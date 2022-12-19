ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

US lawmakers call for criminal charges against Trump

By JIM LO SCALZO, MANDEL NGAN, Frankie TAGGART
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HNfNl_0jn94nLL00
Members of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol hold their last public hearing /POOL/AFP

Lawmakers investigating last year's assault on the US Capitol recommended Monday that Donald Trump be charged with multiple offenses including insurrection -- raising the stakes in a parallel criminal investigation that could put the former president in jail.

The House of Representatives select committee called for the indictment -- as well as charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States -- after an 18-month probe into the storming of Congress on January 6, 2021.

At least five people died after a mob whipped up by Trump's false claims of a stolen election, and directed to march on Congress by the defeated president, ransacked the seat of US democracy in a thwarted bid to prevent the transfer of power to President Joe Biden.

The bipartisan committee voted unanimously to refer the charges to the Justice Department after opening remarks by vice-chair Liz Cheney in which she accused Trump of "a clear dereliction of duty" in failing to immediately attempt to stop the riot and called him "unfit for any office."

"No man who would behave that way at that moment in time can ever serve in any position of authority in our nation again," she said.

The referrals are seen as largely symbolic, as the panel has no control over charging decisions, which rest with the Justice Department.

Jack Smith, a largely independent special prosecutor appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, is leading his own investigation into Trump related to the 2020 election.

- Major blow -

Trump issued a statement claiming that the purpose of the investigation was to "keep me from running for president because they know I'll win" and that any prosecution would be "a partisan attempt to sideline me."

Trump's approval ratings are underwater -- at minus-20 percentage points in the RealClearPolitics average, compared with minus-eight percent for Biden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSiCJ_0jn94nLL00
The January 6 committee, led by Democrat Bennie Thompson and Republican Liz Cheney, recommended criminal charges against former president Donald Trump /AFP/File

But the lawmakers' move is nevertheless historic, as Congress has never made a criminal referral against a sitting or former president, and it will add to the clamor among Trump's opponents for prosecution.

It is also a major blow to Trump amid a series of missteps in the weeks since he announced a comeback bid for the White House -- including the Republicans' poor midterm election showing in states where the tycoon endorsed candidates.

Charges could result in a ban from public office for the 76-year-old Republican, who still wields considerable power in the Republican Party, and even prison time.

"To cast a vote in the United States is an act of faith and hope," committee chairman Bennie Thompson said.

"That faith in our system is the foundation of American democracy. If the faith is broken, so is our democracy. Donald Trump broke that faith."

The seven Democratic and two Republican panel members are winding down their work before the end of the year, and have compiled their findings into an eight-chapter report set to be released on Wednesday.

The committee's case is that Trump "oversaw and coordinated a sophisticated seven-part plan to overturn the presidential election and prevent the transfer of presidential power."

- 'Trump knew he lost' -

Investigators say the plot began with Trump's campaign to spread allegations he knew were false that the election was marred by widespread fraud.

He is accused of trying to corrupt the Justice Department and of pressuring his vice president Mike Pence, as well as state election officials and legislators, to overturn the vote by violating the Constitution and the law.

Trump is also accused of summoning and assembling the mob in Washington, and directing it toward the Capitol despite knowing it was armed with assault rifles, handguns and numerous other weapons.

And for hours he ignored pleas from his team to take action to stop the violence, lawmakers say.

Democratic panel member Zoe Lofgren said Trump's false fraud claims -- far from being spontaneous -- were part of a deliberate attempt to sow distrust in democracy that began long before the insurrection.

Lofgren repeated the panel's suggestion that Trump allies had engaged in witness tampering, alleging that someone linked to the former president had offered potential employment to a witness prior to their testimony.

Lofgren said a witness was also told by a lawyer linked to Trump that she could pretend to not remember facts as she was giving evidence.

Lofgren also returned to an accusation previously leveled by the panel that Trump had "raised hundreds of millions of dollars with false representations made to his online donors."

