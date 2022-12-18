Read full article on original website
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson is out for a third straight game, and Marcus Mariota is on injured reserve. Now the Ravens and Falcons — both ranked near the top of the NFL in rushing — are facing off on what is expected to be a cold, windy day in Baltimore. In other words, don’t expect this to be a dazzling display of passing. “It’s going to be very cold, it’s going to be windy,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “We’re just going to have to deal with the weather, the footing, the cold temperatures and execute and play our best game. It really doesn’t matter. There are no excuses.”
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eight girls across Lynn, Danvers, Peabody, Everett, Woburn, and Manchester-by-the-Sea are part of a team heading to Las Vegas in February to represent the New England Patriots. Lynn’s own Aliyah Alvarado, a 13-year-old girl who attends St. Mary’s, is ready for the big stage as she gears up for the NFL Flag Championships. This year, The post Lynn resident to compete in NFL Flag Championships appeared first on Itemlive.
