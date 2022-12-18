Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Eureka defeats Lady Jays
Washington was able to break through for one race win on the road at Eureka’s pool Thursday. Junior Ava Kauffeld was victorious in the 100 breaststroke at the dual meet, though Eureka scored a 131-48 team win.
Washington Missourian
Undermanned Lady Indians fall to Wentzville Liberty
Playing short-handed with just a seven-player rotation, the Pacific basketball Lady Indians still gave Wentzville Liberty all that they could handle Monday. Pacific (2-7) fell to 0-2 in Liberty’s round robin tournament with a 49-45 loss to the host Lady Eagles (2-7).
Washington Missourian
Cuba defeats Lady Bulldogs for third at Linn
Cuba was able to control its final contest at the Linn girls basketball tournament Saturday. The Lady Wildcats (2-2), assigned the No. 1 seed in the tournament, finished third by defeating St. Clair (1-6) in the final round of the event, 68-29.
Washington Missourian
Meek, Woodcock win FZE Tournament titles
The Bulldogs gained another pair of individual tournament wins on the way to a fourth place team finish Saturday in St. Peters. Ryan Meek (120 pounds) and Brock Woodcock (157) each won their brackets at the Ft. Zumwalt East Invitational. St. Clair earned 145.5 team points while Hannibal took the team crown with 210.5 points.
Washington Missourian
Lady Knights take seventh at Sullivan Tournament
After two losses at the Peoples Bank Holiday Tournament in Sullivan, the St. Francis Borgia basketball Lady Knights grabbed a win Friday. Borgia (2-5) defeated Miller Career Academy (3-5) in the tournament’s seventh-place game, 37-32.
Washington Missourian
Bulldogs put away Dutchmen in FRC opener
After back-to-back lost leads in their last two outings, the St. Clair basketball Bulldogs buckled down Friday to close out a win in Four Rivers Conference play. The Bulldogs (2-2, 1-0) defeated Owensville (2-9, 0-1), 60-48.
Washington Missourian
Tigers claw Shamrocks in FRC tilt
Three days after being denied their first Four Rivers Conference win in overtime, the St. James Tigers made sure they wouldn’t need an extra session. St. James (3-5, 1-1) won at New Haven (2-7, 0-2), 67-32.
Washington Missourian
Boys Basketball — Owensville at St. Clair
St. Clair defeated Owensville, 60-48, Friday, Dec. 16, in Four Rivers Conference play.
Washington Missourian
Windsor knocks off wrestling Wildcats
It was a full night of boys wrestling Thursday at Union High School. Windsor, from Imperial, claimed a 60-18 dual meet win over the Wildcats in Union’s old gym.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays fall to Holt
Holt was able to keep the Lady Jays grounded in Thursday’s GAC Central matchup. Washington (3-3, 1-1) fell to the Lady Indians (2-5, 1-0) on the road in Wentzville, 49-37.
Washington Missourian
Borgia cheerleaders continue state title run
St. Francis Borgia’s cheerleading program continued its redecoration program of the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium walls. Competing Dec. 11 in Cape Girardeau, the team captured the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association Class 2A Small title.
Washington Missourian
Indians win FRC opener against New Haven
Pacific set the pace and dared New Haven to keep up in Tuesday night’s Four Rivers Conference battle. The Indians (3-5, 1-0) won on their home court in the league opener, besting the visiting Shamrocks (2-5, 0-1), 62-32.
Washington Missourian
Rosati-Kain takes Wentzville opener from Pacific
The Kougars gained an early advantage at the Wentzville Liberty Tournament Saturday. Rosati-Kain (2-2) topped Pacific (2-6), 29-23, in the opening round of the round-robin tournament, which concludes Tuesday.
Washington Missourian
Tracy tapped to lead ECC's Center for Workforce Development
East Central College has hired the former executive director of the Jefferson County Economic Development Corporation to lead its Center for Workforce Development (CWD). Todd Tracy, 52, was hired Dec. 12 and will begin work as the CWD director Jan. 3, 2023, according to a release from the college.
Washington Missourian
Texwrap spending $5M to expand Washington plant
Texwrap, a Washington-based shrink wrap production company, will create an additional 35 new jobs in Washington as part of a planned expansion in the city, according to city officials. “It is exciting that they’ve decided to reinvest in Washington. They have been good partners so it is great to see...
Washington Missourian
Union rail transfer station approved
After waiting more than two months, the Union Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a zoning change Monday that will allow for a rail transfer station to be built just east of Highway 47. The vote changes the zoning on property the Missouri Eastern Railroad, a subsidiary of Joplin-based Jaguar Transport...
Washington Missourian
Volunteers place 500 wreaths in Union
More than 100 volunteers ensured that veterans buried in and around Union are remembered over the holiday season. Wreaths Across America was held for the first time in the Union area Saturday, with more than 100 volunteers braving a wind chill of 17 degrees to place wreaths on the graves of 500 veterans.
Washington Missourian
Pelton: Five arrested as part of drug investigation
Five Franklin County residents are in police custody as part of an ongoing drug distribution investigation, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Franklin County Narcotics Unit, the Franklin County SWAT team, and members of the Franklin County Sheriff's Department executed search warrants at a home in Sullivan and at a home in St. Clair.
Washington Missourian
Residents continue to pay tax bills ahead of extended deadline
People are lining up to pay their Franklin County property taxes despite the extended deadline. “It’s normal for this time of year, but compared to any other day it’s been busy,” county Collector of Revenue Doug Trentmann said Tuesday.
Washington Missourian
20 individuals with active warrants arrested as part of multi-jurisdiction operation
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department conducted an operation to serve active felony arrest warrants throughout Franklin County on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The result of the operation was that 20 individuals were taken into custody. The active warrants were based on past felony cases, which were entered as failure to appear in court, probable cause warrants, or probation and parole violations.
