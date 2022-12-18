ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young

All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

ESPN's Brian Windhorst: Anthony Davis' injury is 'not good'

The Lakers haven't yet announced their evaluation of Davis, who collided with Denver's Nikola Jokic during Friday night's game. But ESPN's Windhorst believes the injury was very serious. "Suffice to say, he's not going to be out a game or two," reported Windhorst on his podcast "Brian Windhorst & The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine reveals his unhappiness with the Bulls

According to a report from Shams Charania, the Bulls have had "multiple team meetings" to work out the problems between LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. The organization is worried about the partnership between the two All-Star wings, despite LaVine having signed a five-year contract for $215 million before the season. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Hawks Could Lose Their Biggest Star

A couple of seasons ago, the Atlanta Hawks were the Cinderella story of the NBA as they had an amazing regular season and were able to make a strong showing in the playoffs too. That wasn’t the case last season, as the Hawks struggled much more and didn’t make a...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Zach Lavine Wants To Play For The Los Angeles Lakers, Says NBA Executive

Every season, there is a player that becomes disgruntled over the course of the year out of nowhere. Sometimes teams and players squash it and move, but most often, it leads to a player being traded. With the Chicago Bulls faltering this season and looking unlikely to compete, the tensions in the team are flaring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Cavs Are Playing The Slowest Basketball In The NBA

When fans think of the modern-day NBA, they may think of fastbreak dunks, quick transition threes, and players running up and down the floor. This isn't necessarily true for the Cleveland Cavaliers. While they have had their fair share of transition highlights, they also are playing as the slowest team...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Philadelphia 76ers Make A Roster Move On Thursday

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the better teams in the league over the last few weeks and they currently find themselves with an 18-12 record ahead of their game on Friday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. On Thursday, the 76ers made a roster move by recalling former...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Cowboys coaching problems result in loss to Jags

On Sunday, Cowboy fans had to suffer through a terrible loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime. This loss would bring the Cowboys' record to 10-4, which is still very good, but not enough to become the #1 seed in the nearing playoffs. It was surprising that this game turned into a loss for the boys, the offense played great, and the defense had trouble but still had good stops. So what went wrong?
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

ESPN analyst sees Lions picking defense over QB in draft

Jared Goff’s career revival has minimized the Detroit Lions’ need to spend a premium 2023 draft pick on a quarterback, and ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell believes the team is primed to take the presumed consensus top defensive player in the draft. “The Lions are probably a season away...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Cowboys defense in trouble regardless of Eagles' starting QB

The Cowboys defense, which has allowed more than 20 points five times this season, is not trending upward. Over the past two games, it has allowed 63 points. With the Eagles third-ranked offense coming to town, that's not ideal. And, yes, we know Philadelphia (13-1) may sit quarterback Jalen Hurts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Jets QB Zach Wilson gifts offensive line Christmas surprises

After getting sidelined earlier in the season, Wilson recently got his starting job back after quarterback Mike White sustained an injury. Wilson reportedly ruffled some of his teammates' feathers for his lack of accountability during games in which he wasn't playing good football before he was benched. The 2021 first-round...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

A new playoff roadblock emerges for the Commanders

The Lions (7-7) started 1-6 but have ripped off six wins in their past seven. With their remaining games at Carolina, vs. Chicago and at Green Bay, they easily could win out. Washington, meanwhile, must go on the road to play the 49ers (winners of seven straight) and then return home for games against the Browns and Cowboys. None of those games is a gimmee for Washington.
DETROIT, MI

