Phoenix, AZ

ABC 15 News

Woman arrested after driving off road, into Chandler lake

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police say a woman was arrested after driving off the road and into a lake, prompting a large rescue response early Thursday morning. Chandler police say they were called to a lake near Dobson and Ray roads just after midnight. A woman in the water...
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

VIDEO: Pursuit ends in rollover crash on I-10 south of Phoenix

A pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle south of the Valley ended in a rollover collision early Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said they started pursuing the vehicle along eastbound Interstate 10 near Casa Grande around 7 a.m. At some point, the pursuit turned around and headed westbound.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa officers find fentanyl, malnourished dogs inside man's car: police

MESA, Ariz. - A man is accused of animal cruelty after police say they found fentanyl and three malnourished dogs inside his car at a Mesa apartment complex. According to court documents, officers were called on Dec. 21 to an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road after the property manager called police to check on a man who was asleep inside a car.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Two dead in reported murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station

Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car. The cancellations come as a large portion of the U.S. braces for severe winter weather, bringing high winds, snow, and ice. Trial begins for Kari Lake's...
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man allegedly killed father looking at Christmas lights with family in Arizona

PHOENIX — A man allegedly killed a father who was looking at Christmas lights with his family earlier this month in Phoenix, Arizona. On Dec. 8, Phoenix Police Department officers were called out to a shooting at Sunridge Park near 63rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. When officers arrived, they located a gun, shell casing, a cellphone, a rifle and blood on McKinley Street,which is near the park, according to KTVK.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Body found near car on Loop 101 off-ramp in West Valley

Phoenix Magazine talks about the future of the Valley in Tempe on Good Morning, Arizona. The Queen of Clean talks the best way to handle hand washables in your laundry!. Phoenix nursery for babies in opioid recovery seeks nurses. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Hushabye Nursery in Phoenix seeks full-time,...
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

Arizona woman accused of resisting arrest after speeding

A woman is accused of speeding on the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and refusing to sign a citation on Friday, police said. Danielle M. Smith was arrested and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and exceeding the speed limit by 15 mph, according to the probable-cause statement.
MARICOPA, AZ

