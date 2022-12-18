Read full article on original website
WXPN’s 2022 Holiday Listening Menu!
Run down the special programming we’ve got in store to take you to the end of the year!. As the year winds down, we’ve got music to soundtrack the holidays as well as the last days of 2022 and the first of 2023!. December 20th. 8 p.m.: The...
John Morrison’s Philly Top 5: Must-hear local releases from 2022
The Culture Cypher Radio host runs down offerings from the Philly music scene that more people should be talking about this year. 2022 was a very interesting year for music. Of course, we had all of these massive releases from major label artists like Beyonce’s Renaissance, Taylor Swift’s Midnights, Bad Bunny’s album Un Verano Sin Ti, just these big massive records. But around the world, many smaller, underground artists and scenes thrived this year as well. Hip-hop was really strong this year with albums from billy woods and Fatboi Sharif. We also got the first Black Star album in over two decades. 2022 was also a fantastic year for club music with albums like Honey Dijon’s Black Girl Magic. A ton of dope new jazz records and reissues came out this year too. Despite the specter of COVID still hanging above our heads, impacting lives and upending every aspect of the music industry from touring to vinyl pressing, 2022 was still a really colorful, diverse year for music.
Thinking of a Place: The War on Drugs return to Johnny Brenda’s and Fishtown
A sit-down with the Philly-rooted rock stars at the club that gave them their start. Long gone are the days of Fishtown being the final stronghold for the city’s working class Irish Catholic population. The main corridors of Philadelphia’s famed River Wards neighborhood are now lined with dense apartment complexes, fancy restaurants and dog-walking transplants from New York. But while the neighborhood as a whole may have changed, Johnny Brenda’s hasn’t.
Feeble Little Horse’s dizzying journey beyond the world of DIY
The Pittsburgh band recently made the jump from Philly label Julia’s War to national imprint Saddle Creek and re-released their debut album, Hayday. It hasn’t hit Feeble Little Horse yet that they’re sort of a big deal. Even after applause from The New York Times and their liaisons with some of the biggest labels in the game, the Pittsburgh-based quartet come across as soft-spoken and slightly sheepish. After all, this is the same band that told me last March they were “a little shy when it comes to interviews.” However, following the re-release of their album, Hayday in October via Saddle Creek, they’ve stumbled smack dab into the spotlight.
