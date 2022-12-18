As we transition to winter, take a look at some of the last sunsets of fall to remember the warm weather before we finally say “let it snow.”. There is no better place to take in a sunset than Bend’s very own Pilot Butte. Located on the eastside of Bend it is about a 15 minute drive from the COCC main campus and offers both a wonderful scenic drive (open 10 a.m -10 p.m) and a steep walking path, both of which lead to a scenic lookout area with benches, restrooms, and spectacular views. Most of the images were shot Oct. 10 but the ones with snowy peaks were captured Oct. 23 and mark the transition to Bend’s cold season.

BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO