ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Boston Marathon Winner Diana Kipyokei Stripped Of Her 2021 Title: Report

Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei lost her 2021 title after it was confirmed she used doping to help her cross the finish line, NBC10 Boston reports. Kipyokei has been banned for six years after the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed on Tuesday, Dec. 20 she used doping and tampering to win the race on October 11, 2021, the outlet continued. Kipyokei was previously suspended for testing positive for doping at the race in October, as previously reported by Daily Voice.
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Jersey Mike’s Subs grows fan base in Central Massachusetts

SHREWSBURY – Tyler Tombs discovered Jersey Mike’s Subs as a child growing up on the Jersey Shore and has remained a fan for so long, he decided to join the franchise and open his own shops. “I started eating Jersey Mike’s sandwiches at age five and became a...
SHREWSBURY, MA
WSBS

Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Tracking the Timing and Impact of Friday's Storm in Boston

The storm brewing late this week has everyone’s attention, but there's lots of quiet in the forecast until then. We’re seeing tons of sun in the next two days, along with light winds and seasonable temperatures. OK, that’s enough about that. Headlines in other parts of the...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $15 million scratch ticket sold at 7-Eleven

There was a lucky Bay Stater who claimed a $15 million scratch ticket on Thursday, Dec. 15, one of the highest lottery prizes claimed in the state this year. The $15 million was won playing the “Millions” scratch ticket game, and the winning ticket was sold in Mansfield from a 7-Eleven convenience store. There were also 35 other winning “Millions” scratch tickets claimed on Thursday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
communityadvocate.com

Route 20 in Shrewsbury closed following crash

SHREWSBURY – Drivers on Route 20 in Shrewsbury may be facing delays. According to the Shrewsbury Police Department, Route 20 is closed in both directions between Grafton Street and Route 140 following a crash. The Westborough Fire Department tweeted that the crash involved a tractor trailer and car. A...
SHREWSBURY, MA
capecod.com

Black ice apparently to blame for several rollover crashes on Route 6

BARNSTABLE – Several rollover crashes were reported during the morning commute in the Sandwich/Barnstable/Yarmouth stretch of Route 6, apparently the result of black ice. Between 6:30 and 7:15 AM rollover crashes were reported between milemarkers 63 and 72 including at least two rollovers and a three-vehicle crash on both sides of the Mid-Cape Highway. Another vehicle crashed into the woods and another struck the guardrail. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating all of the crashes.
BARNSTABLE, MA
whdh.com

Driver slams into parked cars, building in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver crashed into several parked cars and a building overnight in Hyde Park. Crews could be seen working on the front porch of the home after a car slammed into a home on Hyde Park Avenue around 3:30 a.m. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.
BOSTON, MA
themainewire.com

Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland

Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston police locate 15-year-old girl last seen playing in basketball game

BOSTON — Boston police have cancelled the missing person alert for the 15-year-old girl who was last seen playing in a basketball game on Wednesday night. Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro, of Roxbury, was not seen since she appeared in a game at the Community Academy of Science and Health at 11 Charles Street in the Fields Corner area of Dorchester around 6 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy