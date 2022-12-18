Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: T.J. Maxx Permanently and Unexpectedly Closes Longstanding Location Days Earlier Than AnnouncedJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Get in touch to get money for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington, DC
The United States Deploying Patriots Systems to Ukraine as Part of The $1.85 Billion Aid PackageElizabeth A. GodwinWashington, DC
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenAshburn, VA
mocoshow.com
Bourbon Wings and Beer No Longer Taking Over Old Buffalo Wings and Beer Spot in Cloverly
In an update from early this past summer, Bourbon, Wings, and Beer (from the owners of Dominic’s Italian Grille in Colesville) told us they hoped to open by the end of August. B.W.B. LLC had a hearing with Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) on May 19th at 10am where it was granted its “Class B Beer, Wine, and Liquor License, On Sale Only.” and renovations were ongoing. Recently, signage was removed and ‘for lease’ signs were put up on the restaurant. Today we received confirmation that the new restaurant will not be opening.
Our wedding ‘ruined’ all others — thanks to our citywide wedding parade
They took “walking down the aisle” to the extreme. A newly-wedded Virginia couple made sure everyone was included in their bliss as they paraded down a Fredericksburg street with their full wedding party and marching band. Nicole Monjure, 29, and Greg Monjure, 43, tied the knot last week in a festive-themed wedding to pay homage to when Monjure proposed to his future wife last year. “We got married in front of a Christmas tree. The whole thing was just a joyous Christmas celebration,” gushed the blushing bride to Kennedy News and Media. The 50-person wedding party completed the Hallmark moment by then...
WTOP
How using screen time to calm youngsters may influence child development
Many parents use electronic devices to keep young children occupied or calm, and a new study suggests it’s a bad idea. A Northern Virginia psychiatrist has tips for what to do instead. Findings published in JAMA Pediatrics suggest that using mobile devices for calming children 3 to 5 years...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
New Coffee and Chocolate Shop Coming to Old Town Alexandria
Brother and sister team Lily and Saif Alobaidi are opening a second location of their popular Lily's Chocolate & Coffee, which they opened in 2021 in Vienna. Their new location will open sometime in the spring of 2023 (the goal is the first week of May) at 631 King St., a prominent corner spot in the heart of Old Town Alexandria at King and N. Washington streets. Housed in a historic 18th-century building, the space was formerly occupied by Francesca's, a clothing and jewelry boutique that closed two years ago.
fox5dc.com
The Wild, Wild DMV: A collection of weird, heartwarming and beloved animal sightings in the DC region
The D.C. area has seen its fair share of animals that aren't native to the region milling around, most recently with a llama on the loose in Fairfax County. So, what other creatures have been spotted out of place in the DMV?. Llama Drama. The llama, named Colby, was found...
WTOP
Prominent Silver Spring business leader Bruce Lee dies
Bruce H. Lee, president and CEO of Silver Spring, Maryland-based Lee Development Group, died Dec. 19 after losing a battle with pancreatic cancer, company officials said. Lee joined Lee Development Group in 1986 and became chief executive of the family-owned business in 2005. Lee Development Group was founded by his grandfather in 1930.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Dates Announced for Alexandria Restaurant Week
Get out your calendars: Dates have been announced for Alexandria Restaurant Week in January!. Ready to peruse the menu at that restaurant you've always wanted to try? Alexandria Restaurant Week takes place throughout neighborhoods in Alexandria including Old Town, Del Ray, Carlyle, Eisenhower and the West End. For 10 days...
fredericksburg.today
Home of the Week: Cozy log cabin on Log Cabin Road
This is not a dream: Your cozy log cabin on Log Cabin Road awaits in Spotsylvania County!. Spanning three bedrooms and 1.5 baths, this gleaming and secluded rancher sits on three wooded acres. For country living, seclusion and seamless access to the broader region, this location is bliss. On the...
ffxnow.com
Deli Italiano officially opens in the Town of Herndon
Deli Italiano has officially opened its doors to the public in the Town of Herndon (700 Lynn Street) after a grand opening ceremony earlier this month. The pizza chain held a grand opening on Dec. 8, alongside a ribbon-cutting with Midtown Jewelers, a Reston-based business that moved to the town earlier this year. A soft opening took place earlier this season.
tysonsreporter.com
Chopt’s Vienna restaurant has tossed its final salad
Chopt quietly put its Vienna location on the chopping block over the weekend. The fast-casual salad eatery had its final day of business in the town on Sunday (Dec. 18), according to a notice posted to the door at 160 Maple Avenue West. Employees at the McLean location (1449A Chain Bridge Road) confirmed that the closure is permanent.
WJLA
PHOTOS: NICU babies at Children's National Hospital in DC dress up for Christmas
WASHINGTON (7News) — With Christmas just days away, the Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. gifted the community with adorable photos of NICU babies dressed up for the holidays. To spread the joy, thanks to the March of Dimes NICU Family Support Program, hospital staff dressed up 10 precious...
VIDEO: Llama on loose wrangled by police, others in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A wandering llama caught the attention of a number of people in Fairfax County Monday, including police officers who helped round her up. The Fairfax County Police Department shared night-vision video of the efforts to wrangle the llama as well as body camera footage from officers who were […]
Inside Nova
Culpeper family surprised by father's homecoming
Yowell Elementary School paraeducator Meagan Funn and her children Melodi Funn, 4th grade, Malani Funn, kindergarten, were surprised Wednesday when husband and father Merneptah Funn returned home early from being stationed abroad in the Army Reserves. He has been gone 12 months in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. He was originally...
This Giant Antique Store is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From old furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different antique stores but none are quite as unique as this massive barn store located in Frederick. Keep reading to learn more.
tysonsreporter.com
Report: Midwestern steakhouse to make East Coast debut in Tysons
Another steakhouse is staking out a claim in Tysons. The Iowa-based, family-owned chain 801 Chophouse has leased space in the Westpark Corporate Center (8484 Westpark Drive) that was vacated a few years ago by McCormick & Schmick’s, the Washington Business Journal reported yesterday. This will be the first East...
Loudoun school board member locked out of Facebook after explosive meeting
One of the newest members of the Loudoun County School Board said she has been locked out of her Facebook account.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
fox5dc.com
Llama on the loose in Fairfax County, VA reunited with owner
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A llama found loose in Fairfax County on Tuesday has been reunited with its owner, according to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter. The Fairfax County Animal Shelter tweeted a photo on Tuesday of a llama, saying it was spotted in the county. The...
Family Of Fallen Virginia Hero Gets House Paid Off For Christmas
Christmas has come early for the family of veteran Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Frederick "Butch" Henry Cameron, Jr. who died from COVID-19 complications during the pandemic.The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced that as part of its "Season of Hope," it will be paying off the outstanding…
6-year-old found dead in Spotsylvania home
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Investigators are awaiting autopsy results after a 6-year-old was found dead in a Spotsylvania home days ago. The young girl died on Friday, Dec. 18. Since then, her mother, along with her mother's boyfriend, have been charged. Jonathan Copenhaver, 36, and Cera Harper, 32, were each...
