ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
queencreeksuntimes.com

Zoppe Family Circus at Bell Bank Park through Jan. 1

The world-famous Zoppe Family Circus brings its one-ring circus to the Valley this holiday season, honoring the history of the old-world Italian circus tradition. Zoppe Family Circus' Liberta Zoppe is currently going on under the big top at Bell Bank Park through Sunday, Jan. 1. Liberta Zoppe welcomes guests into...
MESA, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Queen Creek firefighters graduate from paramedic program

Congratulations to the Queen Creek firefighters who just graduated from Mesa Fire Department's paramedic program. The education they have received gives these firefighters advanced life-saving skills that will help keep residents safe as they continue to work hard and stay committed to saving lives in the community.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Pratt Brothers Christmas & Holiday Spectacular set to become a family tradition

Scottsdale brothers Kyle Pratt and Sammy Pratt are Christmas enthusiasts and winners of the 10th season of The Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC Television. They've devoted their life’s work to construct an extravagant fantasy land exuding the spirit of Christmas through all four senses with the debut this year of their magical "Christmas Forever" town of the Pratt Brothers Christmas & Holiday Spectacular.
MESA, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Menorah Lighting Dec. 20 in Queen Creek

Join the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce and Chabad Jewish Center of Gilbert to celebrate Hanukkah with a Menorah Lighting at 6 p.m. tonight, Dec. 20, at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. The event is open to the public and complimentary latkes and doughnuts will be served and a gift will be available for children.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy