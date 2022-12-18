Read full article on original website
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Firefighters Contain House Fire to Basement in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
RIDE Launches the Learning Inside Out Outdoor Classroom Initiative. We are so fortunate as a state to be surrounded by Rhode Island’s natural beauty, but unfortunately, not every student has access to outdoor spaces. That’s why RIDE recently launched the $7.5 Million Learning Inside Out Outdoor Classroom Initiative.
Dartmouth Teacher Recognized for Her Big Heart & Efforts in Inclusion [TEACHER OF THE MONTH]
Mrs. Christine Fistori is a fourth-grade teacher at Cushman School in Dartmouth, and thanks to her big heart and hard work, she is Fun 107’s Teacher of the Month. Here's what nominator Heather Pimentel had to say about her daughter's teacher:. Christine teaches an integrated pre-k class that my...
Turnto10.com
School districts cancel classes Friday
At least three Rhode Island public school districts have canceled school Friday. Scituate, Chariho and Cumberland said they will be closed. Public schools in Stonington, Connecticut, will also be closed. And handful of private schools have also called off classes. Heavy rain and high winds could cause street flooding and...
nrinow.news
New scholarship fund honoring late North Smithfield Middle School principal raises $47,000
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Members of the school community have come together to honor a middle school principal who died this year, and have already raised $47,000 in his memory. The John Lahar Scholarship Fund was launched in August through the North Smithfield Education Foundation, a nonprofit corporation established to promote scholarships for North Smithfield students.
Valley Breeze
Needed: Someone to run Spokes community bike repair
PAWTUCKET – Spokes community bike repair space is seeking new management as the current operator is taking a new job out of the state. Jared Dunham has been managing Spokes, located on the first floor of the Still on Main mini mall at 250 Main St., since June. After six months managing the space in his volunteer time, he is taking a new job as a farm manager in New Hampshire starting in January.
Here’s the new star rating for your RI school
For the first time since before the pandemic, the R.I. Department of Education released "report cards" for more than 300 public schools in Rhode Island, a measure of accountability and improvement.
Schools announce closings ahead of Friday storm
School closings are starting to roll in ahead of Friday's storm, as strong winds and rain are expected to batter the region.
Warwick mayor hopes to meet girl who left heartfelt note in holiday donation box
Mayor Frank Picozzi is asking for help connecting with a young girl who recently visited his holiday lights display and left him a heartfelt letter.
nrinow.news
Luxury dining in northern RI: Council recognizes Bella Restaurant for 25 years of success
BURRILLVILLE – They’re known for their care and attention to detail, along with high-quality Italian cuisine many say is on par with some of the best restaurants in the state, if not all of New England. Bella Restaurant is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, an accomplishment recognized...
GoLocalProv
Jennifer Stewart — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022
Jennifer Stewart was one of the brightest stars of the progressive movement during the 2022 election cycle. The left-leaning effort, via the Political Cooperative, fielded about 40 candidates for office, and few were successful. One of their wins was Jennifer Stewart, who is the State Representative-elect in District 59. She...
Blue Cross & Blue Shield gives 1,000 turkeys to RI families
More than 150 of those turkeys were delivered to the headquarters of the community agency Project Hand Up! Tuesday morning on Factory Street in West Warwick.
Christmas Is Saved After an Officer at the Westport Elementary School Singlehandedly Took Down the Grinch [VIDEO]
Christmas is saved thanks to the valiant work of Westport Police Officer Alberio Medina Jr. Once again, the Grinch was up to its devious ways and needed to be taught a lesson- even if that means getting handcuffed and sent away to the "slammer". During the early morning hours of...
johnstonsunrise.net
Solar field pitched for Central Avenue neighborhood in Johnston
Another solar project has been pitched for a residential Johnston neighborhood. Now Town Council plans to hold a public hearing on a proposed solar ordinance on the same night as the Planning Board public hearing on the solar field's preliminary plan. The Johnston Planning Board was expected to hold a...
Heal and Improve Mental Health at This Holistic Horse Farm in Tiverton
Veterans sacrifice a huge portion of their lives to serve our country and Silva Spirit Farms in Tiverton aims to give back to those veterans through a unique, therapeutic experience. The farm offers an experiential approach to tackling tough emotions and mental barriers, and their nonprofit organization known as Medicine...
Valley Breeze
Williams retires again, this time as North Providence's longtime athletic director
NORTH PROVIDENCE – For the third time since 2019, Glenn Williams is retiring. But unlike his last two retirements, the first three years ago as a coach in the North Providence Jets’ youth football program, and the second after the 2021 season as the North Providence High head football coach, this is the major one – the end of his professional career.
oceanstatecurrent.com
Is RI’s “Tripledemic” Yet Another Government and Media Contrived Crisis?
Already by the last week of October, 2022 (here; here; here), continuing through November (here), and early December (here; here), local Rhode Island media were amplifying RI clinician and public health official warnings about a pediatric respiratory illness “tripledemic.” The “tripledemic” that prompted this tocsin of looming calamity in children was an alleged convergence of covid-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
What are these vacant lots, buildings in Warwick turning into?
There are a number of new plans on the table for new homes and businesses in the city, specifically along Post Road and Jefferson Boulevard.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
whatsupnewp.com
Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
Rhode Island Energy’s interactive map is updated every 5 minutes and provides regional power restoration information. The estimated time of restoration are based on Rhode Island Energy’s latest damage analysis and reflects a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service.
nrinow.news
Board of Elections dismisses complaint against North Smithfield Democrat
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The election may long be over, but for two political opponents in northern Rhode Island, differences remain, along with questions regarding campaign tactics and leadership qualities on both sides. The Rhode Island Board of Elections voted unanimously on Tuesday to dismiss complaints by the state Republican...
