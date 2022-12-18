Read full article on original website
dailycoin.com
Three Tokens Set for Big Returns in the Bear Market: ApeCoin (APE), Litecoin (LTC), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
As the crypto market remains bearish, investors are on the hunt for tokens that could bring big returns. Among the top contenders are Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), decentralized crowdfunding and venture capital launchpad currently in phase 3 of the presale, expected to rise as much as 6000% during its presale, ApeCoin (APE), a platform using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for buying, selling and trading unique digital assets, and Litecoin (LTC), a well-established player known for its fast transaction speeds and low fees that has consistently performed well in bear markets.
dailycoin.com
Invest in These Cryptos to Secure Your Future: HedgeUp (HDUP), Tron (TRX), And Bitcoin (BTC)
Sentiments in the cryptocurrency sector have turned sour after a yearlong of selloffs. Deep pullbacks have left valuation levels at some of the lowest levels. As a result, Tron (TRX) and Bitcoin (BTC) are trading at highly discounted levels and HedgeUp is available at a modest price during its presale while offering some of the best reward-to-risk ratios for securing future profits.
dailycoin.com
Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Files for Bankruptcy, Continues Mining while Repaying Debt Holders
Core Scientific, one of the world’s largest publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company has from $1 to $10 billion in assets and liabilities and 1,000 to 5,000 creditors. The firm still has a positive cash flow, but it’s smaller than its...
dailycoin.com
The New Crypto Project That Swaps Ethereum and BNB for Alternative Investments: HedgeUp
The economy is stalling, job opportunities are diminishing, and traditional investments are becoming riskier. These are just some reasons people are looking for alternative investments. Diamonds, watches, rare coins, and bottles of fine wine are all known to perform well in uncertain times. Plus, it’s more enjoyable when you’re investing...
dailycoin.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Inks 1.2% in Green as Twitter Adds Crypto Cashtags with Data
As Elon Musk continues to look for a suitable successor to take the throne of Chief Twit, one unanticipated feature that spontaneously dropped is the integrated crypto and stock price charts for the cashtags. For instance, Twitter users can enter $BTC or $ETH in the search bar and find the live data from TradingView, which also links to the popular American stock and crypto exchange Robinhood.
dailycoin.com
Raoul Pal Is Hopeful for 2023 and Claims Bitcoin Is the Most Oversold It’s Ever Been
Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal says that Bitcoin is at its most oversold point in history. According to Raoul Pal, 2023 will be a good year but 2024 will be even better, and we’ll see Bitcoin breaking new highs. Pal also has high hopes for the future of NFTs...
dailycoin.com
Grayscale Might Consider Tender Offer If It Fails to Convert GBTC Fund into ETF
Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein said on Monday that the company might consider a tender offer if it’s unable to convert its GBTC fund into an ETF. Such a tender offer would be for no more than 20% of the outstanding shares of GBTC. Sonnenshein said the company still believes...
dailycoin.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Outlines “Realistic Blueprint” for Global Crypto Regulation
Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, America’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, has released a regulatory framework for global crypto regulation to deal with the aftermath of the FTX collapse. Armstrong Calls for Stablecoin Regulation. In a blog post published on Tuesday, December 19th, Armstrong addressed his views on cryptocurrency regulation,...
dailycoin.com
Zcash (ZEC) and Axie Infinity (AXS) Prices Prepare To Rally, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Stays Bullish During Presale
The cryptocurrency market has seen some strong performers in recent months, with many investors making bullish predictions for their performance. This week, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has been on a positive streak during phase 3 of the presale following a 655% price increase, while Zcash (ZEC) and Axie Infinity (AXS) have seen good price predictions as well. Let’s take a closer look at these currencies to see why they have performed the way they have.
dailycoin.com
Binance.US to Buy Bankrupt Crypto Lender Voyager’s Assets for $1.02 Billion
Binance.US, an independent Binance unit operating in the US, is said to have reached an agreement with Voyager Digital to buy its assets. The deal is valued at $1.02 billion. It’s comprised of Voyager’s crypto portfolio worth $1.02 billion and “an additional consideration” worth $20 million.
