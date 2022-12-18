ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, MO

Washington Missourian

Eureka defeats Lady Jays

Washington was able to break through for one race win on the road at Eureka’s pool Thursday. Junior Ava Kauffeld was victorious in the 100 breaststroke at the dual meet, though Eureka scored a 131-48 team win.
EUREKA, MO
Washington Missourian

Undermanned Lady Indians fall to Wentzville Liberty

Playing short-handed with just a seven-player rotation, the Pacific basketball Lady Indians still gave Wentzville Liberty all that they could handle Monday. Pacific (2-7) fell to 0-2 in Liberty’s round robin tournament with a 49-45 loss to the host Lady Eagles (2-7).
PACIFIC, MO
Washington Missourian

Cuba defeats Lady Bulldogs for third at Linn

Cuba was able to control its final contest at the Linn girls basketball tournament Saturday. The Lady Wildcats (2-2), assigned the No. 1 seed in the tournament, finished third by defeating St. Clair (1-6) in the final round of the event, 68-29.
CUBA, MO
Washington Missourian

Meek, Woodcock win FZE Tournament titles

The Bulldogs gained another pair of individual tournament wins on the way to a fourth place team finish Saturday in St. Peters. Ryan Meek (120 pounds) and Brock Woodcock (157) each won their brackets at the Ft. Zumwalt East Invitational. St. Clair earned 145.5 team points while Hannibal took the team crown with 210.5 points.
SAINT PETERS, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Knights take seventh at Sullivan Tournament

After two losses at the Peoples Bank Holiday Tournament in Sullivan, the St. Francis Borgia basketball Lady Knights grabbed a win Friday. Borgia (2-5) defeated Miller Career Academy (3-5) in the tournament’s seventh-place game, 37-32.
SULLIVAN, MO
Washington Missourian

Bulldogs put away Dutchmen in FRC opener

After back-to-back lost leads in their last two outings, the St. Clair basketball Bulldogs buckled down Friday to close out a win in Four Rivers Conference play. The Bulldogs (2-2, 1-0) defeated Owensville (2-9, 0-1), 60-48.
SAINT CLAIR, MO
Washington Missourian

Tigers claw Shamrocks in FRC tilt

Three days after being denied their first Four Rivers Conference win in overtime, the St. James Tigers made sure they wouldn’t need an extra session. St. James (3-5, 1-1) won at New Haven (2-7, 0-2), 67-32.
NEW HAVEN, MO
Washington Missourian

Boys Basketball — Owensville at St. Clair

Boys Basketball — Owensville at St. Clair

St. Clair defeated Owensville, 60-48, Friday, Dec. 16, in Four Rivers Conference play.
OWENSVILLE, MO
Washington Missourian

Windsor knocks off wrestling Wildcats

It was a full night of boys wrestling Thursday at Union High School. Windsor, from Imperial, claimed a 60-18 dual meet win over the Wildcats in Union’s old gym.
IMPERIAL, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Jays fall to Holt

Holt was able to keep the Lady Jays grounded in Thursday’s GAC Central matchup. Washington (3-3, 1-1) fell to the Lady Indians (2-5, 1-0) on the road in Wentzville, 49-37.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Borgia cheerleaders continue state title run

St. Francis Borgia’s cheerleading program continued its redecoration program of the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium walls. Competing Dec. 11 in Cape Girardeau, the team captured the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association Class 2A Small title.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Indians win FRC opener against New Haven

Pacific set the pace and dared New Haven to keep up in Tuesday night’s Four Rivers Conference battle. The Indians (3-5, 1-0) won on their home court in the league opener, besting the visiting Shamrocks (2-5, 0-1), 62-32.
NEW HAVEN, MO
Washington Missourian

Rosati-Kain takes Wentzville opener from Pacific

The Kougars gained an early advantage at the Wentzville Liberty Tournament Saturday. Rosati-Kain (2-2) topped Pacific (2-6), 29-23, in the opening round of the round-robin tournament, which concludes Tuesday.
WENTZVILLE, MO
Washington Missourian

Tracy tapped to lead ECC's Center for Workforce Development

East Central College has hired the former executive director of the Jefferson County Economic Development Corporation to lead its Center for Workforce Development (CWD). Todd Tracy, 52, was hired Dec. 12 and will begin work as the CWD director Jan. 3, 2023, according to a release from the college.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Texwrap spending $5M to expand Washington plant

Texwrap, a Washington-based shrink wrap production company, will create an additional 35 new jobs in Washington as part of a planned expansion in the city, according to city officials. “It is exciting that they’ve decided to reinvest in Washington. They have been good partners so it is great to see...
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Union rail transfer station approved

After waiting more than two months, the Union Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a zoning change Monday that will allow for a rail transfer station to be built just east of Highway 47. The vote changes the zoning on property the Missouri Eastern Railroad, a subsidiary of Joplin-based Jaguar Transport...
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Volunteers place 500 wreaths in Union

More than 100 volunteers ensured that veterans buried in and around Union are remembered over the holiday season. Wreaths Across America was held for the first time in the Union area Saturday, with more than 100 volunteers braving a wind chill of 17 degrees to place wreaths on the graves of 500 veterans.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Pelton: Five arrested as part of drug investigation

Five Franklin County residents are in police custody as part of an ongoing drug distribution investigation, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Franklin County Narcotics Unit, the Franklin County SWAT team, and members of the Franklin County Sheriff's Department executed search warrants at a home in Sullivan and at a home in St. Clair.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

20 individuals with active warrants arrested as part of multi-jurisdiction operation

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department conducted an operation to serve active felony arrest warrants throughout Franklin County on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The result of the operation was that 20 individuals were taken into custody. The active warrants were based on past felony cases, which were entered as failure to appear in court, probable cause warrants, or probation and parole violations.

