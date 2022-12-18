ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
BECKLEY, WV
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Campgrounds Near Richmond VA |Amazing Spots You Must Visit 2023

There are incredible places to go that are close to Richmond, Virginia, including campgrounds. Ten Extraordinary Places to Camp Within Driving Distance of Richmond, Virginia:. One of the best ways to discover all the wonders the region offers is to go camping close to Richmond, Virginia. There are many wonderful places to visit while you are in the area, ranging from the historic sites of the Virginia State Capitol and Shenandoah National Park to the beauty of the Virginia Aquarium and the lush foliage of First Landing State Park. When you are in the area, you should make time to check out as many of these places as possible.
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Virginia signs 23 in Class of 2023 on Early National Signing Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- A pen and paper any other day are normal school supplies, but on Early National Signing Day the pen and paper are the culmination of a lifelong dream for the 23 signees in Virginia football's Class of 2023. "Feels crazy, sounds amazing," Highland Spring defensive...
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Virgin Islands man pleads for a transfer from Virginia prison

In the Virgin Islands the average daytime high in December is 81 degrees. Fifteen-hundred miles north, in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, it could well be snowing. It’s one of the many differences Jensen Alexander has discovered since arriving here from St. Thomas in 2012. That’s when the islands decided to ship 40 of their prisoners to Virginia at a cost of $102 a day per person – about ten dollars less than the state claims it costs to house, feed and provide medical care to a prisoner.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Richmond restaurant switches to 3.5 day work week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Working less than five days a week and getting full-time pay is a dream for most people, but for the employees of this Richmond restaurant, that dream is now a reality. As the height of the pandemic settles down, employers are noticing workers are valuing something...
RICHMOND, VA
wina.com

Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 22, 2022

Culpeper Juvenile & Dometic Relations Court: Delayed opening 9am. Germanna Community College: Delayed opening 10am. Nelson County Govt Offices: Closed Thursday. Nelson Memorial Library; Delayed opening noon. RWSA: Delayed opening Ivy MUC and McIntire Recycling Center and Paper Sort 10am. Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital: Alert Thursday, details at 434-654-5997 or...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy