GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUPLady Patriots enjoy best start in District 2

Wins on consecutive days improved Pittston Area to 5-0, matching Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 rival Hazleton Area for the best start in District 2.

Both teams had 5-0 records through Friday night.

Pittston Area 64, West Scranton 31

Kallie Booth scored 28 points Wednesday night and Daniella Ranieli added 23 for Pittston Area, which pulled away from visiting West Scranton in the second half.

The Lady Patriots already had a 30-22 halftime lead before Booth and Ranieli combined for all the scoring in the third quarter when they stretched the lead to 49-25.

Ranieli had 10 points and Booth had nine in the quarter.

Booth then added nine more in the fourth quarter as the game reached the Mercy Rule. She scored the points on the last three of her five 3-pointers in the game.

Ranieli made two 3-pointers among her eight field goals and was 5-for-6 from the line.

West Scranton got seven points each from Mia Tallo and Sahmira Menifee.

Pittston Area 44, North Pocono 32

Pittston Area made 10 shots from 3-point range, half of them by Daniella Ranieli, while winning at North Pocono Tuesday.

The Lady Patriots led by just two points before holding the Lady Trojans to two points in the fourth quarter.

Ranieli had seven points in the fourth quarter, hitting a 3-pointer and going 4-for-5 from the line.

Ava Callahan made three 3-pointers, accounting for all nine of her points.

Kallie Booth, who hit two 3-pointers, also made two fourth-quarter free throws while finishing with 11 points.

The Lady Patriots were 6-for-8 from the line while outscoring the Lady Trojans, 12-2, in the fourth quarter.

Pittston Area led 24-17 at halftime before North Pocono made the game close with a 13-8, third-quarter advantage.

Abby Lenchitsky led the Lady Trojans with nine points.

Wallenpaupack 41, Wyoming Area 30

Ella Smith scored 18 points and Erika Badner added 16 to lead Wallenpaupack past visiting Wyoming Area Wednesday night.

After Wallenpaupack led 19-18 at halftime, Wyoming Area moved in front 21-20 three minutes into the second half.

Smith scored eight points and Badner added six as the Lady Buckhorns outscored the Lady Warriors, 14-2, over the remaining five minutes of the third quarter to take control.

Morgan Janeski led Wyoming Area with 15 points and 9 rebounds. Halle Kranson added eight points and Olivia Roma pulled down six rebounds.

Wyoming Area 55, Lackawanna Trail 25

Halle Kranson led the offense with 17 points and sparked the defense with steals Monday night in Wyoming Area’s home-court romp.

Morgan Janeski added 14 points and five rebounds while Anna Wisnewski had 10 points.

After a sluggish start to the game, Wyoming Area scored 10 straight points over the last four minutes of the first quarter for a 12-1 lead. The Lady Warriors scored 12 straight in a 3 ½-minute stretch of the second quarter for a 29-6 lead. They completed the rout with a 14-2 run over seven minutes spanning the third and fourth quarters.