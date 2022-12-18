ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

terry603
3d ago

just a thought. if the clinic is reputable and tries their best to get a client pregnant, wouldn't being concerned about weight interfering be a medical step?

Guest
3d ago

Well, you can’t dispute the science behind it. Obesity has many negative ramifications, and I see it daily as a nurse. Stop being so sensitive, as you’ve control over your own health.

Tisha Yowell
3d ago

If she really wanted to have a baby that bad, she would try harder to lose the weight. Speaking from experience here as an an ovulation PCOS, hormone interrupted woman who struggled with infertility for 9 years. When I finally did the work, cut carbs, counted calories and went to the gym RELIGIOUSLY and lost 40lbs, I got pregnant on the second try naturally. It can be done. It takes discipline. But this is the “I want it now” world.

