KTAR.com
Suspect arrested after holding gun against own head during standoff in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after holding a gun against his head during an hourslong standoff in Phoenix, authorities said. Officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with three occupants near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 8:45 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. The...
Police: 2 dead after suspect shoots convenience store worker then himself in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Police said a convenience store employee and a suspected shooter are dead after a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road Wednesday evening. Phoenix police said when officers arrived at the store; the shooting suspect had already left the scene. Authorities said witnesses told officers the...
ABC 15 News
Woman arrested after driving off road, into Chandler lake
CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police say a woman was arrested after driving off the road and into a lake, prompting a large rescue response early Thursday morning. Chandler police say they were called to a lake near Dobson and Ray roads just after midnight. A woman in the water...
Chevron worker, suspect dead after shooting near 19th Ave and Bethany Home
At about 4:30 Wednesday, officers were called to the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road for reports of a shooting.
KOLD-TV
Body-cam shows alleged DUI driver swimming out of Chandler lake after crashing SUV
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Body-cam video shows an alleged DUI driver swimming out of a Chandler lake after police said she crashed her SUV into it, then allegedly lied to officers about what happened early Thursday morning. Chandler police say the crash happened just after midnight near Ray and...
ABC 15 News
VIDEO: Pursuit ends in rollover crash on I-10 south of Phoenix
A pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle south of the Valley ended in a rollover collision early Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said they started pursuing the vehicle along eastbound Interstate 10 near Casa Grande around 7 a.m. At some point, the pursuit turned around and headed westbound.
Police investigating Indigenous people getting 'recruited' to check into Phoenix rehab centers
TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Indigenous residents in Northern Arizona are allegedly being targeted by people trying to take them to behavioral health centers in the Phoenix area, police say. Sgt. Rowland Dash with the Navajo Police Department said he's never seen anything like this before. The situation came to...
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa officers find fentanyl, malnourished dogs inside man's car: police
MESA, Ariz. - A man is accused of animal cruelty after police say they found fentanyl and three malnourished dogs inside his car at a Mesa apartment complex. According to court documents, officers were called on Dec. 21 to an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road after the property manager called police to check on a man who was asleep inside a car.
ABC 15 News
Deadly shooting under investigation in neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in a neighborhood in west Phoenix. Officers were called to an area near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road for reports of shots fired before 7 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in the roadway who...
AZFamily
Two dead in reported murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station
Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car. The cancellations come as a large portion of the U.S. braces for severe winter weather, bringing high winds, snow, and ice. Trial begins for Kari Lake's...
Valley man seriously injured by less-lethal bean bags, AZ departments stop use
Multiple Arizona police agencies are permanently discontinuing their use of less-lethal bean bags and stun-bag shotguns.
AZFamily
Police ID employee, suspect killed in murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have released the names of a man and an employee killed in a murder-suicide at a central Phoenix gas station on Wednesday afternoon. The gas station employee has been identified as Shane Knoll, 30, and police say the shooter was Jaime Flores, 40. Officers were...
ABC 15 News
Who has the right of way? Valley driver reaches out for commuter clarity
Imagine a driver is at an intersection in the left turn lane. That driver has the green light, and they are waiting for a break in traffic to make the move. However, another driver also has a green light in the opposite direction of travel as they look to make a right turn.
ABC 15 News
Teen kidnapped, man shot after armed people force way into Phoenix home
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a 17-year-old boy was kidnapped from his home and a man was shot during an apparent home invasion in West Phoenix early Monday morning. The incident occurred near 88th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:15 a.m. Police say Jesse Camacho was kidnapped while...
Man allegedly killed father looking at Christmas lights with family in Arizona
PHOENIX — A man allegedly killed a father who was looking at Christmas lights with his family earlier this month in Phoenix, Arizona. On Dec. 8, Phoenix Police Department officers were called out to a shooting at Sunridge Park near 63rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. When officers arrived, they located a gun, shell casing, a cellphone, a rifle and blood on McKinley Street,which is near the park, according to KTVK.
KOLD-TV
Glendale father back home after being jailed in Mexico for traveling with a gun
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Glendale family is celebrating this holiday season. Their loved one is finally home after spending months behind bars in Mexico. Ira Beavers was jailed for having a gun in his car. Having a gun or even one round of ammunition could get you...
AZFamily
Body found near car on Loop 101 off-ramp in West Valley
Phoenix Magazine talks about the future of the Valley in Tempe on Good Morning, Arizona. The Queen of Clean talks the best way to handle hand washables in your laundry!. Phoenix nursery for babies in opioid recovery seeks nurses. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Hushabye Nursery in Phoenix seeks full-time,...
AZFamily
DUI suspected in crash that shut down major intersection in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A major intersection in west Phoenix was shut down following a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning and police believe it was the result of impaired drivers. The collision involving an SUV and a pickup truck happened around 3:15 a.m. at 67th Avenue and McDowell Road...
Arizona woman accused of resisting arrest after speeding
A woman is accused of speeding on the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and refusing to sign a citation on Friday, police said. Danielle M. Smith was arrested and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and exceeding the speed limit by 15 mph, according to the probable-cause statement.
'It was a nightmare': Valley family reunited with father who spent months in Mexican prison for accidentally bringing gun on vacation
GLENDALE, Ariz. — It happens more often than you may think. Families driving south to Mexico for a fun vacation end up behind bars for accidentally bringing a firearm with them. That's what happened to Ira Beavers and his family. “This can absolutely destroy your life," says Francine Nicholson,...
