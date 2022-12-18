As many as 15 million people in the United States have some form of age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of vision loss among people 50 and older. Nine out of 10 of them have the dry form, which affects vision but does so more slowly and usually less dramatically than the wet form. Macular degeneration usually starts as dry AMD, but 10% to 15% moves into wet.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO