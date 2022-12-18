Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Commonly used macular degeneration drug outperforms another at weaning patients off treatment at one year
A pilot, "look-back" study of information about 106 patients with "wet" age-related macular degeneration (AMD) treated at the Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins Medicine has revealed that nearly half of patients treated with aflibercept could safely stop eye injection therapy after one year without further vision loss. Only 17% of patients taking another commonly used wet AMD therapy, bevacizumab, were able to safely wean from the drug at a year.
hcplive.com
Aflibercept Outperforms Bevacizumab at Weaning nAMD Patients Off Treatment
Close to half of patients with wet AMD treated with aflibercept could safely stop eye injection therapy after one year without further vision loss, according to the pilot study. Nearly half of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) treated with aflibercept could safely stop eye injection therapy after one...
MedicalXpress
Study finds 'probable biologic and genetic overlap' between carpal tunnel syndrome and migraine
Patients who undergo surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other upper extremity nerve compression syndromes are more likely to have a diagnosis of migraine headaches, reports a study in the December issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The findings add to previous evidence of a possible "shared predisposition" between migraine...
A Simple Saline Injection May Become A New Treatment Option For Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Carpal tunnel syndrome can come with plenty of aches and pains. But new research suggests there may soon be a new, low-cost, minimally-invasive way to treat it.
Healthline
What Are the Early Warning Signs of Macular Degeneration?
Macular degeneration is a common age-related eye disorder that can lead to reduced vision. Early symptoms can be subtle, which is why regular eye checkups are critical. Macular degeneration, or age-related macular degeneration (AMD), is a degenerative eye disease. It happens when a critical layer of cells beneath the macula breaks down and slowly disappears. The macula, a small region located right in the center of your retina, is essential for crisp, precise vision.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Higher Risk of Parkinson’s Linked to Lower Total, ‘Bad’ Cholesterol
Lower blood levels of total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), or “bad” cholesterol, are significantly associated with a higher risk of Parkinson’s disease, according to a study from South Korea. In contrast, higher blood levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), or “good” cholesterol, were linked to...
Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid): Causes, symptoms & treatment
Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the body's thyroid gland doesn't produce enough hormones, leading to a range of symptoms.
Potatoes are a powerful cure for many diseases
Potatoes are one of the most popular vegetables in the world, as they contain many nutrients that make them a staple on any dining table. person carving potatoesPhoto byPhoto by Daisy Anderson.
MedicineNet.com
What Are 5 Disorders of the Nervous System?
Disorders of the nervous system can be categorized into five types: vascular disorders, infections, structural disorders, functional disorders, and degeneration. Vascular disorders: These disorders affect the blood vessels running through the central nervous system (CNS). Common examples include:. Subarachnoid hemorrhage. Subdural hemorrhage and hematoma. Extradural hemorrhage. Infections: Bacterial, parasitic, viral,...
Medical News Today
What is the difference between vascular dementia and Alzheimer's disease?
Vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are two types of dementia. Both conditions can affect cognitive function, behavior, and the ability to carry out everyday tasks. Vascular dementia occurs as a result of damage to the blood vessels in the brain that affect brain function. The condition can affect thinking, behavior, and memory.
Scientists developed a non-surgical treatment model for carpal tunnel syndrome
A novel non-surgical treatment method could mark an end to the sufferings of carpal tunnel syndrome patients, according to a study that will be presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Carpal tunnel syndrome is a nerve entrapment neuropathy that is caused by...
buffalohealthyliving.com
What is Peripheral Neuropathy?
According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), peripheral neuropathy is one of many conditions that involve damage to the peripheral nervous system that transmits signals between the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord) to all other parts of the body. “Peripheral nerves send many...
reviewofoptometry.com
Vestibular Diagnoses Impact Visual Deficits
Be sure to test for vergence deficits following traumatic brain injury or other potential causes of vestibular dysfunction. Photo: Tamara Petrosyan, OD. Click image to enlarge. Little is known about the interrelations between dysfunction in the visual and vestibular pathways in patients with concussions and in those with vestibular disorders...
Dry macular degeneration takes longer to develop, but some who have it will lose vision
As many as 15 million people in the United States have some form of age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of vision loss among people 50 and older. Nine out of 10 of them have the dry form, which affects vision but does so more slowly and usually less dramatically than the wet form. Macular degeneration usually starts as dry AMD, but 10% to 15% moves into wet.
Drug Choice Might Matter for Patients With Macular Degeneration
Of the two drugs most commonly used to treat age-related macular degeneration, one outperformed the other in a new study. Patients who got injections of aflibercept (Eylea), which is significantly more expensive, were better able to be weaned off the medication after a year than patients who got bevacizumab (Avastin)
hcplive.com
Stages and Progression of T1D
Kimberly Simmons, MD, reviews stages 1, 2, and 3 of pediatric T1D progression.
MedicineNet.com
What Does It Mean If Your Platelet Count Is High?
When platelets are high, clots form more easily in the blood vessels, reducing blood flow. The decreased blood flow results in various complications, such as stroke and pulmonary embolism. Platelets or thrombocytes are blood cells that are formed in the bone marrow. These cells help form blood clots and stop...
2minutemedicine.com
Extended rivaroxaban treatment reduces recurrence rate for patients with deep vein thrombosis
1. In a cohort of patients who had symptomatic isolated distal deep vein thrombosis, an additional 6 weeks of rivaroxaban therapy in addition to standard therapy reduced the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism. 2. Additional treatment with rivaroxaban was not associated with increased incidence of hemorrhage. Evidence Rating Level: 1...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Artificial intelligence model predicts onset within 12 hours
Researchers recently created an artificial intelligence model that predicts diabetes onset with 12 hours of blood glucose data collected from a wearable device. They say their model could aid the diagnosis of prediabetes and help prevent type 2 diabetes. How the AI model will impact rates of type 2 diabetes...
MedicalXpress
New drug offers hope for people with hand osteoarthritis
A new study, published in Science Translational Medicine by researchers at the University of Oxford has identified that Talarozole, a drug that is known to increase retinoic acid, was able to prevent osteoarthritis (OA) in disease models. Tonia Vincent, Professor of Musculoskeletal Biology & Honorary Rheumatologist at Oxford's Nuffield Department...
Comments / 0