More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole
GLENDIVE — The owners of as many as 28 small businesses, mostly “mom-and-pop” Montanans, may lose their retirement, their investments and have to file for bankruptcy because of a small, but significant tweak to the Treasure State’s evolving marijuana laws. In the flurry of lawsuits and controversies that spun out of the 2021 Legislature – […] The post More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
HD 80 hopeful questions whether reservation votes should count
HELENA, Mont. — A legislative aide with aspirations of representing House District 80 in the 2023 Legislature questioned in public remarks Tuesday whether members of tribes living on reservations in Montana should be able to vote in state elections. “If the reservations want to say they are independent countries...
Alarming New Data Suggests We Have A Big Problem Here In Montana.
As our population ages and our workforce decreases, we are beginning to see several shifts in our society and some of them are not good. A popular term that is often used by the younger generation these days for those of a certain age is "boomer". Of course, this isn't new, it is short for "baby boomers", which are a huge part of the American population.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Looking to the 68th Legislative session
The 90-day marathon of issues and opportunities that will be the 2023 legislative session begins in 2 weeks. On the unique opportunity front, the excess federal stimulus dollars from DC fueled a large one time surplus of state funds. I advocate treating these funds as a Montana business or homeowner would: 1) First pay off expensive debt, 2) put some money away for a rainy day, 3) invest in key infrastructure for the future (roads, water, sewer, mental health facilities, nursing homes, schools…) and 4) return some to the taxpayer. A blended refund, reserve, repay, and invest plan serves current and future Montanans best.
Montana eyeing new state child tax credit
While a child tax credit may not be reinstated on a federal level, here in Montana, the state government is looking at options to provide families with some much-needed financial support.
Crumbl Cookies found in violation of child labor laws
Lindon-based Crumbl Cookies was found to violate child labor laws in several of their Utah locations by the U.S. Department of Labor.
Montana Dems accuse Lt. Gov. Juras, Montana Family Foundation of ethics violations
The Montana Democratic Party has filed a complaint with the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices alleging that Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras accepted a gift from the Montana Family Foundation by living rent-free in a house in the shadow of the state Capitol. Juras did not respond directly to a request for comment. A spokesperson from […] The post Montana Dems accuse Lt. Gov. Juras, Montana Family Foundation of ethics violations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanarightnow.com
Montana Housing Task Force submits specific recommendations
Reducing parking minimums, relaxing height restrictions, prioritizing dense infill development over greenfield development and emphasizing housing construction in areas with high transit capacity are some of the recommendations included in the Montana Housing Task Force’s latest report. "I truly believe the affordability of housing is probably the No. 1...
yourbigsky.com
Great gift in 2023; MT minimum wage increase
It’s the first minimum wage in Montana in more than a decade and it starts January 1, 2023. The minimum wage will increase from $9.20 per hour to $9.95 per hour, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Montana law requires the minimum wage be adjusted annually based on...
Three Out-of-State Traffickers Prosecuted in Federal Court for Bringing Fentanyl, Meth into Idaho
MAGIC VALLEY, ID - Three out-of-state individuals, two from Arizona and one from Nevada, were recently prosecuted in federal court for bringing fentanyl and methamphetamine into the Magic Valley area. “These prosecutions reflect that the people of Idaho will not tolerate drug traffickers bringing their poisons into our communities,” said...
montanarightnow.com
Several incidents reported on roadways throughout Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents on roadways throughout Montana Wednesday as severe winter weather continues. On I-94 westbound near Miles City, the passing lane is partially blocked due to a commercial vehicle crash on the shoulder at mile-marker 140. On I-90 westbound, a...
explorebigsky.com
Montana’s first Amazon facility under construction in Missoula
E-commerce giant Amazon is constructing its first facility in the Treasure State in Missoula, according to a release from Gov. Greg Gianforte on Friday. “We’re thrilled Amazon has recognized Missoula’s business-friendly environment, unmatched quality of life, and hardworking and talented workforce, and look forward to the 100 good-paying jobs their investment will bring to Missoula,” Gianforte said in the release.
kjzz.com
Utah man who bilked victims out of millions gets to leave federal prison early
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four days before Christmas, Curtis DeYoung, who was given a ten-year prison term for defrauding thousands of clients who trusted him with their retirement savings totaling more than $25 million, will be released early from a federal prison and sent back to Utah to complete the remainder of his sentence there.
Woman sues Montana state agency after being raped, impregnated by mother's boyfriend at age 11
BUTTE (AP) — A Montana woman has filed a lawsuit against the state child and family services agency saying it failed to protect her from her mother’s boyfriend, who was eventually convicted of raping and impregnating her when she was 11. The woman, who is now 21, filed the lawsuit last week against the Division of Child and Family Services, The Montana Standard reported. She is seeking unspecified damages for emotional distress, anxiety and fear. ...
Centers serving unhoused Montanans preparing to exceed capacity during bitter cold
With the coldest temperatures in 30 to 40 years set to hit Montana this week, organizations that serve Montana’s population experiencing homelessness are preparing to be well over capacity, and some are looking to overflow sites to protect people from freezing to death. Low temperatures are expected to reach -30 to -40 degrees across the […] The post Centers serving unhoused Montanans preparing to exceed capacity during bitter cold appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montanans’ Number One New Year’s Resolution is… Surprising
Tis the season to judge ourselves and our “bad habits.”. Just kidding! No judgement. That’s the first thing that needs to go out the window as we enter 2023. Most people, 80% in fact, fail at achieving their New Year’s Resolution. But why? Well, that’s because we...
More Crazy Montana Laws You Need to See to Believe [PICS!]
Before we dive into Montana laws that are one sandwich short of a picnic, let's express what Idaho adores about our neighbor southwest of us!. One of America's Great Plains and Rocky Mountain states, Montana's sparse populous is known far and wide. According to theFactFile, 46 out of Montana's 56 counties average just six residents per square mile. This makes the 'Treasure State' one of the most rural states in the nation.
Fairfield Sun Times
Poor road conditions & emergency closures in Montana may impact your holiday travel plans
HELENA, Mont. - If you’re traveling for the holidays, you may run into some literal roadblocks, as many roads around Montana are closed due to poor conditions. The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reporting several road closures in the state. You can check road conditions on the MDT...
Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources
It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
A coal mine is on fire in Utah leaving a small town at risk
In late September, an underground coal mine just outside the town of East Carbon in rural Utah caught fire. More than two months later, it’s still burning. Now, the once-bustling mine called Lila Canyon faces permanent shuttering, which would leave its over 230 workers idled and result in gaps in raw materials for statewide energy production. The coal mine is one of the busiest in the state and produces about 28% of Utah’s coal.
