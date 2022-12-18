ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

volleyballmag.com

Eggleston of Texas repeats as VolleyballMag.com national player of the year

She was our national player of the year in 2021, and Logan Eggleston of Texas, who pretty much led wire to wire, is the 2022 VolleyballMag.com national player of the year. What a season for Eggleston and her Texas teammates, culminated by winning the NCAA national championship last Saturday in Omaha. All she did for Texas (28-1) in the title-match victory over Louisville was lead with 19 kills — 10 in the first set with one error in 16 attacks — while hitting .341 to go with seven digs and three blocks.
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin

ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - This story has been updated with new information about the vehicle being found in Austin. Click here for details. There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on...
ELGIN, TX
Eater

Austin Food Experts Mourn the City’s Saddest Restaurant Closures of 2022

As is the tradition as we near the end of 2022, Eater asked a trusted group of friends, industry types, and local bloggers for their takes on the past culinary year in Austin. All answers will be revealed before the year ends — cut, pasted, (mostly) unedited, and in no particular order. Question number three:
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Observer

Texas Democrats After Beto

Joaquin Castro? Colin Allred? Lina Hidalgo? Clay Jenkins? Anyone?. In the fall of 2021, a national reporter from Politico was in Austin writing another profile of Beto O’Rourke as the El Paso Democrat geared up to follow a failed presidential campaign with a run for governor. The reporter asked Mayor Steve Adler whether it was a sustainable political strategy for Texas Democrats for O’Rourke to keep running for statewide office again and again—in 2022 and beyond.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Fatal crash in Georgetown causes closure of SH 29

GEORGETOWN, Texas — First responders responded to a fatal crash in Georgetown Saturday evening. The incident happened on State Highway 29, just west of Wood Ranch Road and Wolf Ranch. Police said State Highway 29 was completely shut down, causing traffic delays. ALSO | One dead, four injured in...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

South Austin house fire likely caused by lightning, AFD says

AUSTIN, Texas - A lightning strike is likely to blame for a fire at a 2-story home in South Austin, according to the Austin Fire Department. AFD responded to the fire in the attic of a home in the 8300 block of Mauai Drive as heavy rain moved through the Austin area.
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED TWICE ON BACK-TO-BACK DAYS

An Austin man was arrested twice by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on back-to-back days. Deputy Seth Nagel took a theft report on Wednesday morning from the Point Store in West Point where milk and motor oil were stolen. Later that evening, the Fayette County Narcotics Unit responded to...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Killeen Police search for credit card theft suspect

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department are asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect involved in credit card abuse. A debit credit card, a military ID card, a social security number card, and a firearm were taken...
KILLEEN, TX

