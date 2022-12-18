Read full article on original website
Liverpool agrees deal for Dutch star Cody Gakpo, says PSV
Liverpool has agreed to sign forward Cody Gakpo, one of the most coveted young players in Europe, from PSV Eindhoven, the Eredivisie club said on Monday.
'Life or death:' As Britons buckle under the cost of living crisis, many resort to 'warm banks' for heat this winter
In a community center in central London, a young child plays in a makeshift area as her caregiver rocks her stroller and chats to a friend.
Brexit has cracked Britain's economic foundations
Far from delivering on former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's promise of a "propserous, dynamic and contented" Britain, Brexit has hobbled the UK economy.
China carries out military exercises near Taiwan and Japan, sending 47 aircraft across Taiwan Strait in 'strike drill'
China sent 47 aircraft across the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, its largest incursion into Taiwan's air defense zone in recent months, as Beijing steps-up efforts to normalize aggressive military operations around the self-ruled island.
Families rejoice after years of separation as China ends inbound quarantine
China's partial reopening has been met with an outpouring of joy and relief from citizens -- both the hundreds of millions isolated inside the country for the past three years and those overseas separated from their loved ones.
All around the world, women are better empathizers than men, study finds
No matter where they live in the world, no matter what their cultural or family influences: In general, women are better at empathizing with other people than men, according to a study published Monday in the journal PNAS.
North Korea's record year of missile testing is putting the world on edge
North Korea fired more missiles in 2022 than any other year on record, at one point launching 23 missiles in a single day.
The gigantic tunnels and bridges linking Asia to Europe
The Turkish metropolis of Istanbul is the only city in the world that can claim to span two continents. Here are the ways travelers can flit between Europe and Asia.
