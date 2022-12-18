Read full article on original website
Thousands of Texans met with power and gas outages during cold snap, experts share possible reasons
AUSTIN, Texas — With the colder temperatures and strong wind gusts, it's no surprise people may lose power as power lines face the elements. However, around 100,000 Texans faced outages Thursday night into Friday, with many saying they feel it comes down to their specific utility companies. "It came...
Grand Prairie mayor angry at Atmos as gas outages kept residents from heating homes in deep freeze
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Low gas pressure, or in some cases no gas pressure, meant residents across Texas could not heat their homes during dangerously cold temperatures as a pre-Christmas arctic blast descended upon the state. Neither Atmos Energy nor the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the gas industry,...
No snow, no problem: Dad delivers son's magical wish for white Christmas at Georgia home
ATLANTA — Christmas came early for one Georgia boy, whose magical holiday wish was granted the morning before Santa Claus slides down the chimney. At their Ballground, Georgia, home, temperatures dropped remarkably below freezing -- just like the rest of the state -- on Friday night into the wee hours of Saturday morning. Despite the sub-freezing frigid temperatures, there was no snow in the forecast for any part of Georgia.
Four strangers rent a car from Tampa to Ohio after canceled flight
TAMPA, Fla. — People are doing all they can to make it home for the holiday as airport cancellations and delays surge during the holiday weekend. Four strangers at Tampa International Airport decided to take a road trip. Their flight from Tampa to Cleveland was canceled on Thursday because of the winter storm.
Texas GOP lawmakers warming to opioid harm-reduction policies they once opposed
AUSTIN, Texas — This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. Texas lawmakers are changing their tune about how to tackle a growing fentanyl crisis in the state ahead of the next legislative session starting in January. Earlier this month, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott led the way by coming...
Man found shot to death inside vehicle outside home on Christmas Eve, investigation underway
ORANGE, Texas — Police are investigating after finding a 26-year-old man shot to death inside a vehicle in Orange on Christmas Eve. Orange Police responded to the 2100 block of Link Avenue after receiving a call regarding a welfare check at 2:41 a.m. Responding officers found Asif Imran in...
'It's not too late to get a flu vaccine' according to a Texas physician
AUSTIN, Texas — The first full week of December is considered National Flu Vaccine Week, but local health officials want to remind community members it's not too late to get your vaccine. As people are traveling for the holidays and go to more gatherings, Dr. Ryan McCorkle, emergency department...
Warmer weather, but rain? Here's what we're expecting to round out 2022
DALLAS — The coldest air of the year is in our rear-view. While it won't be as cold as Friday morning, we are still expecting another night with well-below freezing temps. Be sure to take the proper precautions with pipes, pets, plants and people!. Here are the main takeaways:
