Chronicle
Officer Who Shot Man Saturday in Cowlitz County Named
Clark County officials announced Tuesday the Kelso officer who fatally shot a man Saturday is Austin Foley, 25. Police were called at 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue in Longview because a man with a gun was reported to be suicidal and homicidal with his wife and children inside a home, according to officials. Joseph R. Coons, 38, died after being transferred to a hospital.
Elderly man pinned under bulldozer in Longview, rescued
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - A 73-year-old man was rescued from under a bulldozer in Longview, Wash. on Wednesday, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue. Firefighters responded just after 2:30 p.m. to the 3300 block of Coal Creek Road. According to firefighters, the man had been replacing rollers on one...
Cold air begins flowing into Western Oregon & SW Washington, breaking down the forecast
PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters have their hands full trying to determine the timing and duration of the upcoming blast of winter weather. It is likely that precipitation will begin falling across western Oregon Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday. Some locations, like the Columbia River Gorge area, will not be out of the winter weather until possibly late Saturday. This will be the coldest air to arrive in the region since 2014.
I-84 eastbound from Troutdale to Hood River reopens
TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - The eastbound lanes of I-84 between Troutdale and Hood River reopened Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 after being closed for several hours due to multiple crashes caused by black ice. The closure started around 5:15 a.m. after icy road conditions led to several crashes, including a deadly...
WW’s Mystery Buildings on Northeast Alberta Street Are No Longer a Mystery, but They Are Still a Mess
Since August, readers have been sending us addresses for vacant buildings, and we’ve been sleuthing out the circumstances behind their sad, empty condition. We’ve written about the Taft Home and the Quality Pie Building. We know what happened to Poor Richard’s and Gordon’s Fireplace Shop. We told you why a Mormon meetinghouse on Southeast Harrison Street stands empty.
Man shot by police in southwest Washington dies
A southwest Washington man has died at a hospital after Kelso police shot him over the weekend while responding to a call reporting he was armed, “suicidal and homicidal.”. Clark County sheriff’s officials said Monday that 38-year-old Joseph Coons died at a hospital, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The sheriff’s...
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecast
Photo by(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Dec. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Rally Pizza in Vancouver, Wash., Will Close by the End of the Year
Rally Pizza, a foodie gem that makes some of Southwest Washington’s best Neapolitan-style pies out of a utilitarian strip mall, is calling it quits. Husband-and-wife team Alan Maniscalco and Shan Wickham announced late last week they would be closing the business located just off of East Mill Plain Boulevard about 2 miles west of Interstate 205. The couple cited ongoing industry challenges as the reason.
NEWS RELEASE, Tuesday, Dec. 20: Multnomah County, City of Portland declare state of emergency as bitter cold settles over region
With bitter cold forecast to arrive in Multnomah County on Wednesday night, Chair Deborah Kafoury declared a state of emergency (71.94 KB) starting Tuesday, Dec. 20, to alert the public to the life-threatening temperatures and give the County maximum flexibility to respond. The County and the City of Portland and...
Vancouver shelter seeks homes for dogs after 18 rescued from California
Eighteen dogs are finding a home for the holidays in the Pacific Northwest after the Humane Society for Southwest Washington coordinated a rescue effort with partners in California.
Portland man says houseless neighbors saved his life, then forced to move
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man credits his houseless neighbors for saving his life during an attack. FOX 12 spoke with that man who said he feels less safe now that those neighbors have been forced to move. The neighbor said eight houseless people used to live on this...
Driver dies after pair of collisions on I-84 near Rooster Rock
A driver is dead after a layer of ice along Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge led to a pair of collisions with semi-trucks in the early morning hours Tuesday, Dec. 20. At 5:03 a.m. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies were responding to a non-injury crash in the eastbound lanes of I-84 near Rooster Rock State Park between a semi-truck and SUV when they heard a second semi-truck lost control and hit the stalled vehicles.
Disruptive ice storm threatens Pacific Northwest with significant power outages, holiday travel headaches
An arctic blast that has sent the Pacific Northwest into the ice box is about to mix with a strong Pacific storm later Thursday and Friday, bringing a recipe for a significant ice storm across northwestern Oregon and western Washington, including Portland and the Willamette Valley, and even parts of Seattle and the Puget Sound region, threatening to grind holiday travel to a halt and knock out power to thousands.
New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor
OLYMPIA – A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets...
Ice storm expected in the Portland area this week | Timeline of what to expect
PORTLAND, Ore. — The forecast is increasingly certain: Portland is headed for an ice storm. In fact, much of the Willamette Valley and Southwest Washington are in for a sustained barrage of sleet and freezing rain, starting as early as Thursday afternoon and continuing as late as Saturday morning.
Three People Accused of Stealing Christmas Gifts, Ammo From Chehalis Residence
Three people were arrested Saturday for allegedly breaking into a Chehalis residence and stealing $5,000 worth of Christmas gifts, ammunition and personal items the day prior and then returning to the residence to try and steal an ATV. Christopher G. Harless, 34, of Randle, Elizabeth A. Morrison, 32, of Glenoma,...
Commerce Department Awards $75 Million in COVID-19 Relief Funds
The Washington state Department of Commerce and Washington state Arts Commission recently announced that the latest round of Working Washington Grants have resulted in the allocation of $75 million to thousands of Washington small businesses and nonprofits, including recipients in Thurston County. About $45 million of the grant was set...
Thousands without power as ice storm approaches
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people woke up without power Thursday morning in the Portland metro area. Portland General Electic reported 170 active power outages affecting more than 8,596 households as of 4 p.m. Pacific Power had 18 active outages affecting about 269 households as of 4 p.m. The...
Gresham homeowner frustrated after holding ‘squatters’ at gunpoint at his vacant home
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) – A homeowner said “it’s crazy” after he had to hold squatters in his vacant home at gunpoint until the police arrived. FOX 12 first brought you this story when police responded last week. The homeowner said this isn’t the first time he’s...
Portland winter storm: A timeline for when bitter cold, snow, ice expected to arrive
Portland area forecasters are sounding the alarms that the impending snow and ice storm may not be our typical winter squall. The worst of it: Temperatures dipping into the mid-teens Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Then a thin layer of snow starting Thursday evening, followed by freezing rain into Friday. That’s expected to create a slick layer of ice over everything.
