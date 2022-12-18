Wheeling, W. Va. – Earlier in December, the college football All-Star Bowl season began with the 2022 FCS Bowl in Daytona Beach, Florida. For Wheeling University Football, bowl season will continue into 2023 as the Cardinals had three players invited to the 2023 FBS All American Tropical Bowl in Orlando, Florida. The same trio that went down to Daytona Beach will be taking another trip to Florida with Wide Receiver Lowell Patron, Defensive Lineman Brandon Muñoz, and Linebacker Jason Simon all getting invited.

