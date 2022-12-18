The Culture Cypher Radio host runs down offerings from the Philly music scene that more people should be talking about this year. 2022 was a very interesting year for music. Of course, we had all of these massive releases from major label artists like Beyonce’s Renaissance, Taylor Swift’s Midnights, Bad Bunny’s album Un Verano Sin Ti, just these big massive records. But around the world, many smaller, underground artists and scenes thrived this year as well. Hip-hop was really strong this year with albums from billy woods and Fatboi Sharif. We also got the first Black Star album in over two decades. 2022 was also a fantastic year for club music with albums like Honey Dijon’s Black Girl Magic. A ton of dope new jazz records and reissues came out this year too. Despite the specter of COVID still hanging above our heads, impacting lives and upending every aspect of the music industry from touring to vinyl pressing, 2022 was still a really colorful, diverse year for music.

1 DAY AGO