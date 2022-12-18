Read full article on original website
Teen, 15, is first Union City, NJ homicide victim of 2022
UNION CITY — A local teenage boy is the city's first homicide victim of the year after a double stabbing at a popular hang-out spot. Union City cops found the victim, identified as 15-year-old Allen Flores, and another teenager with stab wounds near 40th Street and Bergenline Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.
Any new leads? 5 years since Newark, NJ mother went missing
NEWARK — Dec. 22 marks five years since the disappearance of Venika Williams. The Newark mother was last seen in the area of Dewey Street in 2017, and police believe she was headed to Jersey City. Authorities say Venika, 30, is 5 feet 3 inches and 140 pounds. According...
Brutal Attack – Video Shows Assault on NJ Transit Bus Driver
A disturbing video has surfaced on social media showing a New Jersey Transit bus driver being brutally stomped by a group of teens prior to him drawing a gun and firing at them. The driver, 48-year-old Charles Fieros, is seen on the ground outside his bus as he is kicked...
Teacher in Mercer County, NJ supplied student with vodka, THC oil, cops say
HAMILTON (Mercer) — A fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School has been supplying a minor with alcohol, vape pens, and THC for more than two years, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. Jennifer Debiec, 39, of Bordentown, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with endangering the welfare of...
2 NJ Men Charged With Conspiring to Distribute Cocaine, Fentanyl
Federal authorities say two men from New Jersey have been charged with possessing with intent to distribute approximately one kilo of cocaine and approximately 100 grams of fentanyl. 35-year-old Carlos Ovidio Gonzalez of Newark has been charged with one count of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute...
Child luring suspect sought in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department is asking the public to help identify an alleged child luring suspect stemming from an incident that took place at a gas station convenience store last week. Fritz G. Fragé, the Director of Newark Public Safety, requests the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect seen in the surveillance video below attempting to lure an 8-year-old child from a convenience store at a gas station last Tuesday. The incident occurred at the Delta Gas Station located on Clinton Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. Police responded to the incident. A child, a passenger in a The post Child luring suspect sought in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Westfield ‘parking rage’? Woman reports tire slashed outside grocery store
WESTFIELD — A municipal parking lot that's typically hectic year round was the site of a woman's reported tire slashing, according to township police. The afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 17, a woman said she had backed her vehicle into a parking space in municipal lot #1, adjacent to the Trader Joe's store and parking lot between Elm Street and Prospect Street.
Man Who Hid In Saw Mill River Admits To Fatally Shooting Victim 5 Times In Yonkers: DA
A man who hid from police in a river after fatally shooting a victim five times in Westchester County has admitted to his crimes, officials said. Yonkers resident Terrence Gonzalez, age 30, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Dec. 22 to killing 23-year-old Lateef Butler outside a Yonkers apartment building on June 26, 2020, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
Florida man busted in New Jersey after being found with 10,000 fentanyl pills
A Florida man has been arrested in New Jersey after being found with a massive amount of fentanyl pills. Shane Smith, 33, of Daytona Beach has been arrested and charged with two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance after an investigation led to him being spotted with 10,000 fentanyl pills which are worth about $40,000 on the streets, according to multi agency release by Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw, Ricky J. Patel, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Newark Field Office of United States Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Mount Laurel Police Chief Stephen Riedener.
NJ caregiver sentenced to 23 years in prison for abusing girl, 16, with neurological disorder
A 36-year-old New Jersey man was sentenced to 23 years in prison for physically abusing the teen girl who he was a caregiver for, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Trenton Police Investigating Early Thursday Morning Stabbing
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton emergency medical services responded to the area of Hamilton Ave and Anderson Street just before 3:00 Am for a report of a male stabbed in the stomach. Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the male to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.
Sean Lannon, accused of slaying 5, sentenced in N.J. for murder of ‘gentle soul’
Michael Dabkowski’s family remembered him Wednesday morning as a “gentle soul” who was always willing to help others. They also spoke about the grief they endured when he was brutally taken away from them in March 2021 by a man Dabkowski had mentored as a child. Sean...
Two New Jersey men caught with kilo of cocaine, fentanyl
NEWARK, NJ – Two men were charged by the Department of Justice for trafficking cocaine and fentanyl in New Jersey this week. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, two New Jersey men have been charged with possessing approximately one kilogram of cocaine and approximately 100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute them. A complaint has been filed against Carlos Ovidio Gonzalez, 35, of Newark, and Hector Martinez, 31, of North Bergen, New Jersey, charging them with conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine and fentanyl with intent to distribute. Gonzalez is also charged with one count of being The post Two New Jersey men caught with kilo of cocaine, fentanyl appeared first on Shore News Network.
Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless Shelter
QUEENS - Prosecutors have charged a Queens man with beating his 3-year-old child to death inside a homeless shelter as well as abusing another child. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Shaquan Butler has been indicted for murder, endangering the welfare of a child and other crimes in connection with the death of his 3-year-old son and the physical abuse to a second child in an Elmhurst shelter last month.
Former N.J. cop sentenced for fatally shooting estranged wife near their children
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (TCD) -- A 52-year-old former police lieutenant was recently sentenced to just under eight decades in prison for fatally shooting his estranged wife and injuring her new boyfriend in 2019. According to a news release from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, on July 14, 2019, Jefferson Township Police...
Twin Teens Charged In North Bergen House Party Captured In Viral Arrest Video: Police
"Hot Potato" was the name of the game for teen twin brothers who became uncooperative with police before a video of their struggle with the officers at the North Bergen house party went viral on social media.Officers from the North Bergen Police Department got a tip that someone had a gun at a…
Transit driver accused of shooting teen with stolen gun: court docs
The NJ Transit bus driver charged with attempted murder after allegedly opening fire on three teenagers in Jersey City was in possession of an illegal gun and three high-capacity magazines at the time of his arrest, court documents say. Charles Fieros, 48, of Staten Island, New York, was arrested Saturday...
NYPD: MTA guard shot unarmed man during confrontation in Park Slope station
Police and transit officials brief reporters on a Tuesday night shooting The man who was shot is in critical condition. [ more › ]
