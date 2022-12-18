ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glocester, RI

mybackyardnews.com

RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

RIDE Launches the Learning Inside Out Outdoor Classroom Initiative. We are so fortunate as a state to be surrounded by Rhode Island’s natural beauty, but unfortunately, not every student has access to outdoor spaces. That’s why RIDE recently launched the $7.5 Million Learning Inside Out Outdoor Classroom Initiative.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Turnto10.com

School districts cancel classes Friday

At least three Rhode Island public school districts have canceled school Friday. Scituate, Chariho and Cumberland said they will be closed. Public schools in Stonington, Connecticut, will also be closed. And handful of private schools have also called off classes. Heavy rain and high winds could cause street flooding and...
CUMBERLAND, RI
nrinow.news

New scholarship fund honoring late North Smithfield Middle School principal raises $47,000

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Members of the school community have come together to honor a middle school principal who died this year, and have already raised $47,000 in his memory. The John Lahar Scholarship Fund was launched in August through the North Smithfield Education Foundation, a nonprofit corporation established to promote scholarships for North Smithfield students.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Needed: Someone to run Spokes community bike repair

PAWTUCKET – Spokes community bike repair space is seeking new management as the current operator is taking a new job out of the state. Jared Dunham has been managing Spokes, located on the first floor of the Still on Main mini mall at 250 Main St., since June. After six months managing the space in his volunteer time, he is taking a new job as a farm manager in New Hampshire starting in January.
PAWTUCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

Jennifer Stewart — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

Jennifer Stewart was one of the brightest stars of the progressive movement during the 2022 election cycle. The left-leaning effort, via the Political Cooperative, fielded about 40 candidates for office, and few were successful. One of their wins was Jennifer Stewart, who is the State Representative-elect in District 59. She...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
johnstonsunrise.net

Solar field pitched for Central Avenue neighborhood in Johnston

Another solar project has been pitched for a residential Johnston neighborhood. Now Town Council plans to hold a public hearing on a proposed solar ordinance on the same night as the Planning Board public hearing on the solar field's preliminary plan. The Johnston Planning Board was expected to hold a...
JOHNSTON, RI
oceanstatecurrent.com

Is RI’s “Tripledemic” Yet Another Government and Media Contrived Crisis?

Already by the last week of October, 2022 (here; here; here), continuing through November (here), and early December (here; here), local Rhode Island media were amplifying RI clinician and public health official warnings about a pediatric respiratory illness “tripledemic.” The “tripledemic” that prompted this tocsin of looming calamity in children was an alleged convergence of covid-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map

Rhode Island Energy’s interactive map is updated every 5 minutes and provides regional power restoration information. The estimated time of restoration are based on Rhode Island Energy’s latest damage analysis and reflects a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service.
RHODE ISLAND STATE

