King Charles III and More Celebrities Celebrate Hanukkah 2022: See Holiday Photos

Light it up! King Charles III , Mayim Bialik and more celebrities are celebrating Hanukkah in style.

The 74-year-old king of England, who is the head of the Church of England , had a chance to observe Jewish traditions during a Friday, December 16, public appearance. Charles was photographed dancing the hora hand-in-hand with members of the JW3 Jewish Community Center in north London. The British sovereign — who met with the stepsister of Anne Frank , who died in the Holocaust during World War II — also had a chance to admire the organization’s menorah during the outing.

Charles — who is set to celebrate Christmas with wife Queen Consort Camilla , son Prince William and the rest of the royal family at Sandringham per tradition — had the opportunity to meet with a group of Holocaust survivors to discuss their experience and the miraculous holiday . The Friday party guests went on to groove with the king to Fiddler on the Roof’s “To Life” and psalm “Oseh Shalom.”

The England native isn’t the only celebrity to kick off the festival of lights . Bialik, for her part, was eager to bust out her Hanukkah sweater on Sunday, December 18, hours before the holiday officially commenced.

“As someone who celebrates Hanukkah, I was super pumped to get to wear this awesome sweater,” the Blossom alum, 47, captioned an Instagram selfie on Sunday. “The festival of lights lasts 8 nights and begins Sunday, Dec. 18th. Wishing all of you a season full of light that blocks out any darkness.”

Bialik’s sweater featured blue and yellow fabric with a Star of David made out of tinsel. She completed the look with a pair of festive earrings in the shape of tiny menorahs .

Busy Philipps has also gotten into the Hanukkah spirit, making her own clay menorah in the shape of eight mushrooms.

“I finished my menorah just in time — let’s pray I don’t burn my eye with Latke oil again,” the Dawson’s Creek alum, 43, quipped via Instagram on Friday, showing off her creation. “I used @sculpdit which has really been the gift that keeps on giving from @emilybbb.”

Philipps and estranged husband Marc Silverstein — who announced their split in May — celebrate both Christmas and Hanukkah as they coparent children Birdie, 14, and Cricket, 9.

“I really loathe when parents call their children their best friends because I hope that’s not true for both of your sakes,” the Cougar Town alum exclusively told Us Weekly in April of her eldest child, who’s already shown interest in acting. “But Birdie’s awesome. We have some teen moments, to be sure, but by and large, I feel really grateful to have such an intelligent and awesome kid, two of them. But, like, as a teenager, I feel like Birdie’s really coming into their own and shining.”

Scroll below to see how the stars are celebrating Hanukkah 2022: