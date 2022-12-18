ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WFAA

No snow, no problem: Dad delivers son's magical wish for white Christmas at Georgia home

ATLANTA — Christmas came early for one Georgia boy, whose magical holiday wish was granted the morning before Santa Claus slides down the chimney. At their Ballground, Georgia, home, temperatures dropped remarkably below freezing -- just like the rest of the state -- on Friday night into the wee hours of Saturday morning. Despite the sub-freezing frigid temperatures, there was no snow in the forecast for any part of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
WFAA

Four strangers rent a car from Tampa to Ohio after canceled flight

TAMPA, Fla. — People are doing all they can to make it home for the holiday as airport cancellations and delays surge during the holiday weekend. Four strangers at Tampa International Airport decided to take a road trip. Their flight from Tampa to Cleveland was canceled on Thursday because of the winter storm.
TAMPA, FL
WFAA

'It's not too late to get a flu vaccine' according to a Texas physician

AUSTIN, Texas — The first full week of December is considered National Flu Vaccine Week, but local health officials want to remind community members it's not too late to get your vaccine. As people are traveling for the holidays and go to more gatherings, Dr. Ryan McCorkle, emergency department...
AUSTIN, TX

