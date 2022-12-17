Read full article on original website
5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond, Virginia recognized for this year’s Dominion Energy GardenFest of LightsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Owner returned cat to a pet store in Virginia because the cat had a habit of cuddlingMargaret MinnicksChester, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Dollar Tree is Planning to Open a New Location This MonthBryan DijkhuizenRichmond, VA
niuhuskies.com
Huskies Upended by UAlbany
DEKALB, Ill. – David Coit (Columbus, N.J./Atlantic Cape CC) scored 24 points and Keshawn Williams (Chicago Heights, Ill./Tulsa) netted 23 but the Northern Illinois University men's basketball team dropped a narrow 83-78 decision to UAlbany on Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 20) at the NIU Convocation Center. NIU shot 53.7 percent...
niuhuskies.com
Huskies Add 18 for 2023 on December Signing Day
DeKALB, Illinois – The Northern Illinois University Huskies announced the addition of 18 players, including 15 freshmen and three junior college transfers, for 2023 on National Signing Day Wednesday. The signees hail from 10 different states and included at least one player from every position group on the team.
niuhuskies.com
NIU Wraps Up Non-Conference Slate At IUPUI
DeKALB, IL – The Northern Illinois University women's basketball team wraps up its non-conference slate on Wednesday afternoon when it heads to Indianapolis to face the IUPUI Jaguars. Tip-off at The Jungle is at 12 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ as well as locally on WDKB 94-9 FM and the NIU Huskies and Varsity Network apps.
niuhuskies.com
Thursday’s Tip Time at Indiana State Moved to 12 p.m. CT
DEKALB, Ill. – Due to the anticipated winter storm, the Northern Illinois University men's basketball game at Indiana State on Thursday, Dec. 22, has been moved up to a 12 p.m. CT (1 p.m. local) start time. The contest will be available on ESPN+.
Meet Virginia’s number one ranked pickleball player
Jhonnatan Medina Alvarez is the Commonwealth’s number one ranked player in the paddle-and-racket sport that has risen in popularity around the world.
Highland Springs remains the unanimous #1
Undefeated Highland Springs High School finished the season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
Fmr. softball coach: School didn't take complaints about Jeff Faries seriously
Alicia Allen said she immediately got a "bad vibe" from then-head coach Jeff Faries when she became an assistant softball coach with the varsity team at Colonial Heights High School.
Three Major Thoroughbred Stakes Races to Relocate to Virginia in 2023
Arlington Million, Beverly D. Stakes and Secretariat Stakes to Run at Colonial Downs After approval from the American Graded Stakes Committee, the Office of the Governor has announced that three internationally-renowned Thoroughbred stakes races will be moved to Virginia. Those turf races that will soon run at Colonial Downs in New Kent are the Grade […]
5 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia taking first steps to widen the ’64 Gap’ between Richmond, Williamsburg
Virginia is finally taking steps to do something about that annoying 29-mile section of Interstate 64 known as the 64 Gap – where the interstate narrows from three to two lanes in each direction between Richmond and Williamsburg. It being a roads project, it’s going to be slow going...
Virginia Christmas weather history: Ashland, Farmville and Williamsburg
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Christmas is just days away, and now it’s looking like records may be broken across Central Virginia. This might be one of the coldest Christmas holidays seen in years, with highs struggling to get into the 30s. Take a look at a few historic records in the temperature breakdown for […]
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
Brothers killed in bus crash on the way back from debut performance in Richmond
Three generations of a family in Norfolk are grieving after they say a crash on I-64 in Williamsburg took the lives of two loved ones.
Virginia vows to widen I-64 between Henrico and James City County
The Virginia Department of Transportation intends to push forward with plans to widen a two-lane stretch of I-64 that connects Richmond to the peninsula, the state announced Tuesday.
Two dozen townhomes planned for site near the Fan
Another parking lot in the city is in line for new development, and this time it’s one currently owned by Dominion Energy south of the Fan.
Modernizing ABC says counter-service stores are on their way out
Grabbing a bottle of Tito’s Vodka, Virginia’s favorite spirit, at Henrico County’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Store 331 means being greeted with tall, white Ionic columns surrounded by tastefully lit posters bearing words such as “cheers,” “gather” and “celebrate” – a stark contrast to Richmond’s ABC Store 251, where customers are greeted with aisles caged behind […] The post Modernizing ABC says counter-service stores are on their way out appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Crash on I-64 East causing delays for drivers in Henrico County
A vehicle crash on Interstate 64 eastbound is reportedly causing delays for drivers in Henrico County.
Troopers: Alcohol, speed were factors in deadly I-64 party bus crash
Police have released the names of the two men and one woman killed following a crash that involved a party bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia.
NBC12
Pending purchase, Richmond conservancy group eyes Mayo Island restoration
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Since 1983, there’s been a lot of talk about making Mayo Island in Richmond open and accessible to the public. The 14.9-acre site is now under contract and pending purchase by Capital Region Land Conservancy. “It is not a gift of land. It is actually...
Richmond settles officer’s federal discrimination lawsuit
A federal judge rejected an effort to have the lawsuit thrown out, setting up a jury trial for this month. But the case didn't make it to court.
