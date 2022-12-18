ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
thewestsidegazette.com

FAMU and JSU should not play in the OBC

The last two years, basically the SWAC title for football has been decided on Labor Day, for all practical purposes. FAMU and Jackson State played in the Orange Blossom Classic in 2021 and 2022 and both ended with the Rattlers losing and being on the outside looking in for the rest of the season.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Ole Miss hires former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has hired former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene as an administrator. Greene will be the department’s senior deputy athletic director, vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics Keith Carter announced on Wednesday. Greene will serve as the Rebels’ chief operating officer, oversee the department’s external operations and maintain oversight of the football […]
OXFORD, MS
mageenews.com

Wind Chill Advisory for Magee

ARZ074-075-LAZ007>009-015-016-023>026-MSZ018-019-025>066-072>074- 221745- /O.EXT.KJAN.WC.Y.0001.221223T0300Z-221224T1600Z/. Ashley-Chicot-Morehouse-West Carroll-East Carroll-Richland- Madison LA-Franklin LA-Catahoula-Tensas-Concordia-Bolivar- Sunflower-Leflore-Grenada-Carroll-Montgomery-Webster-Clay-Lowndes- Choctaw-Oktibbeha-Washington-Humphreys-Holmes-Attala-Winston- Noxubee-Issaquena-Sharkey-Yazoo-Madison MS-Leake-Neshoba-Kemper- Warren-Hinds-Rankin-Scott-Newton-Lauderdale-Claiborne-Copiah- Simpson-Smith-Jasper-Clarke-Jefferson-Adams-Franklin MS-Lincoln- Lawrence-Jefferson Davis-Covington-Jones-Marion-Lamar-Forrest- Including the cities...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Co-Lin lists Fall 2022 honor roll

Copiah-Lincoln Community College Dean of Student Services Samantha Speeg announces there are 696 students on the fall semester honor roll. Of this number, there are 176 on the President's List, 236 on the Vice President's List, and 284 on the Honors List.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Two Mississippi Schools Named 2023 National ESEA Distinguished Schools

JACKSON, Miss. – D’Iberville Elementary School in the Harrison County School District and Pearl Lower Elementary School in the Pearl Public School District have been named the 2023 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Distinguished Schools for Mississippi. A project of the National Association of ESEA State...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

This Mississippi hospital ranks in top 10 percent in nation for surgical care. You might be surprised where it is located.

One Mississippi hospital is ranked in the top 10 percent in the nation when to comes to surgical care for patients. King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital in the state for Patient Safety for Overall Surgical Care and General Surgery. The CareChex ranking — based on a comprehensive quality scoring system comparing inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals — also ranked KDMC in the top 10 percent in the nation.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
mageenews.com

Winter Advisory for the Coming Week

MageeNews.com is an online news website covering Simpson and surrounding counties as well as the State of Mississippi.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Work on State Routes 57, 63 among scheduled MDOT projects for 2023

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Several state transportation projects are nearing completion and scheduled for south Mississippi in 2023. The projects could make up another record year of spending by the state transportation department (MDOT). $964 million in projects were approved in Fiscal Year 2022. This amount represents an 80% increase over the previous 5 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS 42

Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during ceremony in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Man reported missing in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 56-year-old Timothy Hayes, of Hattiesburg, last communicated with his girlfriend on Sunday, Dec. 11, but was last seen on Monday, Dec. 5, when he left his home on Columbia Street and stated he didn’t know when he would return.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Lawsuit filed over Mississippi’s redistricting maps

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s 2022 state legislative district maps are being challenged by civil rights advocates, who claim the maps unlawfully dilute the voting strength of Black Mississippians. The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Mississippi, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, Mississippi Center for Justice; Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, and civil rights attorney Carroll […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

How Mississippians can prepare for cold weather snap

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Winter is here, bringing cold temperatures across Mississippi just in time for Christmas. Here are some ways that you can prepare for the winter weather later this week. Prepare for Winter Weather Keep heating costs in check this season by improving energy efficiency: Leaders with Atmos said the following tips conserve […]
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts

According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
