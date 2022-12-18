She was our national player of the year in 2021, and Logan Eggleston of Texas, who pretty much led wire to wire, is the 2022 VolleyballMag.com national player of the year. What a season for Eggleston and her Texas teammates, culminated by winning the NCAA national championship last Saturday in Omaha. All she did for Texas (28-1) in the title-match victory over Louisville was lead with 19 kills — 10 in the first set with one error in 16 attacks — while hitting .341 to go with seven digs and three blocks.

