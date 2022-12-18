Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
Three people, two pets displaced after house fire in north Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Three adults and two pets are without a home after a house fire in north Reno on Wednesday afternoon. According to RFD, the house is completely damaged after the kitchen fire spread throughout the house. Original story:. Crews are battling a...
KOLO TV Reno
Santa to deliver newly adopted pets to their forever homes during “Home for the Holidays” program
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The holidays are a fun season at the Nevada Humane Society. Between Santa Pet Deliveries and the Shelter Pet Christmas Dinner, there are lots of ways to get involved this Christmas. Communications manager, Nicole Theodoulou, stopped by Morning Break to talk about their “Home for the...
2news.com
Fire Crews Respond to House Fire in Reno
The cause of the fire, on Hood Avenue, remains under investigation. An investigation is underway after a kitchen fire on Hood Avenue off of Valley Road in Reno.
2news.com
South Lake Tahoe Man Faces Second Lewd-Related Charge
A South Lake Tahoe man faces a second lewd-related charge in an ongoing investigation. Last week, Douglas County deputies say they arrested 35-year-old Zachary Nance after they got a search warrant for his house. Nance is charged of committing a sexual act with a child under 14 after authorities say...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Fire Department sends out warning to “Stay off the ice”
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ponds, rivers, and other bodies of water are starting to freeze over here in Northern Nevada. The Reno Fire Department is warning us to stay off the ice. Activities like ice skating or ice fishing here in the Truckee Meadows are just not safe according to RFD. Our area’s weather is not reliable enough for water to completely freeze over.
mynews4.com
Armed suspect shot by police in downtown Reno near Wingfield Park
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after an armed man was shot by police and bailiffs in downtown Reno early Thursday morning. Officer Stephen Greenlee with the Reno Police Department said officers and Reno Justice Court bailiffs were called to the area of the riverwalk near Sierra Street just after 7:20 a.m. on the report of a man firing rounds.
2news.com
Investigation Underway After Police Officer-Involved Shooting in Downtown Reno
Several downtown Reno streets are currently closed after an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning. Police say officers and Reno Justice Court bailiffs originally responded to the area on the report of an unidentified armed person firing shots, just after 7:15 a.m. near the Riverwalk and movie theater near Riverside & Sierra.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding woman arrested after officers find stolen Reno PD gun
REDDING, Calif. - A woman was arrested after officers found she had a loaded gun that was stolen out of Reno early Wednesday morning. The Redding Police Department said an officer conducted a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. in Redding. The officer contacted the driver, 19-year-old Naomi Melendez of Redding....
2news.com
Non-Profits and Projects Serving Christmas Dinner to Those in Need
A few local non-profit and other organizations are getting ready to serve up Christmas dinner to anyone in need. The Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission will be serving a menu including turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and more. The dinner starts at 4 p.m. at the Gospel Mission at 355 Record...
2news.com
Body Camera Footage Released in Officer-Involved Shooting in Reno
Police have released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting earlier this month in downtown Reno. The suspect was hospitalized but survived and earlier this week, police released body cam footage from the shooting. Police first encountered the suspect in the Silver Legacy parking garage on West 5th Street on...
KOLO TV Reno
Road work will close a lane in Carson City overnight
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Roadwork on an enhanced digital highway information sign will result in overnight lane reductions on U.S. 50 Thursday night. One lane of westbound travel on the highway from 7:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Friday. Minor travel delays are expected for anyone traveling through the area.
Record-Courier
Investigators seek info about man facing lewdness charges
While searching the Round Hill home of a man accused of lewdness with a child, Douglas County investigators say they found information indicating he planned to make contact with underage children at Lake Tahoe. Zachary Nance, 35, is being held on a charge of lewdness with a child under the...
2news.com
Offices Closed for Christmas, New Year's Holidays
The following businesses or offices will be closed for the Christmas and New Year's holidays. City of Reno administrative offices will be closed on Monday, December 26, 2022 in observance of Christmas Day and Monday, January 2, 2023 in observance of New Year’s Day. City of Reno recreation facilities...
KOLO TV Reno
Mendive Middle School evacuated
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mendive Middle School is being evacuated early Wednesday morning. In an alert, the Washoe County School District said the school was being evacuated while police investigate a report of a threat at the school. No other information has been made available at this time, and KOLO...
2news.com
Arson Suspect Arrested In Lovelock
Alvin Rose was booked into the Pershing County Jail with bail set at $70,000. The fire displaced six individuals (one adult and five juveniles) with no injuries reported.
Record-Courier
County embezzler sentenced to prison
A former Douglas County case manager who admitted stealing public funds during the coronavirus outbreak was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison on Tuesday. Rena Petri, 43, was taken into custody to serve her sentence on two counts of theft. “This crime occurred during a public health crisis related to...
2news.com
Bail Set at $1 Million for Murder Suspect in 2016 Reno Case
A Washoe County judge has set bail at $1 million for a man connected to a 2016 Reno murder case. 46-year-old Robert Eikelberger pleaded not guilty last Friday to allegedly killing Sierra Ceccarelli on December 9th, 2016. He was initially arrested in 2018, but the case was transferred to Lyon...
Record-Courier
The Dec. 22, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A collision snarled the S-Curve Highway 395 in Gardnerville around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and resulted in one person being transported to Carson Valley Medical Center. A Carson Valley resident is far more likely to encounter ice walking down a sidewalk than on a pond. I know...
2news.com
State Police Identify Man Killed In Crash In Douglas County
Troopers say a black GMC pickup was heading south when for some reason, it drifted into oncoming traffic. A Gardnerville man died in a rollover crash on U.S. 395 near mile marker 9 in Douglas County Saturday morning.