dailycoin.com
Waves (WAVES) Founder Asks Exchanges to Disable Futures Trading, Claiming They’re a “Breeding Ground for FUD”
Waves (WAVES) founder Sasha Ivanov took to Twitter to claim “No one needs futures markets.”. The request comes after a 40% price decline for the Waves token, with the Waves stablecoin losing 50% of its value in a similar timeframe. Sasha Ivanov, the founder of the Waves ecosystem, has...
dailycoin.com
Investors Turn Their Heads to Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) Presale Success as it Competes Against Chainlink (LINK) and Polkadot (DOT)
In the world of cryptocurrency, investors are always on the lookout for the next big thing. With so many different options available, it can be difficult to know which project to put your money into. Recently, a new player has entered the market: Snowfall Protocol (SNW). This project has been...
dailycoin.com
Explore the Opportunities for Alternative Investments with HedgeUp (HDUP)
Over the years, cryptocurrency has become popular among investors and has been legalized in various nations. Investors who wanted other means of investment aside from traditional investment ventured into crypto and made lots of money from the industry. As time passed, more investors came into the system to explore it....
dailycoin.com
BlockFi Files Motion to Unfreeze Users’ Funds
BlockFi requested a court order on December 19 allowing users to access funds locked on its platform. The US Bankruptcy Court is expected to approve the motion on January 9, 2023. At the beginning of FTX’s crisis on November 10, the crypto lender halted withdrawals of users’ funds.
dailycoin.com
Uniswap (UNI) DAO Votes in Favor of New Governance Process
Uniswap DAO almost unanimously voted in favor of a proposal to make the governance process more frictionless. The first off-chain Snapshot vote will be replaced with a “Request for Comment” post. The quorum for the remaining off-chain Snapshot poll in the second phase will be increased to ten...
dailycoin.com
Donald Trump’s NFT Collection Floor Price Drops, Possible Dump Incoming?
Last week, former US President Donald Trump grasped the media’s attention by making “a major announcement,” even though it was not what the public expected. And so, the digital collectible cards autographed by Trump were presented on Saturday Night Live, as the attention-seeking billionaire followed in the footsteps of his supermodel wife Melania by buying a big chunk of his own NFTs.
dailycoin.com
Google Hires Former BlockFi Executive to Work on Web3
Google hired former BlockFi vice president Rishi Ramchandani. Google’s cloud service aims to provide tools and infrastructure for Web3. Google is ramping up its efforts to become a major player in the decentralized web. To do that, the tech giant is looking for talent wherever it can find it. A former executive from the crypto-lending firm BlockFi will lead Google Cloud’s efforts on Web3.
dailycoin.com
More Than Two-Thirds of NFTs Minted on OpenSea Are Fake – How Can You Verify Yours?
As non-fungible tokens (NFTs) take the world by storm, a raft of bad actors follow closely behind, looking to pounce on inexperienced investors and new users. The problem has become so bad that plagiarized works, fake collections, and spam makes up about 80% of all NFTs minted on OpenSea. With...
dailycoin.com
Sushi Votes to Direct All Fees to Treasury
More than 58% of votes were in favor of increasing the treasury payout to 100%. Out of the 58% of votes in favor, more than 90% of that voting power belongs to two wallets. The proposal will add a projected $6M to the treasury over the next year. Sushi DAO...
dailycoin.com
First VanEck Southern California Blockchain Conference 2022 Amplifies Community Connectivity
Led by Blockchain@USC, the inaugural event attracted broad participation while facilitating a range of expert discussions, live panels, and one-on-one networking. With more than 1,200 participants and dozens of sponsors and partners, the two-day summit of the inaugural 2022 VanEck Southern California Blockchain Conference was a resounding success. Blockchain@USC coordinated...
