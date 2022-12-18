Read full article on original website
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
volleyballmag.com
Eggleston of Texas repeats as VolleyballMag.com national player of the year
She was our national player of the year in 2021, and Logan Eggleston of Texas, who pretty much led wire to wire, is the 2022 VolleyballMag.com national player of the year. What a season for Eggleston and her Texas teammates, culminated by winning the NCAA national championship last Saturday in Omaha. All she did for Texas (28-1) in the title-match victory over Louisville was lead with 19 kills — 10 in the first set with one error in 16 attacks — while hitting .341 to go with seven digs and three blocks.
Texas Longhorns 2023 Early Signing Day Live Tracker
Stay up to day with the latest signings for the Texas Longhorns on Early Signing Day right here.
KBTX.com
New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin
ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - This story has been updated with new information about the vehicle being found in Austin. Click here for details. There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on...
Central Texas restaurant one of best new restaurants in 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — The state of Texas is known for its food scene from all over the state whether it’s Dallas, Fort Worth San Antonio, Houston or the smaller cities, but there’s a new restaurant in Austin that was a must-visit in 2022. A report from Love...
Chris Beard arrest new details: Medic evaluated Longhorns coach before he was taken to jail
ATCEMS went to the scene to make sure the fiancée was OK, but she didn't go to the hospital. A medic evaluated Beard at the home before he left.
Case against UT's Chris Beard could prove to be drawn-out, experts say
The legal proceedings for Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard, who was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge, might take more than a year to reach its conclusion, several legal experts told ESPN.
Tips on how to prepare for the Arctic freeze later this week
With Arctic air forecasted to arrive Thursday afternoon, here are some tips to prepare ahead of time.
Eater
Austin Food Experts Mourn the City’s Saddest Restaurant Closures of 2022
As is the tradition as we near the end of 2022, Eater asked a trusted group of friends, industry types, and local bloggers for their takes on the past culinary year in Austin. All answers will be revealed before the year ends — cut, pasted, (mostly) unedited, and in no particular order. Question number three:
Texas Democrats After Beto
Joaquin Castro? Colin Allred? Lina Hidalgo? Clay Jenkins? Anyone?. In the fall of 2021, a national reporter from Politico was in Austin writing another profile of Beto O’Rourke as the El Paso Democrat geared up to follow a failed presidential campaign with a run for governor. The reporter asked Mayor Steve Adler whether it was a sustainable political strategy for Texas Democrats for O’Rourke to keep running for statewide office again and again—in 2022 and beyond.
kut.org
Pflugerville ISD might close schools. The superintendent blames insufficient state funding.
Superintendent Douglas Killian did not mince words when he announced Pflugerville ISD was considering closing several elementary schools in an effort to cut at least $10 million in costs. “It seems like the entire five and a half years I’ve been here, I think we only had one year where...
CBS Austin
Fatal crash in Georgetown causes closure of SH 29
GEORGETOWN, Texas — First responders responded to a fatal crash in Georgetown Saturday evening. The incident happened on State Highway 29, just west of Wood Ranch Road and Wolf Ranch. Police said State Highway 29 was completely shut down, causing traffic delays. ALSO | One dead, four injured in...
fox7austin.com
South Austin house fire likely caused by lightning, AFD says
AUSTIN, Texas - A lightning strike is likely to blame for a fire at a 2-story home in South Austin, according to the Austin Fire Department. AFD responded to the fire in the attic of a home in the 8300 block of Mauai Drive as heavy rain moved through the Austin area.
Road reopens after deadly crash on SH 29 in Georgetown
Georgetown Police said first responders are responding to the SH 29 crash near Wood Ranch Road. That's west of Wolf Ranch.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED TWICE ON BACK-TO-BACK DAYS
An Austin man was arrested twice by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on back-to-back days. Deputy Seth Nagel took a theft report on Wednesday morning from the Point Store in West Point where milk and motor oil were stolen. Later that evening, the Fayette County Narcotics Unit responded to...
I-35 lanes reopen after fatal auto-ped crash Saturday
It happened around 5:30 p.m. near 51st Street.
KWTX
Killeen Police search for credit card theft suspect
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department are asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect involved in credit card abuse. A debit credit card, a military ID card, a social security number card, and a firearm were taken...
Father killed in hit-and-run by passing semi while pulled over for unrelated crash, still no leads
The Austin Police Department said it was still looking for the driver who hit Ian Lewis on I-35 in August and drove off.
