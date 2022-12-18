Read full article on original website
Driving for Christmas? Pack a vehicle winter emergency kit, AAA Texas says
SAN ANTONIO — As freezing weather dips into Texas, drivers will be heading out on the roads to their year-end celebrations. AAA Texas estimates nearly 9 million Texans will journey fifty miles or more away from home between December 22 to January 2, that's up 3 percent from last year.
5 things to take out of your car ahead of freeze
HOUSTON — Millions of motorists across Texas recently found themselves thinking about the things they needed in their cars in case of a cold-weather crisis. What about the stuff you need to take out of your car when the mercury plunges?. Much of the country, including Texas, is bracing...
The science of wind chills
AUSTIN, Texas — As we all know by now, we're expecting much colder temperatures during the back half of Thursday, with wind chills nearing the zero-degree mark, prompting wind chill warnings for much of Central Texas. With that in mind, many would wonder, "What is a wind chill?" So,...
New ERCOT CEO expects enough power to go around during freeze
HOUSTON — The new head of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Tuesday there will be enough power to meet demand as an arctic blast moves through the state later this week. “We continue to expect adequate supply with reserves for the approaching cold weather conditions,” CEO Pablo...
Airlines issue travel waivers ahead of arctic blast
HOUSTON — Several U.S. airlines have issued travel waivers ahead of the arctic blast expected to sweep across the country bringing wintry weather heading into the Christmas holiday weekend. United Airlines is offering four separate waivers including one in Texas. Other major carriers, including American and Southwest, have issued...
Beto O'Rourke mourns loss of sister, Erin
EL PASO, Texas — Former Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke announced the passing of his sister, Erin, on social media Tuesday. "We lost our sister Erin this morning. A beautiful soul, a loving sister, daughter & friend. She had more than her share of challenges in life but kept her heart open to all throughout," he wrote on Facebook. "We’re grateful to all who loved and cared for her. Rest in peace, Bear. We love you forever."
3M to stop producing 'forever chemicals' by 2025
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota-based 3M has announced it will stop production and use of polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) by the end of 2025. "3M is committing to innovate toward a world less dependent upon PFAS," the company said in a statement. 3M officials said the company made the decision...
