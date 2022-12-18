Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Trump NFTs Tanking as Hype Dies, Floor Price Down 70%
The floor price for the former U.S. president’s Polygon-based NFTs has dropped 74% since peaking on Saturday. Donald Trump’s NFT collection is losing value as sales fall following a brief spike over the weekend. Trading volume fell 57% from Sunday to Monday, while the floor price for the...
Donald Trump Reportedly Struggled to Adapt to His ‘Downsized Life’ After Leaving the White House
Donald Trump’s transition from President of the United States to private citizen reportedly wasn’t an easy one for him. He apparently didn’t understand that once you are no longer in the White House there is a lot less fanfare surrounding you. It’s not uncommon for anyone who has held the most powerful job in the world to feel letdown after they leave the White House, according to The Washington Post. Bill Clinton spent “his first months after leaving office holed up at home in Chappaqua, N.Y., bingeing TV shows and movies,” so the mental health aspect to post-presidential life exists. However,...
House report says former President Donald Trump paid no taxes in 2020, little in other years
President Donald Trump paid no income tax in 2020 after he lost $4.8 million at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, according to a summary of his returns shared by the House Ways and Means committee.
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
The Jan. 6 committee took a parting shot at Ivanka Trump, saying she was not 'entirely frank or forthcoming' with them
The Jan. 6 committee highlighted Ivanka Trump and Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for criticism.
Could Donald Trump Grant Himself a 'Pocket Pardon'?
Amid Trump's legal woes there is speculation he may have already pardoned himself, claims Newsweek's Fact Check has investigated.
Elon Musk's latest update to Twitter verification says that figures like Obama, Trump, and even Musk himself 'may not be notable'
Clicking a user's blue tick used to display a message saying the account was "notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category."
Donald Trump Trading Card Buyers Have Already Made a Huge Profit
Donald Trump has already taken to his own social media platform, Truth Social, to thank all those who have bought the NFT trading cards.
electrek.co
Outlet claims Tesla China president will replace Elon Musk as CEO right after losing fake news case
In a truly bizarre situation, media outlet Pingwest claims that Tesla has decided to replace Elon Musk as CEO with Tom Zhu, president of Tesla China, right after losing a lawsuit over fake news against Tesla. Pingwest is a Chinese tech publication with a decent-size following on social media and...
Full List of Republicans Who Sat During Zelensky's Speech
Seven House Republicans "repeatedly remained seated" during standing ovations for President Volodymyr Zelensky.
MSNBC
Ronna McDaniel may have helped bury Trump with Jan. 6 testimony
Ronna McDaniel is in the catbird seat to retain her job as Republican Party chair. The Republican National Committee chairwoman is far from what you would consider a “Never Trumper.” In fact, she has shown more fealty to the former president than just about anyone you can imagine.
Officials worried that Trump would give “illegal order to use military” to steal election: J6 report
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Canyon Moon Ranch festival grounds on January 15, 2022 in Florence, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. During the House's final Jan. 6 hearing Monday, the committee found that leading up to the insurrection, Department of...
cryptoslate.com
Donald Trump NFTs under fire for internal minting, design plagiarism
The Donald Trump-branded NFT trading card project has come under fire after it was revealed that the project minted 1000 NFTs internally — 68 of which were considered the rarest in the collection. The rare NFTs included 47 of 179 1/1 ‘s and 21 of 70 autographed NFTs.
Donald Trump Slammed for 'Lying' About Tax Audits Halting Their Release
For years, Trump falsely claimed that his tax records could not be released due to audits, said Democratic Representative Bill Pascrell, Jr.
Donald Trump Is About to Go Through Hell | Opinion
Former President Donald Trump could use a lot of referrals—to a tailor, for example, who could outfit him in clothes that are his size. But this week he got the referrals that he most deserved: to the Department of Justice, recommending his criminal prosecution for trying to thwart the peaceful transfer of political power.
Alan Dershowitz Questions if Trump Criminal Referral Is Constitutional
Dershowitz, who has represented former President Donald Trump, said that the committee violated its constitutional limitations as part of a legislative body.
The Prosecution of Trump Runs Into Some Serious First Amendment Troubles
Yesterday the House January 6 Committee unanimously voted to recommend that former President Donald Trump be criminally prosecuted, for charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstructing an act of Congress, and, the most serious, insurrection. A congressional criminal referral of a former president is unprecedented, and if Special Counsel Jack Smith and the Department of Justice decide to prosecute Trump, they will have to address a formidable defense: that Trump’s speech on January 6, 2021, no matter how irresponsible or how full of lies about a “stolen” 2020 election, was, after all, a political speech and thus protected by the First Amendment.
Trump Paid $1.1 Million in Charges During Administration, yet $0 in 2020, Report Shows
The previous president revealed an explosion of pay in the wake of entering the Oval Office, yet toward the finish of his term, his duty filings had returned to enormous misfortunes, as per information delivered by a House board.
Lindsey Graham Defies GOP Pushback, Says U.S. Should Go 'All In' on Ukraine
Graham discussed his stance on U.S. aid for Ukraine ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Congress Wednesday night.
Pentagon Officials Feared Trump Would Try To Use Troops In His Jan. 6 Coup Attempt
The Jan. 6 committee found that some officials believed that Trump would issue an "illegal order" and that there was no intentional delay in deploying the military.
