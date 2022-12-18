Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in creek
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday.
Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia
On December 20, 2022, the missing Columbia Tennessee woman Emily Goodwin was found by her father deceased under a tree not very far from where her vehicle was abandoned according to a caringbreige.org post from her father Mike Goodwin. Mike Goodwin went on to say this in his journal entry:
Mother Arrested in Nashville, Boyfriend Arrested in Smyrna in Regards to Alleged Injuries to 9-Month-Old and a Toddler
(Smyrna, TN) Youth Services detectives charged a Nashville mother and her Smyrna boyfriend with attempted criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated child abuse in connection with injuries to her nine-month-old daughter and two-year-old son. 20-Year-old Priscila Mota was taken into custody at her Bell Road apartment by Youth Services...
Drug deal leads to armed robbery on Old Hickory Boulevard
A man now faces multiple felony charges after police say he was involved in an alleged armed robbery that occurred last year outside a market in South Nashville.
Metro police investigating self-defense claim after deadly shooting in East Nashville
Metro police are investigating a self-defense claim after a man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in East Nashville.
2 charged after man shot in Nashville
A man is charged after police said he shot another man in the foot following an altercation.
1-year-old found safe, man taken into custody after Amber Alert
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 1-year-old who was the subject of a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Amber Alert Monday morning has been found. Roberto Godinez III was located safe, according to the TBI. Roberto Godinez II, who the 1-year-old was thought to be traveling with, was taken into custody later...
Drug deal turned armed robbery in Nashville
Metro police are learning more about a drug deal turned armed robbery. Metro police are learning more about a drug deal turned armed robbery. Man breaks into IC Toys Nashville with sledgehammer, …. The Havens were asleep at home when, just after 1 a.m., they received a call from a...
Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
Murfreesboro Police Release Person(s) of Interest Photos in Two Shoplifting Incidents
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police have released photos of possible suspects in two recent shoplifting incidents that unfolded at area Walmart stores. Now, detectives need assistance identifying a total of three “Persons of interest” in the two separate stolen merchandise cases. On November 29, two TVs...
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of Dec. 21
Three people with separate warrants for rape of a child, assault and burglary were added to Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list this week.
Drugs, guns recovered after high speed chase in Nashville
An invalid license plate led Metro police officers on a high speed chase and a teenager taken into custody.
Dickson Co. Sheriff K9 found at animal shelter after going missing at traffic stop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office’s K9s was found at the Williamson County Animal Center after it went missing during a traffic stop on Monday. The Sheriff’s Office said Nora went missing from the I-40/I-840 area on Monday afternoon. Around 7:30 p.m....
Nashville hits triple digits in murders for the year
There have been 100 murders in Nashville so far this year. The mother of Timothy Hodge says hers son was shot and killed back in August. She's pleading for the gun violence stop.
Alleged package thief caught on camera in Nashville
Neighbors say a women driving a white Honda CRV has been stealing packages in the Hillsboro Pike and Lombardy Avenue area for weeks.
Man arrested, found with drugs after exposing himself at apartment complex in East Nashville
A 34-year-old man faces multiple charges after police say he was found with drugs after he exposed himself to a woman at an apartment complex in East Nashville.
Fentanyl, cocaine, meth, guns found during arrest in RiverGate
A man was booked into jail on 17 charges after police found a slew of drugs and weapons in Goodlettsville.
Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man to death at bus stop in downtown Nashville
A woman faces criminal homicide charges after police say she stabbed a man at a bus stop in downtown Nashville on Sunday evening.
Maury County man found guilty of using 19th-century rifle to commit murder
A Maury County man has been found guilty of murder more than two years after another man was killed.
Check stolen, washed for thousands of dollars from West Nashville
A West Nashville man is warning the public after he fell victim to a check-washing scheme.
