5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant ShuttersTy D.Columbus, OH
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Police Department hosts Toys For Tots for 75th anniversary, sets record number of collectionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Related
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Bullies Maine In The Lane In 95-61 Rout
Ohio State utilized a dominant performance in the paint, where the Buckeyes outscored Maine 64-28, to blow out the Black Bears 95-61 on Wednesday at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes (8-3, 1-0 Big Ten) reigned over the contest for much of the night, leading for all but 30 seconds while shooting a blistering 61.2 percent from the field. Ohio State assisted on 23 of its 41 buckets.
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Women’s Basketball Hunts Down Ducks 84-67
Make it 13 in a row to open the season for Ohio State women’s basketball, as Wednesday the Buckeyes recorded one of their more impressive victories to date. The No. 3 Buckeyes knocked off No. 16 Oregon 84-67 to win the San Diego Invitational Championship. Senior forward Rebeka Mikulasikova led Ohio State’s scorers with 27 points, senior guard Taylor Mikesell followed close behind with 25.
buckeyesports.com
Sensabaugh Emerges As Late-Game Scoring Threat In Recent Stretch
With Ohio State’s CBS Sports Classic battle against North Carolina knotted at 77 with 17.1 seconds remaining in regulation, Buckeye head coach Chris Holtmann opted to put the fate of the game in the hands of freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh. Freshman guard Bruce Thornton initiated the action, finding Sensabaugh...
buckeyesports.com
Four-Star Defensive End Joshua Mickens Commits To, Signs With Ohio State
Ohio State secured another commitment on the defensive line to open the Early Signing Period, earning a signature from Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence Central four-star defensive end Joshua Mickens (6-5, 225) on Wednesday. Mickens is the No. 131 overall prospect and No. 20 defensive end in the class and is the...
buckeyesports.com
Early Signing Period: Four-Star OL Luke Montgomery Signs With Ohio State
Get to know Findlay, Ohio four-star interior offensive lineman Luke Montgomery, who signed his national letter of intent with Ohio State on Wednesday. Height, Weight: 6-5, 280. 247 Composite Rankings: He’s rated as the 52nd overall prospect, third-best interior offensive lineman and No. 1 recruit out of Ohio. Commitment...
buckeyesports.com
Four-Star Cornerback Kayin Lee Flips To Auburn
Most of Ohio State’s prospects signed without an issue on Wednesday, but the Buckeyes did take a hit when Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star cornerback Kayin Lee (5-11, 185) announced he was flipping his commitment from Ohio State to Auburn. Lee is the No. 209 overall prospect and No....
buckeyesports.com
Five-Star Defensive End Damon Wilson Commits Georgia Over Ohio State
Ohio State lost out on one of the top remaining prospects in 2023 as Venice, Fla., five-star defensive end Damon Wilson (6-4, 230) signed with Georgia on the opening day of the Early Signing Period. Wilson is the No. 13 overall prospect and No. 2 defensive end in the class,...
buckeyesports.com
Early Signing Period: Four-Star QB Lincoln Kienholz Signs With Ohio State
Get to know Pierre (S.D.) T.F. Riggs four-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who signed his national letter of intent with Ohio State on Wednesday. Height, Weight: 6-3, 185. 247 Composite Rankings: He’s rated as the 205th overall prospect, 14th-best quarterback and the No. 1 prospect out of South Dakota. Commitment...
buckeyesports.com
Early Signing Period: Four-Star LB Arvell Reese Signs With Ohio State
Get to know Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville four-star linebacker Arvell Reese, who signed his national letter of intent with Ohio State on Wednesday. Height, Weight: 6-3½, 212. 247 Composite Rankings: He’s rated as the 197th overall prospect, 18th-best linebacker and No. 5 recruit out of Ohio. Commitment Date: Reese...
buckeyesports.com
Five-Star Defensive End Matayo Uiagalelei Commits To Oregon
Ohio State lost out on one of the nation’s top remaining prospects on Wednesday as Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star Matayo Uiagalelei (6-5, 265) signed with Oregon on the opening day of the Early Signing Period. Uiagalelei is the No. 31 overall prospect and No. 5 defensive end...
buckeyesports.com
Early Signing Period: Four-Star CB Calvin Simpson-Hunt Signs With Ohio State
Get to know Waxahachie, Texas, four-star cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt, who signed his national letter of intent with Ohio State on Wednesday. Height, Weight: 6-0, 175. 247 Composite Rankings: He’s rated as the 79th overall prospect, eighth-best cornerback and the No. 15 prospect out of Texas. Commitment Date: Simpson-Hunt committed...
buckeyesports.com
Early Signing Period: Four-Star Safety Cedrick Hawkins Signs With Ohio State
Get to know Titusville (Fla.) Cocoa four-star safety Cedrick Hawkins, who signed his national letter of intent with Ohio State on Wednesday. Height, Weight: 6-0, 175. 247 Composite Rankings: He’s rated as the 283rd overall recruit, 25th-best safety and No. 51 prospect out of Florida in the class. Commitment...
buckeyesports.com
Recruiting Outlook: Ohio State Awaiting Series Of Decisions As Early Signing Period Is Set To Begin
Recruiting Outlook is a regular series on Buckeye Sports Bulletin designed to be your one-stop shop for all news related to the Ohio State football recruiting trail. Ohio State will await decisions from a pair of five-star defensive ends on Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period, with Damon Wilson (6-4, 230) of Venice, Fla., and Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco’s Matayo Uiagalelei (6-5, 265) both expected to announce their colleges of choice.
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Adds Former Kent State Kicker Casey Magyar Through Transfer Portal
Ohio State bolstered its kicking game on Wednesday, adding Kent State transfer kicker Casey Magyar as a preferred walk-on. Magyar — a native of Dublin, Ohio — spent one year at Kent State, hitting an extra-point attempt against Virginia Military Institute during his debut on Sept. 11, 2021, but missing his only other extra-point attempt against Western Michigan on Oct. 16, 2021. He entered the transfer portal on July 1.
buckeyesports.com
Pair Of Ohio State Freshmen Shed Black Stripes
As Ohio State continues to prepare for its Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl matchup against top-ranked Georgia, a pair of freshmen shed their black stripes and affirmed their status as Buckeyes. Linebacker Gabe Powers and wide receiver Caleb Burton became the most recent Buckeyes to shed their black stripes on Tuesday, and...
buckeyesports.com
Hall Expects To Be “100 Percent” For Peach Bowl
Comparing the back half of the season to the front half for Ohio State second-year defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. makes it appear as though the Ohio native fell off on paper. Despite missing a contest against Toledo, Hall racked up 13 tackles with 7½ tackles for loss and 4½...
buckeyesports.com
Buckeye Sports Bulletin’s 2023 Early Signing Period Hub
Get to know each member of Ohio State’s new class of 2023 signees as they flow in through the Early Signing Period, which runs from Dec. 21-23. Buckeye Sports Bulletin will update this post as each player signs their national letter of intent with the Buckeyes. Fittingly, the first...
