A long duration of record breaking cold weather is expected from Thursday night through Saturday night for our forecast area. Low temperatures will likely range from the single digits in the north to teens in the south. Highs will be near or below freezing for most of the area Friday and Saturday. In addition, strong and gusty north winds will likely result in wind chill readings below zero. In the extreme threat area, wind chills can reach the negative teens, especially from late Thursday night through Friday. Hypothermia will be likely with prolonged exposure, with frostbite being possible in 30 minutes or less in the extreme threat area. Damage to exposed pipes will be likely and water main breaks can be expected. With this being a busy week of travel and holiday preparations, please monitor the latest forecast updates and prepare for this anticipated cold weather episode. Be sure family and neighbors have a warm place to stay.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO