Christmas Weather Update
Thursday Weather Update from the National Weather Service
A long duration of record breaking cold weather is expected from Thursday night through Saturday night for our forecast area. Low temperatures will likely range from the single digits in the north to teens in the south. Highs will be near or below freezing for most of the area Friday and Saturday. In addition, strong and gusty north winds will likely result in wind chill readings below zero. In the extreme threat area, wind chills can reach the negative teens, especially from late Thursday night through Friday. Hypothermia will be likely with prolonged exposure, with frostbite being possible in 30 minutes or less in the extreme threat area. Damage to exposed pipes will be likely and water main breaks can be expected. With this being a busy week of travel and holiday preparations, please monitor the latest forecast updates and prepare for this anticipated cold weather episode. Be sure family and neighbors have a warm place to stay.
Tuesday Weather Update
MDOT preparing for potential winter weather
JACKSON, MISS. – MDOT officials are gearing up for winter weather in parts of Mississippi this week as a cold front dips well into the south, bringing temperatures in the single digits and teens. Weather can change quickly and the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is prepared to respond to winter weather and extreme cold events.
Wind Chill Advisory for Magee
ARZ074-075-LAZ007>009-015-016-023>026-MSZ018-019-025>066-072>074- 221745- /O.EXT.KJAN.WC.Y.0001.221223T0300Z-221224T1600Z/. Ashley-Chicot-Morehouse-West Carroll-East Carroll-Richland- Madison LA-Franklin LA-Catahoula-Tensas-Concordia-Bolivar- Sunflower-Leflore-Grenada-Carroll-Montgomery-Webster-Clay-Lowndes- Choctaw-Oktibbeha-Washington-Humphreys-Holmes-Attala-Winston- Noxubee-Issaquena-Sharkey-Yazoo-Madison MS-Leake-Neshoba-Kemper- Warren-Hinds-Rankin-Scott-Newton-Lauderdale-Claiborne-Copiah- Simpson-Smith-Jasper-Clarke-Jefferson-Adams-Franklin MS-Lincoln- Lawrence-Jefferson Davis-Covington-Jones-Marion-Lamar-Forrest- Including the cities...
MSDH : FDA Food Alert
The Mississippi State Department of Health is participating in the investigation of a multistate outbreak of norovirus linked to raw oysters from Texas. So far, at least nine cases have been reported in the state linked to raw oysters distributed to Mississippi restaurants. Additional cases may be identified as the investigation continues. Restaurants and food retailers should not serve raw oysters from harvest area TX 1, Galveston Bay, Texas, harvested from 11/17/2022 to 12/7/2022, and consumers should not eat raw oysters from these areas. If you have oysters at home from the areas listed, throw them away. Norovirus infection can cause an inflammation of the stomach and intestines. The most common symptoms are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain.
Fireworks Ordinance Reminder for the City of Magee
The City of Magee would like to remind all residents of the firework ordinance that is in effect. Fireworks may be...
CMRLS ANNOUNCES HOLIDAY CLOSING
All CMRLS Libraries will be closed December 31 – January 2 for the New Year's holiday. Regular library hours will resume on Tuesday, January 3. All digital resources, including reference materials, eBooks, eAudioBooks, eMagazines, and downloadable music are available at www.cmrls.lib.ms.us while libraries are closed. Have a safe and happy holiday.
Co-Lin lists Fall 2022 honor roll
Copiah-Lincoln Community College Dean of Student Services Samantha Speeg announces there are 696 students on the fall semester honor roll. Of this number, there are 176 on the President's List, 236 on the Vice President's List, and 284 on the Honors List.
December Devotion with Brother Edger Lee
During the month of December, several local pastors visited MageeNews.com and shared a devotion. Brother Edger Lee visited on Monday, December...
MDOT Executive Director Brad White discusses ongoing copper thefts
JACKSON, MISS. — The Mississippi Department of Transportation has been repeatedly hit by copper thieves in the Jackson metro area. The latest heist, the theft of 2,500 feet of copper wires to the interstate lights at Pearl street and I-55. Brad White, MDOT Executive Director – "We've had 18 different locations where this has happened that left us with interchanges and roadways in the dark. The value of this specific location at Pearl Street is about $13 thousand dollars."
Patricia Ann Geisenhoff (Pat), 87
Patricia Ann Geisenhoff (Pat) (February 2, 1935 – December 19, 2022) Patricia Ann Geisenhoff (Pat), 87, joined her eternal home...
Pat Brown Named SCDF Executive Director
Pat Brown, publisher of the Magee Courier/ Simpson county News since 1992, has been named the SCDF 's new director.
Don't Worry
Don't worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done.
Carol D. Stewart of Mize
Carol D. Stewart of Mize, MS passed away on December 20, 2022. He was born on June 10, 1942, to Otis and Gertie Gentry Stewart.
"Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit."
The Scriptural passage selected for today is found in Philippians 2:3: "Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit, but in humility consider others better than ourselves." The apostle is here speaking to church people and any others who considered themselves followers of Jesus Christ. We are to be humble in spirit, possess a gentle nature, and be without vanity or selfish ambition if we wish to be pleasing to God. He does not like a proud or haughty disposition. Let's never consider ourselves better than anyone else, because there'll always be lesser and greater. Always keep our focus on Jesus and His precepts and teachings.
