SEATTLE, Wash. – SIUE led by three points midway through the first quarter, but the Washington Huskies regained their lead shorty after and never looked back, downing the Cougars 71-40 in their final nonconference game of the season on Tuesday afternoon. Washington held SIUE to just 25 percent from the floor while shooting 47 percent and outrebounded the Cougars 50-30. SIUE wraps up its nonconference slate 1-10 overall. Washington improves to 9-2.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO