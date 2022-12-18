Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Frog Pond's Skating Spectacular at First Night Boston!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Slavin scores in OT, streaking Hurricanes beat Penguins 4-3
Jaccob Slavin scored 23 seconds into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night
Kakko scores late to lead Rangers to 5-3 win over Islanders
Kaapo Kakko scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:47 remaining and the New York Rangers rallied for a 5-3 win over the crosstown-rival Islanders for their eighth win in nine games
93.7 The Fan
Pens Notes-Geno fault, bad OT, Jarry ties Fleury, Sully message
Notes from the Pens 4-3 overtime loss to Carolina as Mike Sullivan is tired of OT losses, Evgeni Malkin owns up & Sully talks first 33 games
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Takes A Huge Shot At The Knicks Despite 7-Game Win Streak "I Don't Think They Can Get Out Of One Round Of The Playoffs."
After a rough start to the season, the New York Knicks have been playing some really good basketball lately. As winners of 7 straight, and 8 of their last 10, they sit in 6th place in the East with a record of 17-13 overall. Still, despite some encouraging signs from...
Yardbarker
Kevin McHale Was So Confident The Celtics Would Beat Michael Jordan In 1986 That He Didn't Even Bring A Change Of Clothes
The Boston Celtics were one of the powerhouses in the 80s, winning several championships while starring in big battles against the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Detroit Pistons. Moreover, they had to face a young player that was already showing flashes of greatness, but his youth and the team...
Yardbarker
Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young
All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
Yardbarker
ESPN's Brian Windhorst: Anthony Davis' injury is 'not good'
The Lakers haven't yet announced their evaluation of Davis, who collided with Denver's Nikola Jokic during Friday night's game. But ESPN's Windhorst believes the injury was very serious. "Suffice to say, he's not going to be out a game or two," reported Windhorst on his podcast "Brian Windhorst & The...
Yardbarker
Zach LaVine reveals his unhappiness with the Bulls
According to a report from Shams Charania, the Bulls have had "multiple team meetings" to work out the problems between LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. The organization is worried about the partnership between the two All-Star wings, despite LaVine having signed a five-year contract for $215 million before the season. The...
Yardbarker
Watch: Michigan State coach Tom Izzo receives the most festive technical foul
Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo has received his fair share of technical fouls throughout his 28-year head coaching career, but he has probably never received one the way he did on Wednesday night in the Spartans' 67-54 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. Let's just call it a...
Yardbarker
The Hawks Could Lose Their Biggest Star
A couple of seasons ago, the Atlanta Hawks were the Cinderella story of the NBA as they had an amazing regular season and were able to make a strong showing in the playoffs too. That wasn’t the case last season, as the Hawks struggled much more and didn’t make a...
Yardbarker
Zach Lavine Wants To Play For The Los Angeles Lakers, Says NBA Executive
Every season, there is a player that becomes disgruntled over the course of the year out of nowhere. Sometimes teams and players squash it and move, but most often, it leads to a player being traded. With the Chicago Bulls faltering this season and looking unlikely to compete, the tensions in the team are flaring.
Yardbarker
The Cavs Are Playing The Slowest Basketball In The NBA
When fans think of the modern-day NBA, they may think of fastbreak dunks, quick transition threes, and players running up and down the floor. This isn't necessarily true for the Cleveland Cavaliers. While they have had their fair share of transition highlights, they also are playing as the slowest team...
Yardbarker
Three options for the Eagles in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft
Things are looking sunny in Philadelphia. The Eagles are in the rare position of being the No. 1 team in the NFL with a 13-1 record while also having a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. As of this writing, the Eagles are projected to secure the No. 8...
Yardbarker
Philadelphia 76ers Make A Roster Move On Thursday
The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the better teams in the league over the last few weeks and they currently find themselves with an 18-12 record ahead of their game on Friday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. On Thursday, the 76ers made a roster move by recalling former...
Yardbarker
Thanasis Antetokounmpo leads NBA in this irreverent scoring category
Thanasis Antetokounmpo has logged minutes in 15 of the Bucks’ 30 games this season. He has scored seven points and grabbed 14 rebounds in those games. He has also gone scoreless in 12 of those 15 games he played. Thanasis Antetokounmpo leads league in most games played without scoring...
Yardbarker
Cowboys coaching problems result in loss to Jags
On Sunday, Cowboy fans had to suffer through a terrible loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime. This loss would bring the Cowboys' record to 10-4, which is still very good, but not enough to become the #1 seed in the nearing playoffs. It was surprising that this game turned into a loss for the boys, the offense played great, and the defense had trouble but still had good stops. So what went wrong?
Yardbarker
ESPN analyst sees Lions picking defense over QB in draft
Jared Goff’s career revival has minimized the Detroit Lions’ need to spend a premium 2023 draft pick on a quarterback, and ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell believes the team is primed to take the presumed consensus top defensive player in the draft. “The Lions are probably a season away...
Yardbarker
Cowboys defense in trouble regardless of Eagles' starting QB
The Cowboys defense, which has allowed more than 20 points five times this season, is not trending upward. Over the past two games, it has allowed 63 points. With the Eagles third-ranked offense coming to town, that's not ideal. And, yes, we know Philadelphia (13-1) may sit quarterback Jalen Hurts...
Yardbarker
Jets QB Zach Wilson gifts offensive line Christmas surprises
After getting sidelined earlier in the season, Wilson recently got his starting job back after quarterback Mike White sustained an injury. Wilson reportedly ruffled some of his teammates' feathers for his lack of accountability during games in which he wasn't playing good football before he was benched. The 2021 first-round...
Yardbarker
A new playoff roadblock emerges for the Commanders
The Lions (7-7) started 1-6 but have ripped off six wins in their past seven. With their remaining games at Carolina, vs. Chicago and at Green Bay, they easily could win out. Washington, meanwhile, must go on the road to play the 49ers (winners of seven straight) and then return home for games against the Browns and Cowboys. None of those games is a gimmee for Washington.
Comments / 0