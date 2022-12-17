ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUPSchutter leads Warriors to win; Patriots fall at Holy Cross

By Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 5 days ago
Wyoming Area Forward Dane Schutter (23) pulls in a rebound in front of Holy Redeemers (10) Jacob Hunter during a 2021 game. Wyoming Area combined a big second quarter and a 25-point effort by Dane Schutter into a 66-30, road rout of winless Lackawanna Trail Wednesday night in a non-league boys basketball game. Sunday Dispatch file photo

Wyoming Area combined a big second quarter and a 25-point effort by Dane Schutter into a 66-30, road rout of winless Lackawanna Trail Wednesday night in a non-league boys basketball game.

The Warriors improved to 2-4.

Schutter had eight points and Lukas Burakiewicz added six to help Wyoming Area take a 16-8 lead after one quarter.

Brady Noone scored six points, Matthew Little hit a 3-pointers, Skyler Pierce converted a three-point play and three other Warriors scored during an 18-2 second quarter to create a 34-10 halftime lead.

Schutter made sure the lead kept expanding with 15 points in the second half. He had 10 of the team’s 23 points in the third quarter when the Warriors pushed the contest into the Mercy Rule.

Noone finished with 12 points and Burakiewicz had 11.

Holy Cross 42, Pittston Area 36

Pittston Area held Holy Cross to two points in the first quarter, but let an early lead get away on the road against the defending District 2 Class 2A champions and Lackawanna League Division 3 favorites.

The Patriots scored the last six points of the first quarter and the first two of the second for an 11-2 lead.

Holy Cross answered with a 10-0 run to lead briefly, but Pittston Area made it to halftime with a 15-14 lead.

Pittston Area’s last lead was at 19-17 in the third quarter, but after a seven-point Holy Cross streak, the Patriots did manage to close back within a point going to the fourth quarter.

An 8-1, fourth-quarter run gave the Crusaders a late, 40-32 lead.

Silvio Giardina led the Patriots with 18 points, including a 3-pointer for the team’s only field goal of the fourth quarter. Pittston Area went 8-for-11 from the line in the quarter.

Jack Long added 10 points for the Patriots (1-2).

Hayden Hosie led Holy Cross with 13 points. Cullen Moran came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and score 11 points.

Valley View 56, Wyoming Area 38

Taheed Jewell and L.V. Pegula scored 14 points each to lead unbeaten Valley View.

It was a tight game until Valley View went on a 16-2 run over the last four minutes of the second quarter to open a 34-17 lead at halftime.

Dane Schutter led the Warriors with 12 points. Brady Noone added 10.

