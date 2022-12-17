ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

niuhuskies.com

Huskies Upended by UAlbany

DEKALB, Ill. – David Coit (Columbus, N.J./Atlantic Cape CC) scored 24 points and Keshawn Williams (Chicago Heights, Ill./Tulsa) netted 23 but the Northern Illinois University men's basketball team dropped a narrow 83-78 decision to UAlbany on Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 20) at the NIU Convocation Center. NIU shot 53.7 percent...
DEKALB, IL
niuhuskies.com

Huskies Add 18 for 2023 on December Signing Day

DeKALB, Illinois – The Northern Illinois University Huskies announced the addition of 18 players, including 15 freshmen and three junior college transfers, for 2023 on National Signing Day Wednesday. The signees hail from 10 different states and included at least one player from every position group on the team.
DEKALB, IL
niuhuskies.com

NIU Wraps Up Non-Conference Slate At IUPUI

DeKALB, IL – The Northern Illinois University women's basketball team wraps up its non-conference slate on Wednesday afternoon when it heads to Indianapolis to face the IUPUI Jaguars. Tip-off at The Jungle is at 12 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ as well as locally on WDKB 94-9 FM and the NIU Huskies and Varsity Network apps.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
niuhuskies.com

Thursday’s Tip Time at Indiana State Moved to 12 p.m. CT

DEKALB, Ill. – Due to the anticipated winter storm, the Northern Illinois University men's basketball game at Indiana State on Thursday, Dec. 22, has been moved up to a 12 p.m. CT (1 p.m. local) start time. The contest will be available on ESPN+.
DEKALB, IL
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Modernizing ABC says counter-service stores are on their way out

Grabbing a bottle of Tito’s Vodka, Virginia’s favorite spirit, at Henrico County’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Store 331 means being greeted with tall, white Ionic columns surrounded by tastefully lit posters bearing words such as “cheers,” “gather” and “celebrate” – a stark contrast to Richmond’s ABC Store 251, where customers are greeted with aisles caged behind […] The post Modernizing ABC says counter-service stores are on their way out appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

