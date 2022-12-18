OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson is out for a third straight game, and Marcus Mariota is on injured reserve. Now the Ravens and Falcons — both ranked near the top of the NFL in rushing — are facing off on what is expected to be a cold, windy day in Baltimore. In other words, don’t expect this to be a dazzling display of passing. “It’s going to be very cold, it’s going to be windy,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “We’re just going to have to deal with the weather, the footing, the cold temperatures and execute and play our best game. It really doesn’t matter. There are no excuses.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 27 MINUTES AGO