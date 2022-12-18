ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, PA

lebtown.com

Neal T. “Tom” Mease (1942-2022)

Neal T. “Tom” Mease, Sr., 80, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at St. Joseph Penn State Medical Center. Tom was the husband of Susan K. Parks Mease with whom he would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June of 2023. He was born in Lebanon on May 13, 1942, son of the late Harvey E, and Mary A. Parks Mease.
LEBANON, PA
lebtown.com

Salvation Army Lebanon Corps behind target for Red Kettle campaign goal

This year’s Red Kettle Campaign is running short on funds as Christmas draws near, representatives of the Salvation Army Lebanon Corps revealed. Dr. Terry Weaver, advisory board member and campaign chairman, said that as of Dec. 12, the local Salvation Army corps had reached 65% of the Red Kettle campaign’s $93,000 goal. (Updated figures were not available as of publication time.)
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Funck’s Restaurant Palmyra (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
PALMYRA, PA
lebtown.com

North Lebanon Township Board of Supervisors adopts 2023 budget

The North Lebanon Township Board of Supervisors adopted its 2023 budget at Monday’s meeting. Chairman Ed Brensinger abstained from the vote due to a conflict of interest as a township employee whose wages are affected by the budget. Vice chairman Gary Heisey and treasurer Ardy Snook both voted to enact the budget.
LEBANON, PA
lebtown.com

LCCTC students manufacture parts for NASA, send signatures to space

Students in Eric Tanger’s precision machining program at the Lebanon County Career and Technology Center have been manufacturing parts for NASA through HUNCH. HUNCH stands for High School Students United with NASA to Create Hardware. Tanger said NASA’s HUNCH program creates “partnerships with local schools to produce, they call...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

