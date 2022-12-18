Ohio State utilized a dominant performance in the paint, where the Buckeyes outscored Maine 64-28, to blow out the Black Bears 95-61 on Wednesday at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes (8-3, 1-0 Big Ten) reigned over the contest for much of the night, leading for all but 30 seconds while shooting a blistering 61.2 percent from the field. Ohio State assisted on 23 of its 41 buckets.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO