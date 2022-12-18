ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.7 The Hawk

Teen, 15, is first Union City, NJ homicide victim of 2022

UNION CITY — A local teenage boy is the city's first homicide victim of the year after a double stabbing at a popular hang-out spot. Union City cops found the victim, identified as 15-year-old Allen Flores, and another teenager with stab wounds near 40th Street and Bergenline Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.
UNION CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Child luring suspect sought in Newark

NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department is asking the public to help identify an alleged child luring suspect stemming from an incident that took place at a gas station convenience store last week. Fritz G. Fragé, the Director of Newark Public Safety, requests the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect seen in the surveillance video below attempting to lure an 8-year-old child from a convenience store at a gas station last Tuesday. The incident occurred at the Delta Gas Station located on Clinton Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. Police responded to the incident. A child, a passenger in a The post Child luring suspect sought in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Who Hid In Saw Mill River Admits To Fatally Shooting Victim 5 Times In Yonkers: DA

A man who hid from police in a river after fatally shooting a victim five times in Westchester County has admitted to his crimes, officials said. Yonkers resident Terrence Gonzalez, age 30, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Dec. 22 to killing 23-year-old Lateef Butler outside a Yonkers apartment building on June 26, 2020, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
YONKERS, NY
92.7 WOBM

Florida man busted in New Jersey after being found with 10,000 fentanyl pills

A Florida man has been arrested in New Jersey after being found with a massive amount of fentanyl pills. Shane Smith, 33, of Daytona Beach has been arrested and charged with two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance after an investigation led to him being spotted with 10,000 fentanyl pills which are worth about $40,000 on the streets, according to multi agency release by Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw, Ricky J. Patel, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Newark Field Office of United States Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Mount Laurel Police Chief Stephen Riedener.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Police Investigating Early Thursday Morning Stabbing

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton emergency medical services responded to the area of Hamilton Ave and Anderson Street just before 3:00 Am for a report of a male stabbed in the stomach. Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the male to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Two New Jersey men caught with kilo of cocaine, fentanyl

NEWARK, NJ – Two men were charged by the Department of Justice for trafficking cocaine and fentanyl in New Jersey this week. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, two New Jersey men have been charged with possessing approximately one kilogram of cocaine and approximately 100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute them. A complaint has been filed against Carlos Ovidio Gonzalez, 35, of Newark, and Hector Martinez, 31, of North Bergen, New Jersey, charging them with conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine and fentanyl with intent to distribute. Gonzalez is also charged with one count of being The post Two New Jersey men caught with kilo of cocaine, fentanyl appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
BronxVoice

Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless Shelter

QUEENS - Prosecutors have charged a Queens man with beating his 3-year-old child to death inside a homeless shelter as well as abusing another child. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Shaquan Butler has been indicted for murder, endangering the welfare of a child and other crimes in connection with the death of his 3-year-old son and the physical abuse to a second child in an Elmhurst shelter last month.
QUEENS, NY
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy