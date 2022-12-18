Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
cardinalnews.org
Some of Virginia’s poorest localities help pay for their students’ community college tuition
Want more education news? There’s no full-time education reporter west of Richmond. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap recently announced...
cardinalnews.org
New book gives behind-the-scenes account of former Governor Northam’s tumultuous term
I don’t know what Santa Claus is giving people this year but I know what Andy Kegley is. Kegley, the executive director of Hope Inc., a Wythe County-based human services nonprofit, is giving out copies of the new book by Virginia journalist Margaret Edds, “What The Eyes Can’t See,” with a goal of organizing some book club discussions in the new year.
5 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
travelnowsmart.com
Campgrounds Near Richmond VA |Amazing Spots You Must Visit 2023
There are incredible places to go that are close to Richmond, Virginia, including campgrounds. Ten Extraordinary Places to Camp Within Driving Distance of Richmond, Virginia:. One of the best ways to discover all the wonders the region offers is to go camping close to Richmond, Virginia. There are many wonderful places to visit while you are in the area, ranging from the historic sites of the Virginia State Capitol and Shenandoah National Park to the beauty of the Virginia Aquarium and the lush foliage of First Landing State Park. When you are in the area, you should make time to check out as many of these places as possible.
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
cbs19news
Virginia signs 23 in Class of 2023 on Early National Signing Day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- A pen and paper any other day are normal school supplies, but on Early National Signing Day the pen and paper are the culmination of a lifelong dream for the 23 signees in Virginia football's Class of 2023. "Feels crazy, sounds amazing," Highland Spring defensive...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia taking first steps to widen the ’64 Gap’ between Richmond, Williamsburg
Virginia is finally taking steps to do something about that annoying 29-mile section of Interstate 64 known as the 64 Gap – where the interstate narrows from three to two lanes in each direction between Richmond and Williamsburg. It being a roads project, it’s going to be slow going...
wvtf.org
Virgin Islands man pleads for a transfer from Virginia prison
In the Virgin Islands the average daytime high in December is 81 degrees. Fifteen-hundred miles north, in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, it could well be snowing. It’s one of the many differences Jensen Alexander has discovered since arriving here from St. Thomas in 2012. That’s when the islands decided to ship 40 of their prisoners to Virginia at a cost of $102 a day per person – about ten dollars less than the state claims it costs to house, feed and provide medical care to a prisoner.
Conspirators given decades in prison for $1.5 million Virginia furniture store hack
Six men who used a chain of fictitious furniture stores to steal $1.5 million and hack a Virginia server hosting financial data were sentenced to a combined 31 years in prison.
Inside Nova
Prince William County high school senior football players signing early
The following Prince William County high school senior football players are expected to sign Dec. 21, the first day of the early signing period. They are:. Note: Bannister, Campbell and Bush are the only players in the group scheduled to graduate early and enroll in college in January.
Virginia vows to widen I-64 between Henrico and James City County
The Virginia Department of Transportation intends to push forward with plans to widen a two-lane stretch of I-64 that connects Richmond to the peninsula, the state announced Tuesday.
Virginia minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1, 2023
Virginia is one of 25 states that will see an increase in minimum wage starting next year. Under current Virginia law, the rate will increase to $12 per hour.
Three injured in crash near Virginia Union University in Richmond
According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of School Street and Brook Road for a report of a crash involving a sedan and an SUV at around 9:08 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Inmate found dead with markings on neck, investigation launched at Virginia prison
The Virginia Department of Corrections has launched an investigation after an inmate was found dead at Augusta Correctional Center.
Augusta Free Press
Warner demands answers from Youngkin administration on deployment of Ashanti Alerts
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) has questions for the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin in how Virginia is using the Ashanti Alert, a service set up to quickly send information to law enforcement, media and the public, about adults who have been reported missing. In cases of suspected abduction, suspect information is also included.
NBC12
Richmond restaurant switches to 3.5 day work week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Working less than five days a week and getting full-time pay is a dream for most people, but for the employees of this Richmond restaurant, that dream is now a reality. As the height of the pandemic settles down, employers are noticing workers are valuing something...
wina.com
Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 22, 2022
Culpeper Juvenile & Dometic Relations Court: Delayed opening 9am. Germanna Community College: Delayed opening 10am. Nelson County Govt Offices: Closed Thursday. Nelson Memorial Library; Delayed opening noon. RWSA: Delayed opening Ivy MUC and McIntire Recycling Center and Paper Sort 10am. Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital: Alert Thursday, details at 434-654-5997 or...
