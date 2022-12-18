RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ponds, rivers, and other bodies of water are starting to freeze over here in Northern Nevada. The Reno Fire Department is warning us to stay off the ice. Activities like ice skating or ice fishing here in the Truckee Meadows are just not safe according to RFD. Our area’s weather is not reliable enough for water to completely freeze over.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO