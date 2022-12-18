ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Sam Bankman-Fried, former FTX CEO, expected to waive extradition from Bahamas: Sources

By Aaron Katersky and Bill Hutchinson, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kPc2x_0jn1YhW600

NEW YORK — Sam Bankman-Fried, who is facing charges in the United States following the collapse of his cryptocurrency company, FTX, is prepared to waive extradition from the Bahamas during a court appearance that could occur as soon as Monday, multiple sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Federal prosecutors in New York charged Bankman-Fried, 30, in an eight-count indictment with stealing billions of dollars from FTX customers and investors and using it to pay off debts and expenses in his privately-held hedge fund, Alameda Research, and to buy lavish real estate and make $35 million in political donations.

A judge denied Bankman-Fried bail in the Bahamas, where he was arrested on Dec. 12, and has been held in the medical ward of the island's Fox Hill prison.

Initially, Bankman-Fried declined to waive his right to challenge extradition to the U.S., but, according to the sources, the crypto executive is expected to reverse his position as soon as Monday if his bid to be released on bail is unsuccessful.

After federal charges against him were unsealed, defense attorney Mark Cohen said Bankman-Fried was reviewing the indictment and considering his options.

Reuters first reported Bankman-Fried would agree to extradition.

A U.S. government plane is waiting in the Bahamas to bring Bankman-Fried to New York, where he lived in a $30 million penthouse while running FTX until it collapsed in a $32 billion bankruptcy in November.

A source familiar with the charges told ABC News that Bankman-Fried is facing a multi-count fraud indictment. In addition to the criminal charges, Bankman-Fried faces related civil lawsuits from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Since the collapse of FTX, federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York have been looking at Bankman-Fried, sources have told ABC News.

FTX was once a crypto darling, receiving endorsements from such celebrity athletes as Tom Brady, Naomi Osaka and Stephen Curry. The company filed for bankruptcy protection in November after a rival cryptocurrency exchange announced it was backing out of a plan to acquire it.

Bankman-Fried was arrested on the eve of his scheduled testimony before the House Financial Services Committee in a hearing titled "Investigating the Collapse of FTX, Part 1."

Bankman-Fried, in an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in November, denied knowing "there was any improper use of customer funds."

"I really deeply wish that I had taken like a lot more responsibility for understanding what the details were of what was going on there," Bankman-Fried told Stephanopoulos. "A lot of people got hurt, and that's on me."

ABC News' Max Zahn contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to be released on $250 million bond

Bankman-Fried is facing fraud and other charges in what authorities have called "a global scheme to deceive and defraud customers and lenders" of FTX and Alameda Research. — A judge on Thursday ruled that Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, can post a $250 million bond and await trial at his parent’s home in Palo Alto, California, as he faces allegations that he swindled investors and misappropriated billions of dollars’ worth of customer deposits.
PALO ALTO, CA
WHIO Dayton

Jan. 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump 'conspiracy'

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee's final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection two years ago.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WHIO Dayton

Jan. 6 takeaways: Power, pressure and a 'moral struggle'

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is releasing dozens of witness transcripts from its investigation into the 2021 Capitol attack, including Thursday's release of a previously unseen account from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson detailing a stunning campaign by Donald Trump's allies encouraging her to stay "loyal" as she testified.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Florida high court OKs grand jury probe of COVID-19 vaccines

TALLAHASSEE — (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court will convene a grand jury at Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to investigate any wrongdoing with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines, the court announced Thursday. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024,...
FLORIDA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Rep.-elect George Santos says he'll address questions

NEW YORK — (AP) — A newly elected New York Republican whose life story has come under question since his election to the U.S. House of Representatives said Thursday that he plans to respond to the concerns. In a statement on Twitter, Rep.-elect George Santos said, “I have...
WHIO Dayton

US flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim's sister threatens

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets in a show of force against North Korea on Tuesday, as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about her country’s military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
105K+
Followers
147K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy