Sonjay Dutt On His Relationship With Tony Khan, His Expanded Role In AEW
AEW producer Sonjay Dutt was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Dutt talked about the AEW production team, his experience as a producer and his expanded role with AEW, Tony Khan, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
Stephen A. Smith Discusses Potentially Appearing At WrestleMania, Wants To Be A Heel Manager
ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith recently hosted two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on his show, First Take, to discuss a variety of topics. During the interview, Flair suggested bringing Smith to WrestleMania later next year for a role on the show as a manager. Smith responded by saying...
AXS TV Announces Details On Their Coverage Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
AXS TV announced today a new broadcasting deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling and details on its Wrestle Kingdom 17 coverage on January 12. You can check out the official announcement below:. AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING FOR 2023, PREMIERING WITH EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE OF WRESTLE KINGDOM 17...
Dax Harwood Calls CM Punk “Misunderstood” And “Controversial”
Former AEW World Champion CM Punk is greatly misunderstood, according to FTR’s Dax Harwood. Punk hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since September’s All Out Pay-Per-View and is serving a suspension for his role in the backstage fight. It has been reported that Punk is seeking a...
Shawn Michaels Addresses The Idea Of Returning For One Final Match In WWE
At WWE Crown Jewel 2018, Shawn Michaels came out of retirement as D-Generation X defeated The Brothers of Destruction in tag team action. Four years have passed since then and Michaels has constantly reiterated that the match in Saudi Arabia was his last. During a recent interview with Culture State,...
Rapper Rick Ross To Appear On This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
Rick Ross will be making his return to All Elite Wrestling on this week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter earlier this evening to announce that the rapper will be moderating a face-to-face meeting between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. Khan wrote,. “Tomorrow on @TBSNetwork,...
Rich Swann Is Looking For A Rematch With Kenny Omega
Rich Swann, who just announced that he re-signed with Impact Wrestling for another two years, recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast about a variety of subjects relating to his career. Kenny Omega, the AEW wrestler who previously defeated Swann for the Impact World Title, became a...
Maki Itoh Discusses Her Sporadic AEW Appearances, Her Plans For 2023
Back in February 2021, it seemed like Maki Itoh was poised to be a breakout star in the AEW women’s division. The former International Princess Champion appeared on the first episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. She took on Ryo Mizunami in the women’s title eliminator tournament. She appeared as Britt Baker’s mystery tag partner at AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view.
Alberto El Patron Admits He Hasn’t Spoken To Anyone In WWE Recently
Controversial ex-WWE Superstar Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) hasn’t been employed by the company in six years. But could a return be in his future?. In an interview with WrestlingNews.co, Patron noted that he hasn’t been in contact with anyone in the promotion since Vince McMahon retired and discussed the possibility of another stint.
Dean Malenko’s Health Is “Not Good” – Still Working Backstage With AEW
Dean Malenko is still working behind the scenes in AEW, despite facing several serious health issues at this time. Malenko, a former WWE Superstar and producer, left the promotion in April 2019 and joined AEW the following month. Speaking on the latest episode of his What Happened When podcast, AEW...
Dax Harwood To Get His Own Podcast, Provides Health Update
Dax Harwood is on one hell of a run in 2022. He achieved a five-star rating for his tag team match with the Briscoes at ROH’s Death Before Dishonor show. His recent Dog Collar match, a rematch against Dem Boyz for the ROH Tag Team Titles, is also receiving critical acclaim. So what’s next for him?
Ric Flair Reacts To AEW Hiring Former WWE Executive Michael Mansury
In May 2020, senior executive Michael Mansury officially parted ways with WWE. Prior to his departure, Mansury served as the Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE and was one of the major names in Triple H’s production unit. Last week, AEW hired Mansury as their new Senior...
Rick Ross On Dropping An F-Bomb On AEW TV, Future Appearances
Rick Ross showed up on AEW Dynamite last night to facilitate a discussion between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. It did not go as planned. But it did leave everyone talking the morning after, since Ross dropped an F-bomb on live TV while standing next to Keith Lee. Ross joined...
Eric Bischoff Talks About WCW’s Power Plant & Recruitment Process
On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about WCW’s Power Plant. Bischoff discussed how WCW recruited talent, its impact on developmental contracts, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. How WCW recruited talent: “Under my watch there was an...
The Update On Adam Cole’s Injury & Status
AEW wrestler Adam Cole hasn’t seen in-ring action since the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event in June. While Jay White retained the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the event, Cole suffered a severe concussion that has put him on the shelf. Responding to a tweet today, Dave...
AEW Dynamite News – Swerve Strickland Turns On Keith Lee, Starks Declines Jericho’s Offer
Rapper Rick Ross appeared as a mediator for Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland this week on AEW Dynamite. Ross set up Lee well enough for Parker Bourdeaux to blindside him as Strickland unveiled his new faction called “Mogul Affiliates.” Together with Parker and an unnamed wrestler, Swerve unleashed an assault on his former partner. A helpless Lee was set up on the steel steps as Strickland stomped all the way through a cinder block that was set up on his chest.
Bruce Prichard Talks Chris Jericho Reinventing Himself In 2007, Carlito Not Reaching His Full Potential
WWE’s Bruce Prichard recently took to his podcast, “Something To Wrestle,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Prichard talked about how Chris Jericho reinvented himself in 2007, Carlito not reaching his full potential, Ric Flair, and more. Here’s the highlights:. Chris Jericho’s new presentation in 2007:...
Hikaru Shida Reacts To Main Eventing AEW Dynamite, Vows To Rise Again Following Loss
AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash featured a marquee title clash between two of the most talented athletes on the All Elite Wrestling women’s roster, as Jamie Hayter put the AEW Women’s World Championship on the line against Hikaru Shida in the main event. In an incredible match, Hayter nailed...
Maki Itoh Reveals Which Male Wrestlers She Wants To Face In AEW & NJPW
During a recent appearance on the “Ten Count with Steve Fall” podcast, AEW wrestler Maki Itoh commented on which male wrestlers she’d be interested in having matches with in both AEW and NJPW. She said,. “Definitely, she wants to face Orange Cassidy. It’s one opponent she’d really...
