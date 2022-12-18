ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wgnsradio.com

Mother Arrested in Nashville, Boyfriend Arrested in Smyrna in Regards to Alleged Injuries to 9-Month-Old and a Toddler

(Smyrna, TN) Youth Services detectives charged a Nashville mother and her Smyrna boyfriend with attempted criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated child abuse in connection with injuries to her nine-month-old daughter and two-year-old son. 20-Year-old Priscila Mota was taken into custody at her Bell Road apartment by Youth Services...
SMYRNA, TN
WBIR

1-year-old found safe, man taken into custody after Amber Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 1-year-old who was the subject of a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Amber Alert Monday morning has been found. Roberto Godinez III was located safe, according to the TBI. Roberto Godinez II, who the 1-year-old was thought to be traveling with, was taken into custody later...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKRN

Drug deal turned armed robbery in Nashville

Metro police are learning more about a drug deal turned armed robbery. Metro police are learning more about a drug deal turned armed robbery. Man breaks into IC Toys Nashville with sledgehammer, …. The Havens were asleep at home when, just after 1 a.m., they received a call from a...
NASHVILLE, TN
truecrimedaily

Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN

