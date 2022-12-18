Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
4 Bars Worth Visiting in Lancaster City and Beyond This HolidayMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Places For Indoor Family Fun in and Around Lancaster, PA This HolidayMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Is This The Best Holiday-Decorated Restaurant in Lancaster City?Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
lebtown.com
Neal T. “Tom” Mease (1942-2022)
Neal T. “Tom” Mease, Sr., 80, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at St. Joseph Penn State Medical Center. Tom was the husband of Susan K. Parks Mease with whom he would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June of 2023. He was born in Lebanon on May 13, 1942, son of the late Harvey E, and Mary A. Parks Mease.
lebtown.com
John Immel House nixed from National Register after ’90s razing confirmed
In a first for Lebanon County, one of its 31 structures on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) has been removed. The National Park Service removed the John Immel House on Dec. 16, because it is no longer extant. The Immel house was originally listed on the National Register...
lebtown.com
Salvation Army Lebanon Corps behind target for Red Kettle campaign goal
This year’s Red Kettle Campaign is running short on funds as Christmas draws near, representatives of the Salvation Army Lebanon Corps revealed. Dr. Terry Weaver, advisory board member and campaign chairman, said that as of Dec. 12, the local Salvation Army corps had reached 65% of the Red Kettle campaign’s $93,000 goal. (Updated figures were not available as of publication time.)
lebtown.com
911 Rapid Response hopes to outfit up to 500 vehicles at Annville shop yearly
When Mark Sallada first became a police officer, one of the worst duties he had was the job of ordering equipment. “It was a nightmare to order a police car,” said Sallada. “I had to order lights from one guy, graphics from one guy, and order a radio from another guy. It was a mess.”
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Funck’s Restaurant Palmyra (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
lebtown.com
North Lebanon Township Board of Supervisors adopts 2023 budget
The North Lebanon Township Board of Supervisors adopted its 2023 budget at Monday’s meeting. Chairman Ed Brensinger abstained from the vote due to a conflict of interest as a township employee whose wages are affected by the budget. Vice chairman Gary Heisey and treasurer Ardy Snook both voted to enact the budget.
lebtown.com
Dzwonchyk attorney discusses $1.75M settlement in PSP lawsuit; Thome court date set; Splain’s current duties unknown
In March 2020 and November 2021, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jay Splain shot and killed two Lebanon County residents. They were his third and fourth fatal officer-involved shootings over a span of 15 years, according to reports first published by the New York Times. In both of the Lebanon County...
lebtown.com
Construction begins on third phase of North Cornwall Commons development
Byler Holdings, the developer of North Cornwall Commons, held a groundbreaking ceremony on Dec. 6 for Phase 3 of the multi-use project. Jonathan Byler, Byler Holdings president and CEO, said this phase contains three buildings – a 6,500-square-foot retail building, a 27,000-square-foot three story office building, and a 129-unit apartment building.
lebtown.com
LCCTC students manufacture parts for NASA, send signatures to space
Students in Eric Tanger’s precision machining program at the Lebanon County Career and Technology Center have been manufacturing parts for NASA through HUNCH. HUNCH stands for High School Students United with NASA to Create Hardware. Tanger said NASA’s HUNCH program creates “partnerships with local schools to produce, they call...
Comments / 0