Comments / 15

Related
AFP

Trump acolyte Kari Lake loses Arizona election appeal

An Arizona judge on Saturday dismissed a lawsuit brought by Republican candidate Kari Lake, a Donald Trump loyalist who sought to overturn her unsuccessful bid to become the southwestern state's governor.  The court found no "clear and convincing evidence of misconduct" that would have impacted the outcome of the November election as Lake alleged, Judge Peter Thompson said in his decision seen by AFP.   Lake, a 53-year-old former TV news anchorwoman, tweeted Saturday that "for the sake of restoring faith and honesty in our elections, I will appeal his ruling."
ARIZONA STATE
AFP

US court orders Marines to allow Sikhs with beards and turbans

A US court on Friday ordered the Marines to let Sikh recruits maintain beards and wear turbans, rejecting the elite unit's contention that permitting religious exemptions would reduce cohesion. But the Marine Corps, responding to three Sikhs who passed tests to enlist last year, refused to make exemptions to grooming rules during 13 weeks of basic training and during potential periods of combat, although the three could maintain their beards and turbans at other times.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Kurds seek 'courageous' candidate in Turkey's election

Bullet marks reveal the spot where a rights lawyer was shot in the head at the height of clashes in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir between Kurdish militants and security forces in 2015. - 'No Kurdish problem' - Abdullah Zeytun, 34, a lawyer with the Human Rights Association in Diyarbakir, fears rising tensions during the election campaign.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

'Changed radically': How women fight in Ukrainian city

The very day Russia launched its attack on her country, Svitlana Taranova enlisted in the Ukrainian army in the southern city of Mykolaiv, her birthplace. While an AFP team was in Mykolaiv in September and October, the city was bombarded almost every night.
AFP

Iran's Raisi vows 'no mercy' for 'hostile' protest movement

President Ebrahim Raisi said Tuesday Iran would show "no mercy" towards "hostile" opponents of the Islamic republic, gripped by more than 100 days of protests sparked by Mahsa Amini's death. "The embrace of the nation is open to everyone, but we will show no mercy to those who are hostile."
AFP

US asks Putin to keep 'acknowledging reality' after 'war' reference

The United States on Friday derisively called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to acknowledge reality and pull troops from Ukraine after he finally called the conflict a "war." Finally, after 300 days, Putin called the war what it is," a State Department spokesperson said.
AFP

South Korea pardons jailed ex-president Lee

Jailed former South Korean president Lee Myung-bak received a presidential pardon on Tuesday, cutting short his 17-year sentence on corruption charges, the justice minister said. Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo, former army generals who served jail terms in the 1990s for corruption and treason after leaving office, received presidential pardons after serving about two years. 
AFP

Moscow accuses Ukraine of deadly air base attack

Moscow said Monday it had foiled a new Ukrainian drone attack on a strategic bomber military base hundreds of kilometres from their joint border, as Kyiv called for Russia's ouster from the United Nations. Russia's defence ministry said on Monday it downed a Ukrainian drone at its Engels airfield in the southern Saratov region located more than 600 kilometres (370 miles) from the border with Ukraine.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

'Fix it' with money: Nicaraguan migrants run into Honduran graft

For thousands of Nicaraguans who embark on an odyssey to the United States each year in search of a better life, the first hurdle is dealing with corrupt border agents in neighboring Honduras. According to the US Customs and Border Protection agency (CBP), more than 164,000 Nicaraguans were caught trying to enter the United States without valid travel documents in 2022 -- three times more than a year earlier.
AFP

Russia places Bellingcat journalist on wanted list

Russia on Monday placed a senior journalist with the Bellingcat investigative website on a wanted list, following his extensive reporting on Moscow's offensive in Ukraine. Bulgarian journalist Christo Grozev's name was added to a list of wanted people on Russia's interior ministry website. 
AFP

AFP

101K+
Followers
37K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy