAS and one of the best ways to get in the festive spirit is through decorations. From trees and baubles to lights and garlands we’ll help you deck the halls with everything you’ll need for a picture-perfect holiday. Here is your one-stop guide to everything Christmas...
KHON2

Over 2,000 affected by power outage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to HECO’s outage map, there are 2,346 customers without power in Kailua, Kalihi Valley, Heeia, Waimanalo and Kaneohe. There are 11 reported outages in the area.
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

Stronger winds, thunderstorms, slight chance of hail expected

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii had breezy conditions and quite a bit of rain through Sunday but unfortunately, the worst of this storm is yet to come. The bad weather will continue as a strong cold front will pass over the island chain causing widespread rain, which will be heavy at times, with thunderstorms and high […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Get Dirty: Holiday Gifts with Xeric Plants

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies, and California and Virginia residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

The Best Elf on the Shelf Products, From Festive Accessories to Outfit Sets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The holidays are here, which means many families have begun engaging in annual festivities: decorating trees, crossing items off shopping lists, and hanging lights. One holiday tradition that is also certain to make a comeback is “The Elf on the Shelf,” a festive sign that the season is in full swing. If you’re unfamiliar with the tradition or looking to find the best Elf on the Shelf products, consider this your go-to guide. What Is the Elf on the...
KHON2

Severe weather closes parks on Maui, Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Severe weather has forced the closure of some visitor attractions and resident services. Maui County said the Central Maui Landfill is closed until further notice due to road debris and unsafe weather conditions. Residents can call the Solid Waste Division at (808) 270-7874. Haleakala’s summit district remains closed due to severe weather. […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

KHON2

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy