Read full article on original website
Related
Fox News Host Trey Gowdy Scorches Republicans For Not Respecting Results Of Yet Another Vote
It seems even 85% of the vote wasn't enough to convince the GOP in another version of election denial.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says a group of Republicans called 'the 5 families' is meeting every week in Kevin McCarthy's office, in an apparent mob reference
"You know my reference," Greene told conspiracy theorist Steve Bannon on a Tuesday episode of his show "The War Room."
Newt Gingrich makes prediction on Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s House speaker bid
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted that Rep. Kevin McCarthy will face some challenges — but ultimately prevail in his bid to become the chamber’s next leader. McCarthy is facing opposition from five House Republicans, leaving him short of the 218 votes he would need in the full chamber to become speaker when he and his GOP colleagues take control in January. The California congressman’s “challenge is that at 222, you can only afford to lose four people and still have 218. … Right now, five of them have tried to hold him up and get him to agree to a variety...
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Republican Governor Comes Out Against GOP Leader
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has come out against Republican National Committee leader Ronna McDaniel, saying "I don't know if a party can continue to lose like we have and keep their jobs."
Lauren Boebert Fumes as Nancy Pelosi Has Capitol Room Named After Her
The room has great significance for Democrats as the one where the Jan. 6 committee presented the findings of its investigation into the Capitol riots.
Liz Cheney resurfaced Paul Gosar's deleted tweet supporting Donald Trump's call to terminate the US Constitution: 'Time to condemn Trump yet?'
Donald Trump suggested the "termination" of rules and regulations in the Constitution that led to disputed voter fraud in the 2020 election.
Mitt Romney Brutally Assesses How Low Donald Trump Will Go
The Utah senator responded to the former president's meeting with Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes.
Told By Ron DeSantis ‘Nobody Wants To Hear From You,’ Now He's Headed To Congress
Gen Z's first U.S. representative, Maxwell Frost, is the somewhat reluctant ambassador for a crop of young people shaped by ceaseless gun violence.
Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich warns Republicans to stop 'underestimating' Biden
"Conservatives' hostility to the Biden administration on our terms tends to blind us to just how effective Biden has been on his terms," he wrote.
abovethelaw.com
Donald Trump Becomes Increasingly Unhinged Waiting For 11th Circuit Ruling In Special Master Case
Donald Trump is not mad. Please don’t let them put in the newspaper that he is mad … in any sense of the word. Look how calm and sane he was yesterday on his Truth Social wannabe Twitter site:. Many Republican Judges go out of their way to...
Full List of Republicans Who Sat During Zelensky's Speech
Seven House Republicans "repeatedly remained seated" during standing ovations for President Volodymyr Zelensky.
GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw says it's 'crazy' that Republicans put forward 'two 25-year-olds to be our nominees' in the midterms: 'We lost races we easily should have won'
"I'm sure they're nice people, but they have two years work experience at most," Rep. Crenshaw told Politico of two young Republican House candidates.
A top Republican operative in Georgia with ties to Trump was arrested and charged with kicking a dog
Brandon Phillips is a longtime Georgia Republican, worked briefly with the Trump campaign, and is an ally of incoming Rep. Mike Collins.
The Jan. 6 committee took a parting shot at Ivanka Trump, saying she was not 'entirely frank or forthcoming' with them
The Jan. 6 committee highlighted Ivanka Trump and Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for criticism.
Informant warned FBI weeks before Jan. 6 that the far right saw Trump tweet as 'a call to arms'
WASHINGTON — On Dec. 19, 2020, the day then-President Donald Trump sent a tweet summoning his supporters to a “wild” protest in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, one of the FBI’s own confidential sources warned the bureau that the far right considered Trump’s message “a call to arms,” according to an email reviewed by NBC News.
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Is Facing Calls To Resign Amid KKK and Black Santa Controversy
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is in hot water and facing intense pushback for comments he made earlier this week about a Black Santa, the KKK, and the Ashley Madison dating site. According to The Hill, the controversial remarks came during a hearing on the case “303 Creative v. Elenis,”...
Ex-Surgeon General Jerome Adams says he couldn’t find job after leaving Trump White House
Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that he struggled to find a job after his four-year stint as America’s top doctor under former President Donald Trump. “People still are afraid to touch anything that is associated with Trump,” Adams told the Washington Post in an interview published on Friday. While he sought out positions in academia, Adams and his wife, Lacey, recounted receiving polite rejections from university officials who they believed were worried about how having a former Trump administration official on campus would be received by left-leaning students. Adams, 48, called the 76-year-old former commander in chief “a force that really does...
Donald Trump Explains Why He Thinks His Supreme Court Justices Betrayed Him
The former president once again attacked SCOTUS after it cleared the way for his tax returns to be released to Congress.
Over 30 former lawmakers demand ethics investigation of members of Congress with ties to Jan. 6
Dozens of former House lawmakers are calling for an Office of Congressional Ethics review of sitting members of Congress who "played a role” in the Capitol riot and are demanding accountability.
Comments / 2