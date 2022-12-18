Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair Receives Medical Treatment After Vicious Assault During WWE RAW
Bianca Belair worked hard to become the star that she is today in WWE. The RAW Women’s Champion always has a target on her back, and she knows anyone could be out for her championship. For a while now, Belair and Alexa Bliss had a common enemy in Damage CTRL. However, Bianca Belair was viciously attacked by Alexa Bliss on RAW this week. Afterwards, she required medical treatment due to how brutal the attack was.
ComicBook
Mandy Rose Bounces Back After WWE Release
Mandy Rose's sudden release from WWE last week prompted a major wave of online support, getting #RehireMandyRose trending on Twitter as fans accused the wrestling promotion of hypocrisy for firing her over the content they deemed too explicit on her FanTime profile — a subscription website similar to OnlyFans. But it sounds like Rose will be just fine after getting the boot. She announced the following day that her page would continue to operate, and according to her agent via a TMZ interview, she has already made $500,000 since getting fired. Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, said she'll be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas thanks to her fan subscriptions.
wrestletalk.com
New Clue That Another Former WWE Star Is Returning Soon
There has been another new clue that a former WWE star may be on their way back to the company soon. Various former WWE stars have made their return to WWE since Triple H took over creative from Vince McMahon back in July, the latest being former North American Champion Bronson Reed.
Mandy Rose Made $500K on Racy Venture that Led to Her WWE Release
Former WWE superstar Mandy Rose made more than $500,000 from the subscription service that led to her release last week in the six days since the company's decision, her agent, Malki Kawa, told TMZ Sports.
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Weighs In On Lacey Evans’ Scandal
Lacey Evans is no stranger to controversy and often finds herself making headlines for hitting back at her fans. WWE’s Southern Belle isn’t afraid to share her opinion and that may not sit right with everyone, which is what happened recently. Lacey Evans shared a video on her...
stillrealtous.com
Update On Jeff Hardy’s Status
Jeff Hardy reunited with his brother Matt earlier this year in AEW, but unfortunately their reunion was cut short when Jeff was arrested for DUI and then suspended. During a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast Matt Hardy shared an update on his brother and he noted that the former WWE Champion is doing exactly what he needs to do.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash Has A Problem With WWE Firing Mandy Rose Over Her Premium Content
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE after she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez. While fans believed bigger things were in store for her, they were in for a rude awakening. A week after her release, the pro wrestling world continues to talk about Rose’s WWE situation. In fact, Kevin Nash has an issue with WWE firing Mandy Rose, as an independent contractor.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Sting & Ultimate Warrior “Terrible”
A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled his early encounters with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and says the two stars were “terrible” in the ring. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior both conquered the wrestling world in very different ways despite starting out together as a tag team known as The Blade Runners.
stillrealtous.com
Mandy Rose Reportedly Making Big Money Following WWE Release
Last week was a rollercoaster for Mandy Rose as she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday and it was reported the next day that she had been released from her WWE contract. Mandy was said to be in good spirits following her WWE release and it looks like she’s doing just fine.
ComicBook
AEW Star Drops a Big Hint About Possibly Returning to WWE
Dax Harwood spoke with AdFreeShows this week ahead of the premiere of his new podcast, FTR With Dax Harwood, and dropped a potentially massive hint about FTR potentially leaving AEW. While discussing his relationship with Cody Rhodes, Harwood explained the backstage heat they initially had when he thought Rhodes was accusing him of practicing matches ahead of time. After confirming the two are now friends, Harwood teased the idea of working with him in the near future. Rhodes has been back with WWE since WrestleMania 38 after leaving AEW in February.
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
stillrealtous.com
Controversial Name Hinting At WWE Return?
Over the last few years WWE released a number of wrestlers one of which happened to be none other than Eva Marie. During her time with WWE, Eva Marie was often a heat magnet on social media as she was heavily criticized by the fans, and now it seems that the fans are talking about a potential return for the former WWE star.
stillrealtous.com
Enzo Amore Makes Major Change To His Look
It’s been years since Enzo Amore has appeared on WWE programming, but the former Cruiserweight Champion still manages to make headlines. Recently Enzo appeared on Busted Open Radio where he discussed a potential promo battle with current AEW World Champion MJF. Enzo also showed off a new look when he appeared with a mustache as opposed to the full beard that fans are used to seeing.
Submission Grappling Icon Gordon Ryan Claims to Make ‘More Money Than Most UFC Champions’
Gordon Ryan is widely considered to be one of the greatest Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners in the world. For more than a decade, ‘The King‘ has dominated the competition as a five-time ADCC Submission Fighting World champion, a four-time IBJJF No-Gi World champion, and a four-time winner at the Eddie Bravo Invitational.
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor shouts out ‘fascinating’ Zion Clark, who vows 1st MMA win is ‘just the start’
Zion Clark has a new fan in Conor McGregor. Clark, a wrestler born without legs, got a shout-out from the former two-division UFC champ after winning his pro MMA debut this past Saturday. Commenting on a video of Clark’s first fight, McGregor lauded Clark as a unique strategic challenge and...
ringsidenews.com
Sting Was Once Beaten Up For Dating Co-Worker’s Ex-Girlfriend
Sting shocked the world when he made his debut in AEW back in December 2020. Since then, he has been featured heavily on AEW television, being paired up with Darby Allin. Before that, Sting made a name for himself in various promotions such as WCW, NWA and more. In fact, Sting was once beaten up for dating a co-worker’s ex-girlfriend.
stillrealtous.com
Alexa Bliss On Facing Randy Orton In An Intergender Match
Intergender matches aren’t something that WWE does often, but they do happy from time to time. Last year Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt were involved in a lengthy feud with Randy Orton, and Bliss ended up facing off against The Viper at the Fastlane pay-per-view. Alexa Bliss got the...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Koko B. Ware Hospitalized
WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware is currently in the hospital. The news was announced on the official Twitter account of The Wrestling Collection, a branding and creative agency owned by Ted Dibiase Jr. that lists Ware as one of its notable clients along with Ted Dibiase Sr., "I.R.S." Mike Rotunda, and the estates of Junkyard Dog and King Kong Bundy.
ringsidenews.com
Identity Of Keith Lee’s Mystery Attacker On AEW Dynamite Revealed
Keith Lee finally saw the true colors of Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite this week. The big man was attacked by Parker Boudreaux and a mystery man on the show last night. The two men were soon revealed to be a part of Swerve’s “Mogul Affiliates” stable.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Makes Change To Madison Square Garden House Show Main Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (with Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa) vs. Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman is now being advertised for Monday’s WWE house show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. WWE had been advertising The Bloodline members vs. Owens, Strowman, Sheamus and Drew...
