Scottsdale brothers Kyle Pratt and Sammy Pratt are Christmas enthusiasts and winners of the 10th season of The Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC Television. They've devoted their life’s work to construct an extravagant fantasy land exuding the spirit of Christmas through all four senses with the debut this year of their magical "Christmas Forever" town of the Pratt Brothers Christmas & Holiday Spectacular.

MESA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO